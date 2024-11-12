When the season started, my thinking was the Arizona Cardinals would be a nice story -- an undermanned team that was well coached to the point they would be a tough out every week, but one that might not win a lot of games.

Ten games into the season, they are much more than that.

They are winning. They are leading the NFC West. They are for real.

The Cardinals dominated the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers on Sunday to win their third straight game and improve to 6-4 on the season. They did so with Kyler Murray playing near-flawless football, a running game again keyed by the toughness of James Conner, and a no-name defense that flies around and plays all out on every play.

The latter is a tribute to second-year head coach Jonathan Gannon, who cut his bones on the defensive side of the ball. But it's the way the team plays that speaks volumes about Gannon and his coaching. They always seem to play hard and tough, which keeps them in games.

The Cardinals aren't a sexy team. They don't get clicks or create buzz like the Cowboys or Steelers or 49ers. The average NFL fan would be hard-pressed to name one starter on defense not named Budda Baker. But they are a real contender. Just ask the Jets. Just ask Rodgers, who seemed to be finding the offense before the Cardinals' domination on Sunday.

Kyler Murray ARI • QB • #1 CMP% 69.2 YDs 2058 TD 12 INT 3 YD/Att 7.46 View Profile

As for the offense, Murray has taken to it in his second season, with his first ending with an injury. He looks as comfortable as any point in his career. With playmakers to throw to in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride, and Conner running over people, the offense has a flow.

But it's the defense that is the true surprise so far. It is tied for 13th in scoring defense at 22 points per game, but it has allowed just 14.0 points per game in the three-game winning streak. It gives up 5.5 yards per play on the season, but 4.4 over the last three. A pass rush that averages 2.4 sacks per game has averaged 3.3 per game over the past three.

The Cardinals are doing it without an elite edge player and a lot of youth. But that goes to the coaching of Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, who is a young coach teams should watch closely going forward, and he's starting to get some rave reviews around the league.

The Cardinals are up to 12th in my Power Rankings this week as they head into their bye. The schedule isn't crushing after that bye. This is the task they face: At Seattle, at Minnesota, home against Seattle and New England, at Carolina, at the Rams and home against the 49ers. Not too bad.

So maybe this team can win the division (they're currently +140 at FanDuel Sportsbook) or at least earn a wild-card spot. If so, it's a heck of a story. I thought they would be a year away, but that timetable seems to be accelerated now and Gannon is now a Coach of the Year candidate. (To see all of the betting odds for Coach of the Year, head on over to FanDuel)