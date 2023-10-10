Conference USA newcomers clash when the Liberty Flames face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Tuesday night. The Flames (5-0, 3-0 C-USA), who are looking for their first-ever win over Jacksonville State, have won 11 consecutive matchups against Conference USA opponents and are aiming for their first 6-0 start to a season since 1989. The Gamecocks (5-1, 3-0 C-USA), who have won three in a row, are in their first FBS season after spending 30 years at the FCS level. The teams have met four times before, with the last time coming in 2017.

Kickoff from Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Liberty is averaging 36.2 points per game this season, while Jacksonville State is averaging 30.5 points. The Flames are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Liberty vs. Jacksonville State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5.

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State spread: Liberty -6.5

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State over/under: 56.5 points

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State money line: Liberty -254, Jacksonville State +205

LIB: The Flames have a plus-seven turnover ratio, including 11 interceptions

JSU: The Gamecocks have 10 interceptions so far, tied for second-most among all FBS teams

Why Jacksonville State can cover

Senior wide receiver Perry Carter is among the Gamecocks' leaders on offense. He is coming off four catches for 76 yards (19 average) and one touchdown in a 45-30 win over Middle Tennessee State on Wednesday. Carter has multiple receptions in four games this season, including each of the last two weeks when he has also registered a touchdown. For the year, he has 13 catches for 242 yards (18.6 average) and two TDs.

Junior tight end Sean Brown is coming off a monster performance in the win over Middle Tennessee State. In that game, he caught a season-high five passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. For the season, he has 11 catches for 148 yards (13.5 average) and two TDs. In his career, he has caught 42 passes for 671 yards (15.98 average) and five touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why Liberty can cover

Sophomore quarterback Kaidon Salter, a two-time CUSA Offensive Player of the Week, has accounted for multiple touchdowns in every game this season. He has totaled 12 passing TDs and a team-high six rushing scores through five games. His best game came in Week 3 when he completed 16 of 26 passes (61.5%) for 344 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-27 win at Buffalo. Last week, he threw for 257 yards and one touchdown, and rushed for 38 yards and a score.

Junior running back Quinton Cooley has rushed for more than 100 yards in three games this season, including a 17-carry, 106-yard and one-touchdown performance against Sam Houston last week. After spending his first three seasons at Wake Forest, Cooley has already registered his best career season. In five games, he has 70 carries for 429 yards (6.1 average) and one touchdown. For his career, he has rushed 166 times for 831 yards (5.0 average) and five touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

