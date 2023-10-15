Purdue had a solid kicker on the field for Saturday's game against No. 3 Ohio State, but unfortunately he wasn't part of the roster. While the Boilermakers own starting kicker went 0-3 during the game, a random student from the stands made three kicks during a timeout, including a 40-yarder.

Purdue fell 41-7 at home to the Buckeyes, so the student's successful field goal attempts seemed like unnecessary roughness given the situation.

Redshirt freshman Julio Macias was starting at kicker in place of Ben Freehill, who has been out with an injury since the Boilermakers' third game. Macias first missed a 48-yard attempt on Purdue's opening possession. Although 0-1 is nothing to freak out about, a struggling offense was certainly concerning for the home crowd.

During a timeout in the second quarter, a student was invited on the field as part of a promotion. He shocked everyone when he made three kicks to earn a two-year car lease. The 40-yarder was particularly impressive and got the crowd cheering for him.

Just a few minutes after that, the Boilermakers found themselves with a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. That sounds like a promising opportunity, but Purdue managed to somehow move back to the 39-yard line.

With a few seconds remaining in the first half, it was Macias' turn again. Unfortunately for him, his attempt went wide left and his team entered the break scoreless.

Macias got one more chance in the third quarter from 27 yards out, but he was once again unsuccessful, which led to redshirt junior Caleb Krockover taking over for the rest of the game.

Purdue dropped to a 2-5 record while Ohio State remains perfect at 6-0. The Boilermakers will try to bounce back next Saturday against Nebraska.