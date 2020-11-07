Utah State has parted ways with coach Gary Andersen, according to reports from Dan Wolken of USA Today and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. The decision comes two days after Utah State lost to 34-9 to Nevada, dropping the Aggies to 0-3 on the season. The university has yet to officially announce the news.

Andersen was hired by Utah State nearly two years ago in his second stint with the program. Andersen previously coached the Aggies from 2009-2012, amassing a 26-24 record. His best season was in 2012 when he went 11-2 before taking the Wisconsin job to start the 2013 season. He coached the Badgers for just two seasons, winning 19 games, before taking the same job at Oregon State. Andersen then led the Beavers for two-and-a-half seasons before stepping away in the middle of the 2017 season after the team started 1-5.

Though Andersen's return to Utah State was initially successful -- the Aggies went 7-6 in 2019 with an appearance in the Frisco Bowl -- the team is winless through three games. The Mountain West began its season in October following a delayed start due to the COVID-19 pandemic.