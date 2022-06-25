Nebraska's offensive line took a hit on Saturday when starting guard Nouredin Nouili announced on Twitter that he will miss the 2022 season following a failed drug test. Nouili, a junior, started the final seven games at left guard for the Cornhuskers in 2021.

"This spring I was informed by the NCAA that due to a failed drug test I am ineligible for the 2022 season," wrote Nouili on Twitter. "I'd like to apologize to my family, teammates, coaches and Husker fans for my error in judgment. It is an honor to be a part of this football program and represent this University and I do not take that responsibility lightly. Thanks to coach [Scott] Frost, our athletic and university administration for allowing me to continue to be part of this program in 2022. I look forward to returning to the field to represent Nebraska in 2023. Go Big Red!"

Frost issued his own statement, per the Omaha Herald.

"We will fully support Nouredin Nouili as continues his academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska," said Frost. "He is an outstanding young man, who made a mistake that will force him to miss the 2022 season and forfeit a year of eligibility. Noure will be a full participant in practice this fall, and we look forward to him resuming his playing career in 2023."

Noulil played in all 12 games last season for the Cornhuskers and was slated to be a big part of the offensive line in 2022 -- a critical year for Frost and the entire Cornhuskers program. His first start came in October 2021 vs. Northwestern, when the Huskers rushed for 427 yards and 8.06 yards per carry in a 56-7 win over Northwestern. He transferred to Nebraska from Colorado State after seeing time with the Rams as a true freshman in 2019.