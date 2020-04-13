Play

2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rating every player by downside or likelihood of being dropped

How likely is a player to be dropped within the first month of a Fantasy Baseball season?

Usually when we talk about players, we talk about how good they could be, what their upside is. Meanwhile, projection systems try to pinpoint each player's most-likely scenario.

But downside is also a factor that should influence player rankings. It certainly influences my own. Rarely do we discuss players in those terms, though, except in the context of identifying bust candidates.

I'd like to try attacking it another way while we have all this time on our hands. And so I've taken the time here to rate every player by how likely he is to be dropped within the first month. This rating takes into account factors like injury risk, playing time risk, performance risk, etc. It takes into account the level of investment a Fantasy GM would have in each player. One who's drafted early is less likely to be dropped within a month precisely because he was drafted early, and in that same vain, these ratings will give you a sense of how patient you should be with each player.

Not every player is explicitly shown here, of course, but for the ones who aren't, it's fair to assume the meter is maxed out.

Catcher

downsidecatcher.jpg

First base

downside1b1.jpg
downside1b2.jpg

Second base

downside2b1.jpg
downside2b2.jpg

Third base

downside3b1.jpg
downside3b2.jpg

Shortstop

downsidess1.jpg
downsidess2.jpg

Outfield

downsideof1.jpg
downsideof2.jpg
downsideof3.jpg
downsideof4.jpg

Starting pitcher

downsidesp1.jpg
downsidesp2.jpg
downsidesp3.jpg
downsidesp4.jpg
downsidesp5.jpg
downsidesp6.jpg

Relief pitcher

downsiderp1.jpg
downsiderp2.jpg
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast

fantasy-baseball-today.jpg
Lessons Learned From 2019; Let's Be Frank! (04/09 Fantasy Baseball Podcast)
All Podcasts
Our Latest Stories