Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expects criminal charges to be filed after two Wolverine players sustained injuries in a post-game altercation with Michigan State players in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium.

Starting defensive back Gemon Green was allegedly punched by a Michigan State player, according to Harbaugh, while defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows was also attacked while trying to help. Videos captured of the incident show McBurrows being grabbed shoved by several MSU players, while Green was hit with a helmet and kicked.

"What happened in the tunnel was egregious," said Harbaugh Monday. "Sickening to watch the videos that are on social media as well as the ABC telecam which is on a higher elevation that shows much more of what took place. Those are sickening to watch.

"There needs to be accountability," he continued. "There needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation. I can't imagine this will not result in criminal charges. The videos are bad. It's clear what transpired. It seems very open and shut. As they say, watch the tape."

Harbaugh said one of the players sustained a nasal injury, potentially a broken nose, but did not specify which player. Green's father told the Detroit News that his son is in concussion protocol, and the family has hired attorney Tom Mars to help file charges against the Michigan State players involved. Both players remain questionable for the Wolverines' game against Rutgers in Week 10.

Michigan State suspended four players indefinitely for the altercation: linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump. Spartans coach Mel Tucker released a statement noting that the players will be suspended until the investigation is completed.

"An apology will not get the job done in this instance," Harbaugh said. "There should be serious consequences for the many individuals who are culpable."