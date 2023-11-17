No. 9 Missouri (8-2) brings momentum into its SEC East battle with Florida (5-5) on Saturday night. The Tigers are on a mission for a New Year's Six Bowl, bouncing back from a loss to top-ranked Georgia with a dominant win against Tennessee. They have posted their most wins in a season since 2018 and have a chance to hit double digits for the first time since 2014. Florida is sitting at .500 this year after losing three straight games, including a 52-35 setback at then-No. 19 LSU last week.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. The Tigers are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Missouri vs. Florida odds, while the over/under is set at 59 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Florida vs. Missouri picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Florida vs. Missouri. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Missouri vs. Florida spread: Missouri -11.5

Missouri vs. Florida over/under: 59 points

Missouri vs. Florida money line: Missouri -453, Florida +343

Missouri vs. Florida picks: See picks here

Missouri vs. Florida live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri has been one of the most impressive teams in the SEC this season, adding a 36-7 win against then-No. 13 Tennessee last week. Tigers quarterback Brady Cook completed 18 of 24 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown in that win. Senior running back Cody Schrader rushed for 205 yards and a score while catching five passes for 116 yards.

Schrader has racked up 1,124 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this season, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Star wide receiver Luther Burden leads the team with 67 receptions for 977 yards and eight touchdowns, giving Missouri way more firepower than Florida. The Tigers have covered the spread in seven of their last eight games, while Florida has only covered three times in its last 11 games.

Why Florida can cover

Florida is on a three-game losing skid, but it also has wins over South Carolina and Tennessee this season. The Gators desperately need a statement win under second-year coach Billy Napier, as pressure continues to mount on him and his staff. Their offense is led by veteran quarterback Graham Mertz, who has thrown for 2,720 yards, 18 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

His ability to engineer scoring drives while taking care of the ball makes Florida a dangerous road underdog. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has 62 receptions for 876 yards and four touchdowns, while Eugene Wilson III has 51 catches for 479 yards and five scores. The Gators also have a dangerous rushing attack, with Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson Jr. combining for more than 1,200 rushing yards. See which team to pick here.

How to make Missouri vs. Florida picks

The model has simulated Florida vs. Missouri 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Missouri vs. Florida, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Florida vs. Missouri spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.