What a weekend it's turning out to be for Washington kicker Grady Gross. He kept the Huskies' College Football Playoff hopes alive with a 42-yard, game-winning field goal against Washington State Saturday, propelling his team to a 24-21 triumph as time expired. His teammates then carried him away as Washington fans stormed the field.

The Huskies, who finished the regular season 12-0 after the win, may have just carried Gross all the way to the locker room, where coach Kalen DeBoer rewarded the sophomore kicker and now former walk on with a scholarship. Washington's media team caught the moment that DeBoer made the move official.

"It's Thanksgiving weekend and I'm thankful for Grady Gross," DeBoer said as Washington's players cheer. "And you know what I hope Grady Gross is thankful for? This scholarship he's earned."

The full video can be seen below:

Gross has served as Washington's starting placekicker all season, handling kickoffs, field goals and extra points. He hasn't missed an extra point all year, a streak that he kept alive with three makes against Washington State. His game-winner against the Cougars also marked his fifth field goal of at least 40 yards on the year.

Gross, who joined the Huskies in 2022 out of Scottsdale, Arizona, and handled primary kickoff duties as a freshman, has made 11 of his 15 field goal tries this season. He was key in Washington's win against Arizona State, hitting on all three of his field goal attempts and keeping the Huskies ahead in an eventual 15-7 win.