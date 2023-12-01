Already down its starting quarterback, No. 4 Florida State may be faced with another change behind center ahead of the ACC Championship Game vs. No. 14 Louisville. Tate Rodemaker Jr. has not been a full participant in practice and is a game-day decision, coach Mike Norvell told reporters Friday.

Norvell said Rodemaker began to feel "symptoms" Sunday from a hit he absorbed during the team's Week 13 win at Florida. He exited in the fourth quarter following a hit to the head but returned just a couple of plays later to complete a go-ahead touchdown drive after passing initial concussion tests, according to Norvell. It was Rodemaker's first start after Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury in a Week 12 win against North Alabama.

Rodemaker traveled ahead of the team Friday to Charlotte, North Carolina -- the site of the ACC Championship Game -- as FSU prepares to make a decision on his status, according to 247Sports.

The uncertainty surrounding Rodemaker leaves FSU potentially diving even deeper into its depth chart after already losing Travis for the season. Freshman Brock Glenn would be in line to start against the Cardinals should Rodemaker be unavailable. Glenn has only played sparingly in 2023, completing 2 of 4 pass attempts for 35 yards on the season. Rodemaker, meanwhile, has passed for 510 yards and five touchdowns on the year. He was 12 of 25 passing for 134 and no touchdowns during his lone start against Florida.

The potential revolving door at quarterback comes at an inopportune time for FSU, which is seeking both its first ACC championship and College Football Playoff berth since 2014. The Seminoles are a perfect 12-0 as they enter the league title game, and a 13-0 mark with a conference crown would give them a resounding case for a playoff berth. An undefeated Power Five champion has never been left out since the format was implemented in 2014, which saw FSU qualify as an undefeated conference champion.