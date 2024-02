One thing you should know about me regarding salary cap drafts (otherwise known as auctions): I always go in with plan. And then I'm forced to chuck it out the window when nobody sticks to the script.

That's what happened in our annual AL-only Rotisserie league -- yes, I said league and not mock, despite what the headline says. Most of the participants were returning from last year, too, and yet the bidding behaviors were different from what I expected. Let's go ahead and make with the introductions.

Grey Albright , Razzball (@Razzball)

, Razzball (@Razzball) B_Don , Razzball (@RazzBDon)

, Razzball (@RazzBDon) Nick Fox , NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)

, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX) Mike Gianella , Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella)

, Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella) Jake Holland , The Cutoff Man podcast (@jakebaseball17)

, The Cutoff Man podcast (@jakebaseball17) Laura Holt , Razzball

, Razzball The Itch , Razzball (@theprospectitch)



, Razzball (@theprospectitch) Chris Mitchell , FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

, FantasyData (@CJMitch73) Michael Polidoro , The Can-Am Super Show (@CanAmSuperShow)

, The Can-Am Super Show (@CanAmSuperShow) Dean Peterson , NFBC

, NFBC Scott Shea , Patton & Company

, Patton & Company Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

Normally, restraint is the guiding principle in leagues of this depth (and it doesn't get much deeper than 360 players rostered from only half the major-league teams). While going all out for studs made sense in our recent Head-to-Head points salary cap draft, where only 252 players (from both halves of the majors) are rostered, the waiver wire is fertile, and the $1 players populating the back of everyone's roster still have real impact potential, the opposite is true in this format. There's little waiver wire to speak of, and every $1 player is an impediment to the basic goal of filling every lineup spot with someone who's actually accumulating stats. That's half the battle in this league.

The elite players all pretty much went for more than I expected, with five exceeding $42, and the prices continued to run hot for the first two-thirds of the draft. I kept thinking the bidding would slow to account for all the excess, that the big spenders would eventually want to spread out what little they had left, allowing me to gobble up all the mid-range bargains. But those mid-range bargains never materialized because enough drafters were willing to reduce themselves to $1 bids.

What ended up being the best bargains in my mind were the high-end players who weren't the highest-end players -- so like, what would be the second- and third-round picks in a conventional AL-only draft -- and fortunately, I was quick enough on my feet to come away with four of them. That wasn't the plan going in.

So what was the plan? I wanted to spend a combined $55 on two high-end starting pitchers, giving me a sturdy foundation in ERA, WHIP and strikeouts that would allow me to take some low-dollar risks. I also recognized that stolen bases would be a problem and, as such, decided that going $40-plus for Bobby Witt would be worth it even though it meant suspending my usual AL/NL-only rule of spending no more than $30 on a player.

Turns out the up-charge was especially great for two types of players: Starting pitchers and base-stealers. I had to settle for a rotation of No. 3 types with low downside risk, hoping to make up for a lack of quality with quantity (which is feasible in a league this deep), and as for stolen bases ... well, they were indeed a problem. It didn't help that one drafter, Scott Shea, seemed to make mid-range stolen base targets the foundation of his team, ratcheting up the scarcity further. (You'll notice Mike Gianella did the same thing with first basemen.) There came a point where I had to pass up bargains at certan positions just to keep spots open for the few stolen base targets that remained. I could have had a $4 Davis Schneider for my infield spot rather than a $9 Jose Caballero and a $1 J.D. Martinez for my DH spot rather than a $14 Byron Buxton, but I had to get my steals somewhere.

Speaking of Martinez, my need for speed isn't the only reason he went for $1. This year's slow-moving free agent market forced us to delay this draft by two weeks already, but alas, life must go on. Those who purchased a free agent were accepting the risk of him signing with an NL team, which would make him a wasted investment. It explains the deflated cost of Blake Snell ($16), Jordan Montgomery ($11) and Matt Chapman ($6) in addition to Martinez.

(Note: Players listed as RES were selected in the reserve rounds immediately after the salary cap portion of the draft. They make up each team's bench.)