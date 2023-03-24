Ozzie Albies 2B ATL Atlanta • #1 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 55 Roto 41 Roto (2B) 4 H2H 47 H2H (2B) 3 2022 Stats AVG 0.247 HR 8 R 36 RBI 35 SB 3 SO 47 One of the tough things about the constantly shifting offensive environment in MLB the past few years is that it makes it even harder to know what a player's "true" talent level is. Albies looked like a star during the juiced ball era, when his pull-heavy approach allowed him to maximize a somewhat middling raw power profile. However, it looked like that approach may have caught up to him last season, as he hit just .247/.294/.409 with just a 19-homer pace over 150 games. If Albies gets back to stealing 20-ish bases like he did in 2022, that's probably enough to make him a solid starting Fantasy option, but certainly not the difference maker he's been at his best. Albies is talking during Spring Training about aiming for a 40-40 season, but I'm not sure he's a good bet for half of either total at this point.

Michael Harris CF ATL Atlanta • #23 • Age: 22 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 45 Roto 33 Roto (OF) 10 H2H 43 H2H (OF) 10 2022 Stats AVG 0.297 HR 19 R 75 RBI 64 SB 20 SO 107 I swear, I don't have anything against the Atlanta Braves – Ronald Acuna is my No. 1 player! I just don't quite buy the price for either Harris or Albies, though for slightly different reasons. If what Harris did last season was for real, he's probably a better hitter than Albies – Harris sported impressive quality-of-contact metrics for a 21-year-old with little experience above the low minors, and he did it with a strikeout rate that wasn't much above league average. He's young, and he's a very good athlete, and that's a profile it makes a lot of sense to bet on. The problem here is the price – Harris' consensus ADP is 23.8, and that's just too much to pay for one partial season that does have some question marks. Harris struggled against lefties, hitting .238/.284/.365 with pretty rough plate discipline, which is one knock against him. Harris also managed to hit 19 homers despite a pretty massive 56.2% groundball rate – mostly thanks to a 22.9% HR/FB rate. For context, that was the sixth-highest in baseball, nestled just between Mike Trout and Austin Riley, and I don't think it's unfair to say Harris probably doesn't quite match up to those guys in terms of power expectations moving forward. Of course, he's young enough that Harris is by no means a finished production, so he could very well take a step forward and justify this price. I wouldn't be shocked. But I'm just not comfortable paying for a step forward at this point in the draft.

Tyler O'Neill LF STL St. Louis • #27 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 126 Roto 108 Roto (OF) 25 H2H 138 H2H (OF) 30 2022 Stats AVG 0.228 HR 14 R 56 RBI 58 SB 14 SO 103 It's starting to look like Jordan Walker is mashing his way into an Opening Day job for the Cardinals, and every Fantasy analyst has Lars Nootbaar on their breakout list, and something's gotta give in the Cardinals outfield. Maybe it'll be Dylan Carlson, who has mostly disappointed in his first couple of MLB seasons, who loses playing time. Or maybe O'Neill will find himself on the outside looking in. O'Neill was incredible in 2021, but he came tumbling back to Earth in 2022 amid a series of nagging injuries – something he is no stranger to. O'Neill remains an impressive physical specimen, but 2021 sure looks like the outlier here. He's slated for an everyday job right now, but O'Neill finds himself in a suddenly very crowded outfield situation, with a lot of pressure to perform. If he doesn't, things could go south in a hurry. I just can't justify a top-100 pick on that profile.

Nate Lowe 1B TEX Texas • #30 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 149 Roto 99 Roto (1B) 9 H2H 116 H2H (1B) 10 2022 Stats AVG 0.302 HR 27 R 74 RBI 76 SB 2 SO 147 Lowe made some real changes last season. He became a much more aggressive hitter, increasing his swing rate from 44.7% to 52.2%, and while that occasionally led to more swings and misses and a huge reduction in walk rate, it was a tradeoff well worth making because he managed to do it without sacrificing much of anything in terms of quality of contact. His barrel rate per batted ball inched up slightly, from 9.5% to 9.9%, but since he cut his strikeout rate by 2.4 points, it led to a pretty sizeable overall increase in production. The question I have is whether he can sustain those gains. Pitchers responded to Lowe's increased aggressiveness by throwing more pitches in the zone than they did the previous season, despite the fact that he was crushing them. I think we're likely to see a change in how Lowe is pitched to, and I'm just not sure how he'll adjust to that. I may miss out on a repeat performance, but I think the risk of Lowe regressing is great enough to put him on my "avoids" list.

Dylan Cease SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #84 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 63 Roto 54 Roto (SP) 15 H2H 41 H2H (SP) 15 2022 Stats INN 184 W 14 K's 227 ERA 2.2 WHIP 1.11 One of the great leaps forward in our understanding of baseball came with the development of Defensive Independent Pitching stats, like FIP, xFIP, and the like. The idea behind them was a simple one: Pitchers really don't have very much control over what happens to them outside of strikeouts, walks, and home runs allowed. As it turns out, it was a bit too simple, and work in the space since has focused on attempting to quantify just how much control pitchers actually do have over the results of balls in play, and it turns out, some pitchers really do have a lot of control of it. The problem is, pitcher quality-of-contact metrics tend to take a while to stabilize, and it's hard to know how much variance from one season is actually in any given pitcher's control. Cease is going to be a big test case for that, as he went from allowed a .383 expected wOBA on contact in 2021 to a .313 mark in 2022. He went from solidly below average to one of the best in baseball from one year to the next, in other words. If he can sustain those gains, he's going to remain a very good pitcher moving forward. But seeing as he's being priced as if we're absolutely certain it was for real, I just can't bring myself to get on board. He's going to rack up a ton of strikeouts no matter what, but if Cease falls back to his 2021 levels, he's going to be a drag on your ratios. He's giving off real Robbie Ray vibes for me.