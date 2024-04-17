Charlotte, N.C. -- The No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 2 overall prospect in the 2025 class, five-star David Sanders of Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day, is working with a top six and has his unofficial visits behind him.

Next up: the good stuff.

He'll take official visits to his six finalists, starting with South Carolina (this weekend) and followed by Clemson (May 31), Georgia (June 7), Tennessee (June 14), Alabama (June 18) and Ohio State (June 21).

Sanders plans to make a July or August decision. He'll certainly factor in his parents' opinions during the decision-making process. He has three little sisters, and they admire the heck out of their big brother. Proximity from home is something to consider when analyzing the six finalists.

Sanders (6-foot-6, 270 pounds) told 247Sports during a springtime visit to Providence Day that the two biggest factors in his decision will be finding a place he can grow on and off the field and an environment makes him feel most at home.

By decision time, no stone will have been uncovered. Sanders and his parents will continue to diligently and exhaustively gather facts on each finalist.

Boxes are being checked and discussions around the dinner table are being had, but when all the chips are pushed in, it'll ultimately boil down to a feeling, which is often propelled by relationships in recruiting.

"Now it's just going to be getting that final 'this is it' moment," Sanders told GoVols247 following his Tennessee visit last weekend. "I'm going to just enjoy all of my officials and just take my time with it."

Earlier this month, I handicapped Clemson and UGA as the top two teams in this race with Tennessee rounding out the top three.

Well, it's time to move the Vols up a tier.

Sanders took back-to-back visits to Knoxville the past two weekends, and that's even before he returns for a mid-June official visit.

Sanders spoke glowingly of Tennessee in an interview with GoVols247, coming off last weekend's visit. And he got specific: coaching, atmosphere, relationships, incoming quarterback talent and more.

It's Recruiting 101 not to read an exorbitant amount into post-visit recaps when you know that a prospect will speak highly of all contenders. But read that article and tell me the Vols don't have his full attention.

It doesn't hurt that Tennessee is getting the "last" visit among the perceived top group of Clemson and Georgia.

It also doesn't hurt that Tennessee has been consistent throughout, despite not typically being talked about as the standalone leader by the industry. Tennessee checks all the boxes for Sanders. He said so himself.

Should Clemson and Georgia be concerned? Read more in my latest analysis on No. 2 overall prospect David Sanders for 247Sports.