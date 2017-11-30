WATCH: FSU fan gets mic snatched away after asking Jimbo Fisher about loyalty

I can't remember a coaching carousel season as nuts as what we're seeing right now, and the latest example of crazy comes from Tallahassee, Florida.

Jimbo Fisher was hosting his weekly radio show on Wednesday night, which might not have been the best idea considering all the rumors circulating about Fisher possibly leaving Florida State for Texas A&M. So, even if it's surprising, it's not that surprising to see a fan have the microphone snatched away and get shoved out of the room after asking Jimbo a simple question.

"Where is the loyalty to the program?"

As if that's not enough, after the fan walks away, he gets some help as an aide of some capacity continually shoves him from behind.

VIDEO: A Florida State fan gets kicked out of Jimbo Fisher's radio call-in show after asking "where is the loyalty?" amid Texas A&M rumors. #Noles#Gigempic.twitter.com/yYgfD7QWGY — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) November 30, 2017

You know, I have a hard time taking any other side than the guy asking the question here. It's a question that should be asked of Fisher at this point, and if I were a Florida State fan, I'd be wondering the same thing. After all, it's not like this is the first time Fisher's name has been floated out there for openings in recent years. Fisher had been mentioned as a possibility at LSU each of the last two years before deciding to stay at Florida State after getting big raises.

Don't get me wrong, there's no problem with a coach seeing what's out there or trying to leverage interest from elsewhere into getting a raise. I'll never tell anybody not to get as much money as possible for what they do, but if you're a Seminoles fan, it is frustrating.

Also, credit to the fan for keeping his cool while being shoved out the door. I'm not sure I could have done the same.