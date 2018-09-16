Ohio State star defensive end Nick Bosa leaves game vs. TCU with apparent groin injury
Bosa left Saturday night's game against TCU in the third quarter
Ohio State's defense suffered a major setback on Saturday night as star defensive end Nick Bosa left the TCU game with an apparent groin injury.
Bosa had five tackles and a strip sack in the end zone when he suffered the injury with 13:49 left in the third quarter, walking off the field and immediately back to the locker room without assistance.
But what followed was concerning, as Bosa re-emerged from the locker room later in the game in street clothes, walking under his own power but with a noticeable limp. Ohio State has not offered an official announcement on the nature or severity of the injury, but the quick decision to strike him from action for the rest of the game does not inspire confidence in a speedy return to play.
