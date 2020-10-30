The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Memphis Tigers are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at noon ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are 4-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while Memphis is 3-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. It's the 37th time these two rivals have gone head-to-head and Memphis leads the all-time series 23-13.

However, Cincinnati has won each of its last 15 games at home. The Bearcats are favored by 6.5-points in the latest Cincinnati vs. Memphis odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 55.5.

Cincinnati vs. Memphis spread: Cincinnati -6.5

Cincinnati vs. Memphis over-under: 55.5 points

Cincinnati vs. Memphis money line: Cincinnati -240, Memphis +200

What you need to know about Cincinnati

Everything went Cincinnati's way against the SMU Mustangs last Saturday as the Bearcats made off with a 42-13 victory. QB Desmond Ridder was a one-man wrecking crew for Cincinnati, passing for one TD and 126 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 179 yards.

This was the first time Ridder has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Ridder's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season. Ridder is averaging 10.9 yards per carry this season and is tied for the team lead in rushing with Gerrid Doaks. Both have run for 250 yards and the Bearcats are averaging 211.8 yards per game on the ground this season.

What you need to know about Memphis

Meanwhile, Memphis netted a 41-29 win over the Temple Owls on Saturday. The Tigers got to their win on the backs of several key players, and it was QB Brady White out in front passing for four TDs and 313 yards on 36 attempts. White's 65-yard touchdown toss to WR Calvin Austin III in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day. Austin now has 24 catches for 424 yards and five touchdowns on the season and he'll be a tough matchup for Cincinnati.

The Tigers are 5-0 in their last five matchups against the Bearcats, and they're 5-2 in their last seven games on the road. In addition, Memphis is 9-1 in its last 10 games against an opponent from the AAC.

