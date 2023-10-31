The Toledo Rockets (7-1) host the Buffalo Bulls (3-5) in Tuesday night MACtion. After dropping their season opener, the Rockets have found their stride. They're looking to extend their win streak to eight straight games. In Week 9, Toledo topped Miami (OH) 21-17. Meanwhile, Buffalo has won three of its last four games. On Oct. 21, the Bulls topped Kent State 24-6.

Kickoff from Glass Bowl Stadium in Toledo is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Rockets are 15-point favorites in the latest Buffalo vs. Toledo odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 50.5. Before making any Toledo vs. Buffalo picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Here are several college football odds and trends for Toledo vs. Buffalo:

Buffalo vs. Toledo spread: Rockets -15

Buffalo vs. Toledo over/under: 50.5 points

Buffalo vs. Toledo money line: Rockets -688, Bulls +484

BUFF: Buffalo has hit the team total Under in last three games

TOL: 3-5 ATS this season

Why Toledo can cover

The Rockets have an effective rushing attack. This group is leading the MAC in rushing offense (232.5) with 18 rushing touchdowns total. Junior running back Peny Boone brings outstanding size (6'1, 242 pounds) and power to the ground game. Boone breaks tackles and consistently gains positive yards. The Michigan native ranks first in the conference in rushing yards (865), rushing touchdowns (8), and rushing yards per game (108.1).

He's gone over 100 rushing yards in five games this season. On Oct. 14 versus Ball State, Boone had 22 carries for 148 yards and one touchdown. Junior running back Jacquez Stuart is a shifty and agile ball carrier. Stuart has logged 58 rushes for 316 yards with 5.4 yards per carry. In his last outing, the Florida native finished with 12 rushes for 60 yards.

Why Buffalo can cover

Buffalo's offense features an effective passing attack. Through eight games, the Bulls are fifth in the conference in pass offense (196.3) and fourth in scoring (25.9). Senior quarterback Cole Snyder plays with a calming presence and has impressive accuracy on all three levels. Snyder has thrown for 1,532 passing yards with 12 passing touchdowns.

On Sept. 16 against Liberty, Snyder threw for 276 yards with four passing scores. Senior receiver Marlyn Johnson is one of the main pass catchers for the Bulls. The Pennsylvania native leads the team in receiving yards (298) with 29 receptions and four touchdowns. In his last outing versus Kent State, Johnson finished with five catches for 64 yards.

