The age of name, image and likeness in college sports has created unique opportunities for athletes. Decoldest Crawford, a freshman wide receiver at Nebraska, serves as a prime example of a unique opportunity after recently starring in a commercial for a local heating and cooling company.

Crawford has not been a member of the Cornhuskers program for very long, but he is already showing off his acting chops. SOS Heating & Cooling released an ad in which Crawford urges viewers to make sure they have "de coldest" A/C in their homes, creating one of the more creative opportunities we've seen to this point in the NIL era.

Crawford, a Louisiana native who originally committed to LSU before decommitting from the Tigers, was a three-star recruit and the No. 82 wide receiver in the 2022 signing class, according to the 247Sports rankings.

Unfortunately for Crawford, his on-field debut for Nebraska will have to wait a while. Coach Scott Frost recently revealed that Crawford suffered a serious knee injury in training camp and will have to miss the entire 2022 season.

"He's going to be out for an extended period of time with a knee injury," Frost said, via Michael Bruntz of Husker247. "In our last scrimmage, he was the only major injury we got. I felt terrible for him, but he'll come back strong."