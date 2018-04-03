Texas Tech lifts suspensions of four players allegedly involved in night club skirmish

The indefinite suspensions of four members of the Texas Tech football team were lifted on Tuesday, according to coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Quarterback Jett Duffey, linebacker Christian Taylor and wide receiver Quan Shorts returned to practice on Tuesday, and cornerback Desmon Smith returned to the team but didn't practice due to an injury, according to a report from KCBD-11.

The four players, along with six other people, were arrested outside of a Lubbock night club while allegedly impeding traffic on March 25, which included damage to the windshield of a vehicle. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Taylor was booked on criminal mischief charges for allegedly smashing the windshield. Duffey was charged with criminal mischief for allegedly damaging property at a nearby apartment complex after the incident. Shorts and Smith were booked for disorderly conduct.

"Obviously, meeting with LPD and going through all of those steps and talking with our administration. We came to our answer," coach Kliff Kingsbury said, according to KCBD.

Smith started for the Red Raiders a year ago, notching 30 tackles, one interception, one tackle for loss and three pass breakups for a defense that had 14 interceptions on the season. Shorts had nine catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns for the high-octane, air raid offense. Taylor had five tackles in a reserve roll, and Duffey completed his only two passes of the 2017 campaign.

With the four players back on the roster, Kingsbury will have a better look at what his 2018 team will look like.

With five of their top six receivers gone, including leading receiver Keke Coutee, Shorts could factor into the wide receiver mix this year.

Duffey is battling junior McLane Carter for the top spot on the quarterback depth chart in place of Nic Shimonek. Unfortunately, Duffey is no stranger to off-the-field problems. The dual-threat quarterback was suspended last offseason after a Title IX hearing found that he twice had sexual relations with a woman who was too impaired to consent in 2016, according to the Star-Telegram. However a grand jury found there wasn't enough evidence to criminally pursue the case.

Texas Tech opens the 2018 season on Sept. 1 vs. Ole Miss at NRG Stadium in Houston in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff.