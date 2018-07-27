NC State coach Dave Doeren talks up Ryan Finley, debates Philip Rivers vs. Russell Wilson
The Wolfpack coach joined Raja Bell and David Samson on the 'Off the Bench' podcast
Ryan Finley hasn't topped 20 passing touchdowns in each of his two seasons at NC State, and there are a handful of other prospects who top him on early 2019 draft boards, but Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren doesn't mind.
Doeren, who won two MAC championships at Northern Illinois, thinks Finley could very easily be the best quarterback in the country.
Doeren joined Raja Bell and guest host David Samson, the former Miami Marlins executive, on Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast to determine which former NC State quarterback -- Russell Wilson or Phillip Rivers -- is the better NFL quarterback. In between a story about the work ethic of Houston Texans All-Pro J.J. Watt, who he coached at Wisconsin, Doeren also provides insight on the balance of his own career. As a man who's coached for six different colleges over the last decade, he discusses what it's like to navigate offers from other programs and maintain self-interest in his career vs. what it's like to remain loyal to players he made promises to.
Listen and subscribe to "Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell:" iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
