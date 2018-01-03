UCF is backing up its national title claims by paying its coaches' incentives clauses

UCF is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to its imaginary national title.

If you missed it, following its 34-27 win over Auburn in the Peach Bowl, UCF is going all-in on claiming that it's a national champion seeing as it's the only undefeated FBS team remaining. It's going to hang a banner, it's going to have a parade, and it seems it's even going to be paying its coaches bonuses for winning a national title.

Following the initial reaction to UCF's decision, plenty began to question whether or not UCF was taking this whole thing seriously enough to pay the bonuses, and athletic director Danny White took to Twitter to address the issue head-on.

Of course we are! That’s what National Championship programs do. Our coaches were informed of that earlier this week. #ChargeOn https://t.co/1iIoVfAnb7 — Danny White (@UCFDannyWhite) January 3, 2018

In case you're wondering, the bonus written into Scott Frost's contract for winning a national title was $200,000. That means Frost, who left UCF after getting a seven-year, $35 million deal from Nebraska, and his coaches will all be getting a nice bonus to help them find new homes in Lincoln I suppose.