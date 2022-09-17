Who's Playing

UT Martin @ Boise State

Current Records: UT Martin 1-1; Boise State 1-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the UT Martin Skyhawks can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Saturday. They are on the road again Saturday and play against the Boise State Broncos at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Albertsons Stadium.

The Skyhawks didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 35-30 to the Missouri State Bears last week.

Boise State decided to play defense against itself last Friday, but the team still came out ahead despite their 88 penalty yards. They took down the New Mexico Lobos 31-14. No one had a standout game offensively for the Broncos, but they got scores from WR Latrell Caples and RB George Holani.

Boise State's defense was a presence, as it embarrassed the Lobos' offensive line to sack QB Miles Kendrick six times for a total loss of 43 yards. It was a group effort with seven guys contributing.

Boise State's victory lifted them to 1-1 while UT Martin's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Boise State's success rolls on or if UT Martin is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Skyhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Broncos, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 22-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.