The fallout from investigations into systemic issues relating to LSU's handling of sexual misconduct in its athletic department is continuing with efforts underway to ban former running back Derrius Guice from the athletic department, a school spokesman told ESPN. Guice starred for the Tigers from 2015-17 but was accused of sexual assault last year by two former students.

LSU is also planning to remove Guice's statistics from the record books. In addition to the two separate allegations of sexual assault from his time at LSU, the former star player was also arrested on domestic violence charges last year. Those charges prompted the Washington Football Team to waive the running back last August.

Guice ranks fifth all-time on LSU's career rushing yards list and is tied for seventh in career rushing touchdowns. The allegations against Guice are just one tentacle of a widespread scandal that has also ensnared former coach Les Miles, among others. Miles and Kansas parted ways last month following the release of the report detailing his inappropriate behavior around women while at LSU.

LSU's decision to ban Guice and scrub his records come on the heels of a third-party investigation by the law firm Husch Blackwell, which detailed the gravity of the university's failures in its March report. The firm was first hired in November of last year to conduct an independent review of the program. The 262-page report produced by the investigation can be found here.