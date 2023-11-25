Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa made Big Ten history in his last regular-season start, becoming the conference's all-time passing leader. Coming into Saturday's start against Rutgers, Tagovailoa needed 269 yards to eclipse former Purdue's Curtis Painter's record of 11,163 career passing yards. He didn't even wait until halftime to get there, eclipsing the mark with a 6-yard completion to WR Jeshaun Jones in the second quarter.

The Maryland signal caller Alabama started his career in 2019, where he backed up his brother and current Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa. The younger Tagovailoa appeared in three games as a member of the Crimson Tide before transferring to Maryland at the end of his true freshman season. Coming into Saturday he has compiled a 21-16 record at Maryland and holds program records for single-season passing yards, career passing yards and career passing touchdowns.

Tagovailoa led the Big Ten in most statical categories heading into the final weekend of the regular season, including passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions.

Tagovailoa has led the Terripians to back-to-back bowl game wins and will have a chance to get a third next month. It is the first time the program has qualified for three-straight bowl bids since since 2006-08.