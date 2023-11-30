With less than three weeks until the start of the Early Signing Period, Miami scored a major recruiting win by flipping five-star DL Justin Scott from Ohio State. The No. 7 overall player in the 2024 recruiting cycle changed his pledge after previously committing to the Buckeyes this past summer. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder's addition rockets the Hurricanes' 2024 class ranking up to No. 5, according to 247Sports.

Scott's commitment is another big win for Miami assistant Joe Salave'a. Salave'a established himself as an elite recruiter during during his time as a defensive line coach at Oregon, landing the likes of Kayvon Thibodeaux, Noah Sewell and Penei Sewell.

247Sports' Allen Trieu praised Scott's athleticism in his scouting report:

Bends well, gets off the ball quickly and can beat blockers with initial quickness. Closes to the ball with speed as well. For a taller interior defensive lineman, he generally does a good job with pad level and his flexibility helps with that. Not often challenged in high school with offensive linemen with similar size and talent. Will have to show he can disengage from Power Five level offensive linemen. Has great upside though and actually could play high-level offensive line if he wanted to also, but projects as a defensive tackle that can play for any school and in any scheme in the country.

Scott is the fifth top-100 player Miami coach Mario Cristobal has landed this cycle, with the others being athlete Zaquan Patterson, edge rusher Marquise Lightfoot, receiver Ny Carr and receiver Joshisa Trader.

Despite losing a top-10 overall prospect, Ohio State remains at No. 2 in the 247Sports 2024 class rankings, one spot behind Georgia.