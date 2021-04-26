A former FBS starting quarterback officially added his name to the Tennessee quarterback competition on Monday. Former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton announced on Instagram that he has officially committed to playing for the Volunteers this season.

Reports of Milton's move to Tennessee surfaced last week after he entered the transfer portal in February. Milton intends to graduate from Michigan in May. He will be immediately eligible and have three years of playing time remaining.

Milton entered last season as the starting quarterback of the Wolverines. In his five starts, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound quarterback threw for 1,077 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 109 yards and scored once on the ground in six games. Milton was eventually replaced by then-sophomore Cade McNamara in the Week 5 matchup vs. Rutgers after starting 5-of-12 passing. He went 1-of-3 for 21 yards during the final game of the season vs. Penn State one week later.

The Orlando, Florida, native was a four-star prospect coming out of Olympia High School. He was the ninth-ranked pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2019, and was the fifth-ranked player in Michigan's recruiting class during that cycle.

The Vols are looking for a starting quarterback in coach Josh Heupel's first season in Knoxville, Tennessee. Brian Maurer, Harrison Bailey and Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker are all in the running to start in 2021. Bailey was 12 of 15 for 260 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday's spring game, Hooker 10 of 14 for 111 yards and Maurer completed nine of his 15 passes for 171 yards.