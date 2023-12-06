New Texas A&M coach Mike Elko is hiring Collin Klein as his offensive coordinator after Klein has spent the past two seasons in the same role at Kansas State, according to 247Sports . Klein, 34, helped the Wildcats to an 18-8 mark during his time in the role and produced a unit that ranked No. 23 nationally in total offense this season.

The hire is a critical one for Elko, who comes from a defensive background but is tasked with breathing life into a Texas A&M program that struggled to meet offensive expectations during Jimbo Fisher's head coaching tenure.

With the exception of a lone season at Northern Iowa, Klein has spent his entire coaching career with Kansas State after starring at quarterback for the Wildcats from 2008-12. Klein was a Heisman Trophy finalist following the 2012 season -- alongside eventual winner and Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel. Joining the Aggies will give him a chance to shine in the SEC for a program with lofty aspirations.

While the transfer portal figures to alter A&M's personnel outlook over the coming weeks, Klein is expected to have a critical building block in quarterback Conner Weigman, who started the first five games for the Aggies in 2023 before a season-ending injury. Weigman completed 68.9% of his passes with eight touchdowns and two interceptions during that time, and the former five-star prospect also flashed the ability to make plays outside the pocket.

Klein played a critical role in the development of K-State quarterbacks Skylar Thompson and Will Howard in recent years while quarterbacks coach prior to his promotion to offensive coordinator as the Wildcats established themselves under fifth-year coach Chris Klieman.