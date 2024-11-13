This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏀 Good morning to all, but especially to ...

THE NO. 19 KENTUCKY WILDCATS AND THE NO. 1 KANSAS JAYHAWKS

They don't have the big names that dot the top of NBA Draft prospect rankings like they do most years or like their opponent did. But these new-look Kentucky Wildcats -- with a collection of savvy vets and a new coach, Mark Pope, who has brought them all together -- have the tenacity, composure and talent to hang with even the most ballyhooed teams. No. 19 Kentucky knocked off No. 6 Duke, 77-72, overcoming a double-digit first half deficit and finishing the game on an 8-2 run.

Wake Forest transfer Andrew Carr had a great pump-and-go for an and-one with 1:49 left, giving the Wildcats the lead with 1:49 left.



transfer had a great pump-and-go for an and-one with 1:49 left, giving the Wildcats the lead with 1:49 left. After Cooper Flagg tied things up with 1:14 left, he had a pair of late turnovers Otega Oweh ( Oklahoma transfer) that led to two free throws, giving the Wildcats the lead for good.

tied things up with 1:14 left, he had a pair of ( transfer) that led to two free throws, giving the Wildcats the lead for good. Carr and Oweh combined for 32 points to lead the way; 76 of the team's 76 points (yeah) were scored by upperclassman former transfers.

Flagg finished with 26 points, and fellow freshmen Kon Knueppel (14) and Khaman Maluach (10) also reached double figures. Duke shot just 4 for 23 from 3 while Kentucky was 10 for 25.

These young Blue Devils will learn, as will coach Jon Scheyer, as the season progresses. I didn't love the iso-heavy approach down the stretch at all. As for the coach on the other side, Pope has Big Blue Nation more excited than it's been in a while, Gary Parrish writes.

Parrish: "But Pope has already won the hearts and minds of the fan base -- mostly because he's quickly built a competent team that's fun to watch and easy to root for, but also because he's done it all while going out of his way to make the in-state media and diehard supporters feel like they matter again."

Earlier in the night, No. 1 Kansas slugged its way past Michigan State, 77-69, with Bill Self picking up his 591st career win at Kansas, passing Phog Allen for the program record. The Jayhawks have many notable new faces, but returner Hunter Dickinson (28 points) is still the team's rock, Matt Norlander writes.

Kansas already has wins over North Carolina and Michigan State this season. Not too shabby.

THE GEORGIA BULLDOGS

The latest College Football Playoff Rankings are in, and they're none too kind to the Georgia Bulldogs, who are currently on the outside looking in if the bracket were final today. Here's the top 13 of the rankings:

Oregon (10-0) | Projected No. 1 seed Ohio State (8-1) | Projected No. 5 seed Texas (8-1) | Projected No. 2 seed Penn State (8-1) | Projected No. 6 seed Indiana (10-0) | Projected No. 7 seed BYU (9-0) | Projected No. 3 seed Tennessee (8-1) | Projected No. 8 seed Notre Dame (8-1) | Projected No. 9 seed Miami (Fla.) (9-1) | Projected No. 4 seed Alabama (7-2) | Projected No. 10 seed Ole Miss (8-2) | Projected No. 11 seed Georgia (7-2) Boise State (8-1) | Projected No. 12 seed

(Yes, the Big Ten has four of the top five, the first time a conference has done that.)

Remember, the top four conference champions get a bye (italics above) and there's a guaranteed CFP spot for the highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion. That's why projected Mountain West champion Boise State is ranked 13th but seeded 12th.

That's also how you get Georgia -- underrated in John Talty's estimation -- outside the 12-team playoff bracket:

Here's what the first round would be:

BYES: No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 BYU, No. 4 Miami

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Ohio State

No. 11 Ole Miss at No. 6 Penn State

No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Indiana

No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Tennessee

As we mentioned Monday, there are five two-loss SEC teams, including Georgia. Tiebreakers will get messy, and good teams will get left out. And now more than ever, Georgia really can't afford a loss to No. 7 Tennessee this weekend.

On the other hand, the Big 12 got good news, Shehan Jeyarajah writes.

Jeyarajah: "For reasons that are unclear, the CFP Committee corrected itself and jumped BYU from No. 9 to No. 6. The move, along with Miami's fall to No. 9, launched the Cougars into the 3-seed. It's somewhat confusing that the Cougars moved up after nearly losing against Utah, but this ranking is far fairer. ... Down the board, No. 16 Kansas State and No. 17 Colorado both moved up three spots."

🏀 Klay Thompson gets rousing greeting in return to Golden State



After more than 15,000 points, nearly 2,500 3-pointers, four championships and countless indelible memories with the Warriors, Klay Thompson finally played against them.

And after an emotional tribute video, what a game it was. The host Warriors topped the Mavericks, 120-117, to improve to 9-2 but also winning their first NBA Cup game. Thompson scored 22 points on 7 of 17 shooting, although he was 6 of 12 from behind the arc. Not a bad night, however, the other former splash sibling, Stephen Curry, dropped 37 points including Golden State's last 12 points over the final 3:10 that flipped a six-point deficit into a three-point win.

The Warriors' home arena will always be Curry's house, but beyond the boxscore it was clearly Thompson's night writes Colin Ward-Henninger, who was in San Francisco for the event.

Ward-Henninger: "The buzz was more vibrant, the energy was more powerful and the fans were more excited. Even though he was in a different uniform, the mere sight of Thompson and all the positive memories associated with his time in the Bay permeated the sold-out arena. Every time the camera caught him, the crowd erupted in cheers."

🥊 Is fighting Mike Tyson a lose-lose for Jake Paul? Plus, previewing Jon Jones at UFC 309

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson faces influencer/Internet personality, and boxer, Jake Paul on Friday in a sanctioned fight at AT&T Stadium.

Yes, it reads like a Mad Lib, but it's true, and there are storylines aplenty. First and foremost, Tyson is 58. He had to postpone this bout, which was supposed to take place in July, due to a health issue. Is it safe to put him in the ring with a 27-year-old who has legitimate experience? On the other hand, could Tyson ... ya know ... win? It's a fascinating paradox at the center of an unprecedented event, Brian Campbell writes.

The tale of the tape is hard to believe. These are two completely different fighters from two completely different eras. It's airing on Netflix, which became a streaming service over 30 years after Tyson made his professional debut and two years after Tyson retired.

The press conference is tonight, and in a whirlwind of contradictions and incredulity, Brent Brookhouse says one thing is clear: This is a lose-lose for Paul.

But we're only getting started with Tyson-Paul. On Saturday night, Jon Jones defends his heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Brent says Jones' legacy is on the line.

Here's more:

