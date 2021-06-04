LSU unexpectedly parted ways with former offensive line coach James Cregg on Wednesday, and it didn't take long for coach Ed Orgeron to fill the spot. Brad Davis, formerly of Arkansas, will be hired to join the Tigers staff. Davis, a native of Baton Rouge, posted on Twitter that he is leaving the Razorbacks.

"I am grateful for the time I spent in Fayetteville and the relationships that were made," he wrote. "I am thankful for the coaching staff and the players who worked tirelessly to return the program back to the one the fans could be proud of. I'm most grateful for Coach [Sam] Pittman not only believing in me, but pouring into me for more than half my life. I am disappointed to not finish the journey we began, but I am excited to return home to my native city and enjoy my parents and siblings. Arkansas is in great hands under Coach Pittman's watch. He has instilled toughness, desire and pride in being a Hog!

"I am sorry for those who I've let down, but hope those who truly know me will be happy for my opportunity to return home. I am excited to begin this new journey."

Davis, 41, has intimate knowledge of the SEC landscape. In addition to his stop at Arkansas, he has worked at Florida and Missouri. His Razorbacks squad didn't exactly live up to the hype generated by the Pittman hire in 2020. They finished last in the conference in sacks allowed per game with 3.4, 11th in the SEC in tackles for loss allowed per game at 6.4 and eighth in rushing offense at 151.3.

That was a departure from his one year at Missouri in 2019 when the Tigers finished fourth in the conference in sacks allowed at 1.6 per game. The previous season - his first in Columbia - saw the Tigers lead the SEC in tackles for loss allowed with just four per game.

LSU will open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 at UCLA.