Former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond will transfer to Texas, a "business decision" that was "100%" motivated by Nick Saban's retirement, Bond told ESPN. Transferring to the Longhorns carries significant meaning, past and present: Texas, of course, beat Alabama in Week 2 of the 2023 season and will join the SEC this year. Alabama and Texas are not scheduled to play in 2024.

Bond was the Crimson Tide's leader with 48 receptions during his sophomore season that ended with an SEC championship run and College Football Playoff appearance. Bond was the Tide's second-leading receiver overall with 668 yards and four touchdowns, the most notable of which came in the Iron Bowl on a 31-yard Hail Mary from Jalen Milroe on fourth-and-goal with 32 seconds left.

His departure after Saban's retirement is allowable -- players have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal with a coaching transition -- but significant given the general shift going on within the Crimson Tide program, which just hired Kalen DeBoer from Washington as Saban's successor.

Conversely, Bond's arrival at Texas is a massive win for coach Steve Sarkisian coming off a CFP run. The Longhorns lose receivers Xavier Worthy, AD Mitchell, and Jordan Whittington and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders to the NFL Draft. Quarterback Quinn Ewers is back, however, which, when combined with Bond, could make Texas' offense just as potent in its SEC debut.