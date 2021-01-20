To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Knowing which position to target means knowing where the biggest drop-off is coming, and having tiers will make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft.

Below are the starting pitcher tiers for 2021, depicting a incomparably large position that's mostly devoid of a middle class.

The Super Elite: Shane Bieber, Jacob deGrom, Gerrit Cole

The Elite: Trevor Bauer, Yu Darvish, Aaron Nola, Lucas Giolito, Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw, Luis Castillo, Kenta Maeda, Jack Flaherty, Walker Buehler, Zac Gallen, Carlos Carrasco, Brandon Woodruff

The Near-Elite: Lance Lynn, Blake Snell, Dinelson Lamet, Tyler Glasnow, Stephen Strasburg, Corbin Burnes, Zack Greinke, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Zach Plesac, Kyle Hendricks

The Next-Best Things: Max Fried, Zack Wheeler, Sonny Gray, Framber Valdez, Dylan Bundy, Jose Berrios, Chris Paddack

The Fallback Options: Ian Anderson, Sixto Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, Lance McCullers, Patrick Corbin, Charlie Morton, Mike Soroka, Julio Urias, Sandy Alcantara, German Marquez, Kevin Gausman, Triston McKenzie

The Last Resorts: Corey Kluber, Frankie Montas, Dustin May, Marco Gonzales, Joe Musgrove, Pablo Lopez, Tyler Mahle, James Paxton, David Price, Michael Pineda, Jose Urquidy, Dallas Keuchel, Aaron Civale, Tony Gonsolin, Dane Dunning, Drew Smyly, Zach Eflin, Marcus Stroman, Eduardo Rodriguez, Deivi Garcia, Brady Singer, Cristian Javier

The Deep-Leaguers: Andrew Heaney, Masahiro Tanaka, Shohei Ohtani, Domingo German, Nate Pearson, John Means, Elieser Hernandez, Chris Bassitt, Adam Wainwright, Zach Davies, Michael Kopech, Luis Severino, MacKenzie Gore, Griffin Canning, Jordan Montgomery, Nathan Eovaldi, Sean Manaea, Chris Sale, Noah Syndergaard, Tarik Skubal, A.J. Puk*, Ryan Yarbrough, Brad Keller, Justus Sheffield

The Leftovers: Matthew Boyd, Kris Bubic, Rich Hill, Carlos Martinez, Kwang Hyun Kim, Jameson Taillon, Mitch Keller, Casey Mize, Spencer Howard, Yusei Kikuchi, Taijuan Walker, Matt Manning, Forrest Whitley, Brendan McKay, Luke Weaver, Ross Stripling, Caleb Smith, Robbie Ray, Merrill Kelly, Dylan Cease, J.A. Happ, Madison Bumgarner, Jake Odorizzi, Matt Shoemaker, Jake Odorizzi, Matt Shoemaker, Cole Hamels, Danny Duffy, Nick Pivetta*, Michael Lorenzen*, Jose Quintana*, Randy Dobnak, Adbert Alzolay, Dean Kremer, Kyle Wright, Mike Minor, Jon Gray, Steven Matz, Tanner Houck, Trevor Rogers, Chris Archer, Miles Mikolas, Garrett Richards, Tyler Chatwood, Carlos Rodon, Michael Fulmer, David Peterson, Alec Mills, Spencer Turnbull, Adrian Houser, Antonio Senzatela

* RP-eligible