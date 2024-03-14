josh-lowe-getty-images.jpg

I like these players more than you do.

That's the gist of this article, right? The ADP data tells me where you draft them on average, and I say it's too low.

Of course, it stands to reason that many of the players I like more than you do were featured in my Sleepers 2.0 already. In fact, probably the most representative of such players were featured there. Excluding them from this article would be a dereliction of sorts, and yet I'd prefer not to keep writing about the same players over and over again. So rather than rehash the same material, how about I just rattle off the names real quick? If you'd like to hear more about any, again, you'll find it in my Sleepers 2.0.

Cole Ragans
KC • RP • #55
FantasyPros ADP98.8
Scott's ranking60
Vinnie Pasquantino
KC • 1B • #9
FantasyPros ADP163.6
Scott's ranking116
Jackson Holliday
SS
FantasyPros ADP174.6
Scott's ranking138
Jeimer Candelario
CIN • 3B • #3
FantasyPros ADP211.2
Scott's ranking160
Cristopher Sanchez
PHI • SP • #61
FantasyPros ADP241.6
Scott's ranking190
Anthony Rizzo
NYY • 1B • #48
FantasyPros ADP253.0
Scott's ranking206
Brandon Lowe
TB • 2B • #8
FantasyPros ADP274.6
Scott's ranking195
Likewise, my Breakouts 2.0 features a couple players who I think are among the most undervalued on Draft Day. You can see them below and read more about them here.

Mitch Keller
PIT • SP • #23
FantasyPros ADP150.2
Scott's ranking119
Jake Burger
MIA • 3B • #36
FantasyPros ADP156.4
Scott's ranking133
Now, then, for some fresh faces.

Note that ADP values come from FantasyPros, which brings together data from several different sites. Its default format is standard 5x5 Rotisserie, so I've provided my own Rotisserie rankings as a comparison.

12 underrated players
Jose Altuve 2B
HOU Houston • #27 • Age: 33
FantasyPros ADP
34.6
Scott's ranking
22
AVG
.311
HR
17
RBI
51
R
76
SB
14
AB
360
Jose Altuve had the seventh-highest point-per-game average among all hitters in 2023, which I understand isn't the scoring format reflected by this ADP. But in 5x5 scoring as well, he's a genuine stud at a position with few and a clearer standout in batting average than either Ozzie Albies or Marcus Semien.
Manny Machado 3B
SD San Diego • #13 • Age: 31
FantasyPros ADP
52.8
Scott's ranking
40
AVG
.258
HR
30
RBI
91
R
75
OPS
.782
AB
543
So one down season -- in which his 162-game pace was still 35 homers and 106 RBI, by the way -- is enough to steer us away from a player who's been a second-round fixture for nearly a decade? What's more is Manny Machado has a perfectly good explanation for his substandard production, having played through a case of tennis elbow that has since been resolved surgically.
Joshua Lowe RF
TB Tampa Bay • #15 • Age: 26
FantasyPros ADP
77.6
Scott's ranking
54
AVG
.292
HR
20
RBI
83
R
71
SB
32
AB
466
Only eight players had at least 20 homers and at least 30 steals last year, and the rest are all going in Rounds 1 and 2. Concerns over Joshua Lowe's playing time are likely what move him down draft boards, but he did what he did with those same concerns last year and is more likely to see his playing time improved now that he's established.
Zack Gelof 3B
OAK Oakland • #46 • Age: 24
FantasyPros ADP
139.8
Scott's ranking
107
AVG
.267
HR
14
SB
14
OPS
.840
AB
270
K
82
Pace out Zack Gelof's numbers as a rookie last year, and you have a 30/30 man at second base, which is a particularly rare and beneficial find. No doubt, skepticism is reasonable given the high strikeout rate and middling exit velocities, but Matt McLain has those same concerns and goes 80 picks earlier, on average.
Craig Kimbrel RP
BAL Baltimore • #46 • Age: 35
FantasyPros ADP
142.6
Scott's ranking
113
SV
23
ERA
3.26
WHIP
1.04
INN
69
BB
28
K
94
It's true Craig Kimbrel has had some high-profile meltdowns in recent years, but would you believe he has a 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 12.7 K/9 since the start of 2021? Sounds like a stud closer to me! Better yet, the Orioles signed him for the explicit purpose of providing a one-year stopgap while Felix Bautista is recovering from Tommy John surgery, so Kimbrel won't have to work his way into the role this time around.
Gavin Williams SP
CLE Cleveland • #32 • Age: 24
FantasyPros ADP
164.8
Scott's ranking
126
W-L
3-5
ERA
3.29
WHIP
1.26
INN
82
BB
37
K
81
Gavin Williams was every bit the caliber of prospect that Grayson Rodriguez, Bobby Miller, and Tanner Bibee were and got off to a better start than all of them. They each got at least six more starts than him, though, and that's about the time when they found another gear and put some distance between themselves and him in the rankings.
Cristian Javier SP
HOU Houston • #53 • Age: 26
FantasyPros ADP
165.4
Scott's ranking
139
W-L
10-5
ERA
4.56
WHIP
1.27
INN
162
BB
62
K
159
Aren't we being a little quick to bury a guy who we all presumed was an emerging ace at this time a year ago? Yes, the movement profile of his fastball changed, which the eggheads will tell you is a deal-breaker, but that's more a case of him doing something wrong than no longer being able to do right. And by the looks of him this spring, Cristian Javier may have gotten to the bottom of the issue.
Jose Alvarado RP
PHI Philadelphia • #46 • Age: 28
FantasyPros ADP
180.2
Scott's ranking
167
SV
10
ERA
1.74
WHIP
1.16
INN
41.1
BB
18
K
64
It's true the Phillies have been mum about the closer role since Craig Kimbrel departed this offseason, but does anyone make more sense than Jose Alvarado, who filled in for Kimbrel from time to time last year and has been a closer-in-waiting for as long as anyone can remember? Not sure the modicum of uncertainty justifies the 60-pick gap between him and Pete Fairbanks.
Rhys Hoskins 1B
MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 30
FantasyPros ADP
188.6
Scott's ranking
153
2022 Stats
AVG
.246
HR
30
RBI
79
R
81
OPS
.794
AB
589
Rhys Hoskins was basically a lock for 30 homers during his years with the Phillies, and after a year spent recovering from a torn ACL, there's no reason to think he'll be any different. He should have a prominent spot in the Brewers lineup, too, while playing his home games in a venue where he absolutely mashes.
Jose Leclerc RP
TEX Texas • #25 • Age: 30
FantasyPros ADP
198.4
Scott's ranking
176
SV
4
ERA
2.68
WHIP
1.14
INN
57
BB
28
K
67
With the signing of David Robertson, there seems to be some uncertainty over who will begin the year as Rangers closer, which manager Bruce Bochy hasn't exactly downplayed. But the way he used Jose Leclerc in the playoffs last year, bringing him in 13 times, often in the highest-leverage spot, reveals a certain level of trust, particularly since Leclerc made good on it. I say he's closer to Clay Holmes than Carlos Estevez, though he isn't drafted like it.
J.P. Crawford SS
SEA Seattle • #3 • Age: 29
FantasyPros ADP
253.4
Scott's ranking
231
AVG
.266
HR
19
RBI
65
R
94
OBP
.380
AB
534
J.P. Crawford learned to elevate the ball to his pull side during his time with Driveline Baseball last offseason, and it all clicked for him at the end of last year, his seven September home runs representing his typical full-season total. Maybe it won't continue, but his leadoff status and natural on-base skills will make him a must-start player if it does.
Sal Frelick RF
MIL Milwaukee • #10 • Age: 23
FantasyPros ADP
290.0
Scott's ranking
208
AVG
.246
HR
3
SB
7
AB
191
BB
28
K
37
I'm guessing people are skeptical over Sal Frelick's capacity as a base-stealer, but that's absolutely going to be part of his game in the long run. He's fast enough and showed the inclination for it in the minors. His disciplined, all-fields approach could make him a batting standout as well.

The non-Ohtani DH-onlys

Marcell Ozuna
ATL • DH • #20
FantasyPros ADP138.4
Scott's ranking122
View Profile
player headshot
Eloy Jimenez
CHW • DH • #74
FantasyPros ADP179.6
Scott's ranking145
View Profile
player headshot
J.D. Martinez
LAD • DH • #28
FantasyPros ADP221.0
Scott's ranking201
View Profile
player headshot
Byron Buxton
MIN • DH • #25
FantasyPros ADP234.8
Scott's ranking161
View Profile

Sure, you may draft Shohei Ohtani or an extra first baseman and foreclose the possibility of taking one of these four for your DH spot, but if you can leave that spot open long enough to have a chance at them, they're among the biggest bargains you'll find on Draft Day.

It starts with Marcell Ozuna, who's coming off a 40-homer, 100-RBI season and will continue to bat in the heart of a juggernaut lineup. The difference between him and Adolis Garcia is only about 100 spots, if you believe Garcia's outfield eligibility is worth that. Though set back by injuries in recent years, Eloy Jimenez and Byron Buxton have delivered early-round numbers in the past, and each has been at the top of his game this spring. Even J.D. Martinez, despite not having a team yet, could turn out to be the steal of the draft when he finally signs somewhere. His 162-game pace with the Dodgers last year was 47 homers and 148 RBI. Granted, he won't actually play 162 games and won't be back with the Dodgers either, but sluggers of his caliber simply shouldn't be available after the likes of Braxton Garrett and Brayan Bello.