The Memphis Tigers will look to complete just the fifth 10-win season in program history when they face the Iowa State Cyclones in the 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Friday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. Though the Tigers have won 10 games just four times, three of those seasons have come in the last nine years: 2014 (10-3), 2017 (10-3) and 2019 (12-1). Memphis (9-3) enters Friday's game having won five of their last six games. Meanwhile Iowa State (7-5) can earn the program's first eight-win season since 2020.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Cyclones are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa State vs. Memphis odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 57.5.

The CBS national writer has been profitable across multiple sports, but his specialty is college football. What's more, he has demonstrated a particularly sharp eye for Iowa State. In fact, Fornelli is an impressive 17-3 (+1370) on his last 20 college football picks in games involving the Cyclones.

Now, he has set his sights on Iowa State vs. Memphis and made his picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Memphis vs. Iowa State:

Iowa State vs. Memphis spread: Cyclones -10.5

Iowa State vs. Memphis over/under: 57.5 points

Iowa State vs. Memphis money line: Cyclones -389, Tigers +300

ISU: Cyclones rank eighth in the country in red zone offense (0.935)

MEM: Tigers are No. 7 in the nation in scoring offense (39.7)

Why Iowa State can cover

Quarterback Rocco Becht has had a productive redshirt freshman season. The son of former NFL tight end Anthony Becht, the younger Becht set freshman records for touchdown passes (20), passing yards (2,674) and completions (209). For his efforts this season, he was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

Becht will face a Memphis pass defense that has struggled this season. The Tigers are allowing 253.2 passing yards per game, which ranks 112th in the country. They also are giving up 7.7 net yards per pass attempt, which is 97th.

Why Memphis can cover

The Tigers are playing a de facto home game at Liberty Stadium. Since head coach Ryan Silverfield joined the Memphis staff in 2016, the Tigers have a record of 45-9 (83.3 winning percentage) at Liberty Stadium. Since 2014, they have 55 home wins, which ranks fifth in the nation, behind only Alabama (65), Clemson (65), Ohio State (61) and Georgia (56).

In addition, Blake Watson has been a do-it-all running back for Memphis this season. The transfer from Old Dominion ranks third in the AAC and 19th in the country in all-purpose yards (125.67 per game). He also is eighth in the nation in total touchdowns (17).

How to make Memphis vs. Iowa State picks

Fornelli has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over on the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

How to make Memphis vs. Iowa State picks