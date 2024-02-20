After six seasons at the helm, Chip Kelly resigned from his position as head coach of the UCLA Bruins during the offseason. Kelly went 35-34 overall during his time in Westwood. The former Oregon and NFL head coach has since joined Ryan Day's staff at Ohio State as the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator. UCLA opted to promote DeShaun Foster to head coach, who had served as the Bruins' running back coach under Kelly and is one of the top players in program history.

Pierson and the BRO staff have collectively put together a list of coaches to watch as the Bruins are in the thick of their search for a new offensive coordinator.

One name the staff has identified as a potential candidate is former Stanford head coach David Shaw. The well-respected coaching veteran was the head coach of the Cardinal from 2011-2022, and during that time he led the program to unprecedented success. He went 96-54 overall, guiding Stanford to three Rose Bowl appearances and eight total bowl games.

Shaw has some personal connection to the UCLA program already in place, with his son being a walk-on on the team. His offense at Stanford was more of a pro-style scheme that may be a good fit for the personnel the Bruins already have in place. Shaw's system produced a pair of Heisman Trophy runner-ups in Christian McCaffrey (2015) and Bryce Love (2017).

Another name on the list is former UCF and Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. The two-time national championship winning quarterback at Nebraska was a fast riser in the college football coaching ranks, and was the hot name in the industry after he led UCF to a perfect 13-0 record in 2017. Despite his shortcomings as the head coach at his alma mater, Frost has a proven track record as an offensive play caller.

During his time as offensive coordinator for Oregon, Frost coached 2015 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota to one of the greatest single seasons by a quarterback in college football history. Frost spent the 2023 season unemployed, and will likely need a stop as an offensive coordinator if he wishes to resuscitate his once promising career. See more candidates at Bruin Report Online.

