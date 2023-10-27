No. 3 Ohio State will put its perfect record on the line when it travels to Wisconsin on Saturday night. The Buckeyes (7-0) never trailed in their 20-12 win over then-No. 7 Penn State last week, holding the Nittany Lions to just 240 yards of total offense. Wisconsin (5-2) bounced back from a 15-6 loss to Iowa with a 25-21 win at Illinois last week, erasing a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The Badgers are still in first place in the Big Ten West, while Ohio State and Michigan are both unbeaten atop the Big Ten East standings.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Ohio State is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Ohio State odds, while the over/under is set at 45.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Ohio State vs. Wisconsin picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Wisconsin-Ohio State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State spread: Ohio State -14.5

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State over/under: 45.5 points

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State money line: Ohio State: -670, Wisconsin: +475

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State picks: See picks here

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin has only lost one home game this season, and it bounced back from that loss to Iowa with a road win at Illinois last week. The Badgers scored 18 fourth-quarter points to stun the Fighting Illini and erase a 14-point deficit, as Braedyn Locke threw a 3-yard touchdown pass with 27 seconds remaining. Locke completed 21 of 41 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns, starting in place of the injured Tanner Mordecai.

Running back Braelon Allen, who leads the conference in rushing yards, had 145 yards in the win over Illinois. He had 165 rushing yards on 23 carries against Ohio State last season, including a 75-yard touchdown. Wisconsin has won four of its last five games, and it has won eight of its last 11 games in October.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State has dominated this series, winning nine straight games since the Badgers' last victory (2010). Allen had a big game for Wisconsin last year, but that did not stop the Buckeyes from rolling to a 52-21 win. They racked up 539 total yards of offense while holding Wisconsin to less than 300 yards in the blowout.

The Buckeyes are coming off an outstanding defensive performance against Penn State, holding the Nittany Lions to two field goals until a touchdown in the final minute. Offensively, first-year starting quarterback Kyle McCord completed 22 of 35 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown, with star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. catching 11 passes for 162 yards and a score. Ohio State ranks fourth nationally in total defense and third in scoring defense, so this will be Wisconsin's toughest game this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Wisconsin vs. Ohio State picks

The model has simulated Ohio State vs. Wisconsin 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wisconsin vs. Ohio State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.