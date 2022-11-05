Texas A&M dropped its fifth straight game 41-24 against Florida to match its worst losing streak since 1980. The Aggies missed numerous starters -- most notably starting quarterback Conner Weigman -- thanks to a flu bug that spread around the team.

The true freshman signal-caller was just one of several players who did not play. Safety Bryce Anderson, backup quarterback Max Johnson, kicker Ethan Moczulski, defensive back Kent Robinson and offensive lineman Kam Dewberry also sat out because of the illness.

Making things worse, the Aggies were also absent numerous other starters because of injuries. Defensive back Antonio Johnson and defensive lineman Fadil Diggs both missed the game. Backup corner Deuce Harmon also suffered an injury, while fellow backup Denver Harris was one of three freshmen players suspended indefinitely. Starting cornerback Jaylon Jones, meanwhile, was ejected from the game for targeting. Harmon and Harris both would have been in line to enter, but the Aggies had to go with true freshman Smoke Bouie.

Texas A&M's defense struggled mightily to contain Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson as a result of the absences. Richardson posted 201 yards passing, 78 yards rushing and four total touchdowns while dominating the struggling Aggies defense. Texas A&M running back Devon Achane fought his hardest to keep pace with three touchdowns, but the defense allowed nearly 500 yards.

Weigman was elevated to the starting position late in the loss to South Carolina on Oct. 22 after Haynes King further injured his shoulder -- something that he had been dealing with since the loss to Alabama on Oct. 8. Weigman finished that game 8 of 15 for 91 yards but couldn't lead a late charge in the 30-24 loss to the Gamecocks. King threw for 278 yards and a touchdown against the Gators.

Weigman got his first career start last week against Ole Miss and had the best game a Texas A&M quarterback has had since Zach Calzada upset Alabama last season. Weigman, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound freshman from Cypress, Texas, went 28 of 44 for 338 yards with four touchdowns in the 31-28 loss to the then-No. 15 Rebels. King, Weigman and Johnson have all started games for the Aggies during their snakebitten season.