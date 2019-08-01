Ex-Ohio State QB won't be available for TCU in 2019 after NCAA ruling

TCU's quarterback battle got some clarity this week but not in the way that is going to make the Horned Frogs feel much better about their depth at one of the most important positions on the field.

Former Ohio State quarterback Matthew Baldwin had his transfer waiver denied by the NCAA. Baldwin, a former four-star prospect from Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, joined the Horned Frogs in June after competing against Justin Fields for the Buckeyes' starting job in spring practice. Although his request for immediate eligibility was denied, 247Sports is reporting that TCU is planning to file an appeal on Baldwin's behalf.

If that appeal is denied and the NCAA sticks to its initial ruling, Baldwin will have to sit out the 2019 season before he's eligible to compete for the Horned Frogs.

Baldwin's argument for immediate eligibility is based on the fact that he redshirted his first year at Ohio State following an injury late in his high school senior season. It's worth noting, however, that TCU was already going to have to start fall camp without Baldwin in the quarterback battle following offseason knee surgery. If the NCAA's ruling is overturned on appeal, he still might not be healthy enough to play until after the season has started.

With Baldwin officially (for now) ruled out, the TCU quarterback battle is narrowed to true freshman Max Duggan, Kansas State transfer Alex Delton, Justin Rogers and Mike Collins. Duggan was a four-star prospect in the 2019 class and an early enrollee, but Gary Patterson has not hinted at any one of the three remaining quarterbacks as a frontrunner in the battle.