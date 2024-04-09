Te-Hina Paopao #10 of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 at the 2024 NCAA women's basketball tournament championship game between Iowa and South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 7, 2024 in Cleveland, OH. Thien-An Truong/ISI Photos / Getty Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks won the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament National Championship after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland. The Gamecocks became the 10th team in the history of women's college basketball to complete a perfect season, going 38-0 after an 87-75 win over the Hawkeyes. The victory completed a redemption tour for South Carolina, which was denied a perfect season in 2023 when Iowa knocked it out in the Final Four, and now women's college basketball fans across the country can celebrate the program's dominance with the new South Carolina championship gear from Fanatics.

It was head coach Dawn Staley's first perfect season and third national championship in 16 years at the helm. Kamilla Cardoso had 15 points, 17 rebounds and three blocked shots in a dominant performance during the national championship game. She won Most Outstanding Player honors for her performance during the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament.

Women's college basketball is booming thanks to programs like South Carolina and the exceptional talents like Cardoso (the Most Outstanding Player) and Clark that have come through the sport in recent seasons.

