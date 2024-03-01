kyle-schwarber.jpg

Maybe you think AL- and NL-only leagues are old fashioned, but there's an intensity to them that I find exhilarating. They leave no margin for error. Players of a certain type actually do run out, and when the dust has settled at the end of the draft, you'll find nothing on the waiver wire but tumbleweeds.

That's especially true when using standard Rotisserie lineups, which run 23 players deep. Add another seven reserve spots for each team, and that's 360 players rostered in all. It's almost the same amount that's actually played in the NL (or the AL, which we've covered already).

Did I mention we were distributing these players via a salary cap draft, otherwise known as an auction? That ratchets up the intensity even further.

Before we get into the results, let's meet the 12 who signed up for this stress fest -- which I'll note is an actual league and not just a mock, despite what the headline says:

The bidding for the studs was a bit high for my liking. Generally, in leagues of such extreme depth, I prefer to distribute my dollars more evenly since the penalty for a miss is so devastating. My goal is to spend no more than $30 on any one player -- and I actually followed through on it this time.

But the NL is the league where Ronald Acuna plays, and when it comes to bidding on Acuña right now, there can be no constraints (understandably, given that he's coming off arguably the best Fantasy performance in history). Tim Kanak, a newcomer to the league, was the winning bidder at $62, which I'm fairly confident is the most I've seen spent on a player in an AL- or NL-only league.

What's interesting about Tim's build, though, is that despite spending all that money upfront, he only had to settle for two $1 players at the back end of his roster. That's fewer than I have, for all my restraint. What I'm saying is his roster isn't as hole-ridden as you'd expect it to be. His biggest purchases otherwise were starting pitchers, which makes sense given the advantages Acuña provides in all the hitting categories, and while there are some low-dollar gambles to be sure, you could see enough of those picks going right to make the Acuña splurge worth it.

Brant Chesser pulled off a similar trick, escaping with just one $1 guy despite spending a combined $138, or more than half his $260 budget, on four players (though if we're being honest, some of his $2 players could have easily gone for a buck). It's fun to go through each team and try to think along with the person who built it.

As for my own build, it revolved around Kyle Schwarber, who I hadn't planned on drafting but who fell in my lap for the discounted price of $24. For being the extreme player he is, I knew I had to compensate in both batting average and stolen bases and was fortunate to get in at the last second on Nico Hoerner ($25), who addresses both needs. The Nolan Jones ($27), Xander Bogaerts ($21) and Bryson Stott ($20) purchases were also made with the idea of balancing out Schwarber. Of those three, Jones was the only one who I planned to draft going in.

Some notable bids that might catch you off guard:

  • Jordan Walker for $28 was the surprise of the draft. It happened late -- I think just one of those instances where several people presumed they'd be the one to get him and didn't feel like there was much else to pivot to -- but it's funny to see him go for a dollar more than Manny Machado, among the many other comparisons you could make.
  • Jordan Lawlar for $15 was another surprise, considering he's expected to begin the year in the minors. Was it a stolen base thing? A fixation with prospects? It happened fairly early, when people were being maybe a little too loose with their money, but even with that context, it's an outlier.
  • I overdid it a little with Jake Burger ($21) and Rhys Hoskins ($18), but I was chasing power at that point and corner infield had taken a turn for the ugly. If you want to know which scarcities are unique to the NL, third and especially first base fit that description.
  • If you're wondering why Blake Snell only went for $10, J.D. Martinez for $2, Matt Chapman for $2 and Jordan Montgomery for $1, it's because they're free agents still, and if they sign with an AL team, they're of no use in this league. That seems to be the more likely scenario for the two starting pitchers, I'll point out, but no one can say for sure.

(Note: Players listed as RES were selected in the reserve rounds immediately after the salary cap portion of the draft. They make up each team's bench.)

POSITION BY POSITION

 
 

TEAM BY TEAM

 

CATCHER

 
 

GREY ALBRIGHT

 

PLAYER

SALARY

 

PLAYER

SALARY

J.T. Realmuto, PHI

21

 

Austin Riley, 3B, ATL

35

Will Smith, LAD

20

 

Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM

32

William Contreras, MIL

18

 

Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL

32

Francisco Alvarez, NYM

15

 

Jesus Luzardo, SP, MIA

22

Willson Contreras, STL

15

 

Alexis Diaz, RP, CIN

21

Sean Murphy, ATL

14

 

Sonny Gray, SP, STL

20

Gabriel Moreno, ARI

13

 

Jung-Hoo Lee, OF, SF

14

Keibert Ruiz, WAS

11

 

TJ Friedl, OF, CIN

14

Luis Campusano, SD

9

 

Orlando Arcia, SS, ATL

11

Tyler Stephenson, CIN

7

 

Keibert Ruiz, C, WAS

11

Gary Sanchez, MIL

5

 

Jonathan India, 2B, CIN

9

Travis d'Arnaud, ATL

4

 

Harrison Bader, OF, NYM

8

Yan Gomes, CHC

4

 

Jameson Taillon, SP, CHC

7

Patrick Bailey, SF

4

 

Nick Lodolo, SP, CIN

7

Christian Bethancourt, MIA

3

 

Geraldo Perdomo, SS, ARI

4

Elias Diaz, COL

3

 

Whit Merrifield, 2B, PHI

4

Yasmani Grandal, PIT

2

 

Nick Fortes, C, MIA

2

Nick Fortes, MIA

2

 

J.D. Davis, 3B, SF

2

Tom Murphy, SF

2

 

Reynaldo Lopez, SP, ATL

1

Kyle Higashioka, SD

1

 

Hunter Goodman, OF, COL

1

Miguel Amaya, CHC

1

 

Steven Matz, SP, STL

1

Ivan Herrera, STL

1

 

Jake Junis, SP, MIL

1

Jacob Stallings, COL

1

 

Adrian Houser, SP, NYM

1

Garrett Stubbs, PHI

1

 

Gavin Stone, SP, LAD

RES

Omar Narvaez, NYM

RES

 

Tyrone Taylor, OF, NYM

RES

Blake Sabol, SF

RES

 

Seranthony Dominguez, RP, PHI

RES

FIRST BASE

 
 

Connor Joe, OF, PIT

RES

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Garrett Cooper, 1B, SD

RES

Freddie Freeman, LAD

40

 

Josh Palacios, OF, PIT

RES

Matt Olson, ATL

36

 

Casey Schmitt, SS, SF

RES

Bryce Harper, PHI

33

 

RAYMOND ATHERTON

 

Pete Alonso, NYM

32

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Paul Goldschmidt, STL

25

 

Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAD

42

Christian Walker, ARI

22

 

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SP, LAD

34

Rhys Hoskins, MIL

18

 

Eury Perez, SP, MIA

26

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, CIN

15

 

Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT

23

Jake Cronenworth, SD

8

 

Christian Yelich, OF, MIL

22

Josh Bell, MIA

6

 

Teoscar Hernandez, OF, LAD

20

Wilmer Flores, SF

4

 

Tanner Scott, RP, MIA

16

Rowdy Tellez, PIT

2

 

Nolan Gorman, 2B, STL

16

Elehuris Montero, COL

RES

 

Merrill Kelly, SP, ARI

16

Matt Mervis, CHC

RES

 

Jeimer Candelario, 3B, CIN

12

Brandon Belt, FA

RES

 

Emmet Sheehan, SP, LAD

8

Garrett Cooper, SD

RES

 

Jack Suwinski, OF, PIT

8

Michael Toglia, COL

RES

 

Gary Sanchez, C, MIL

5

SECOND BASE

 
 

Abner Uribe, RP, MIL

2

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Max Meyer, SP, MIA

2

Ozzie Albies, ATL

32

 

Joey Gallo, OF, WAS

1

Matt McLain, CIN

27

 

Miguel Amaya, C, CHC

1

Ketel Marte, ARI

20

 

Nick Senzel, 3B, WAS

1

Bryson Stott, PHI

20

 

A.J. Smith-Shawver, SP, ATL

1

Thairo Estrada, SF

18

 

Ji-Hwan Bae, 2B, PIT

1

Luis Arraez, MIA

16

 

James Wood, OF, WAS

1

Nolan Gorman, STL

16

 

Keaton Winn, SP, SF

1

Tommy Edman, STL

13

 

Enrique Hernandez, SS, LAD

1

Jonathan India, CIN

9

 

Robert Gasser, SP, MIL

RES

Brendan Donovan, STL

9

 

Michael Grove, SP, LAD

RES

Jeff McNeil, NYM

8

 

Connor Phillips, SP, CIN

RES

Gavin Lux, LAD

7

 

Peter Lambert, SP, COL

RES

Joseph Ortiz, MIL

6

 

Drew Smyly, SP, CHC

RES

Whit Merrifield, PHI

4

 

Michael Lorenzen, SP, FA

RES

Brendan Rodgers, COL

2

 

Miguel Rojas, SS, LAD

RES

Brice Turang, MIL

2

 

B_DON

 

Ji-Hwan Bae, PIT

1

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Owen Miller, MIL

1

 

Zac Gallen, SP, ARI

29

Luis Garcia, WAS

1

 

Jackson Chourio, OF, MIL

25

Miguel Vargas, LAD

RES

 

Nick Castellanos, OF, PHI

24

Xavier Edwards, MIA

RES

 

Christian Walker, 1B, ARI

22

Vidal Brujan, MIA

RES

 

Raisel Iglesias, RP, ATL

18

THIRD BASE

 
 

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B, CIN

15

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, ARI

15

Austin Riley, ATL

35

 

Jake Fraley, OF, CIN

14

Manny Machado, SD

27

 

Edward Cabrera, SP, MIA

12

Nolan Arenado, STL

22

 

Blake Snell, SP, FA

10

Jake Burger, MIA

21

 

Brandon Pfaadt, SP, ARI

10

Noelvi Marte, CIN

19

 

Ezequiel Tovar, SS, COL

10

Max Muncy, LAD

18

 

Charlie Blackmon, OF, COL

9

Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT

18

 

Edward Olivares, OF, PIT

8

Alec Bohm, PHI

17

 

Jeff McNeil, 2B, NYM

8

Jeimer Candelario, CIN

12

 

Bryan De La Cruz, OF, MIA

8

Eugenio Suarez, ARI

10

 

Ranger Suarez, SP, PHI

6

Ryan McMahon, COL

9

 

Joseph Ortiz, 2B, MIL

6

Brett Baty, NYM

8

 

Bryce Elder, SP, ATL

4

Michael Busch, CHC

3

 

Christian Bethancourt, C, MIA

3

J.D. Davis, SF

2

 

Giovanny Gallegos, RP, STL

2

Patrick Wisdom, CHC

2

 

Kyle Higashioka, C, SD

1

Matt Chapman, FA

2

 

Nick Madrigal, 3B, CHC

1

Nick Senzel, WAS

1

 

Randal Grichuk, OF, ARI

RES

Nick Madrigal, CHC

1

 

Xavier Edwards, 2B, MIA

RES

Matthew Batten, SD

1

 

Vidal Brujan, 2B, MIA

RES

Tyler Black, MIL

1

 

Eddie Rosario, OF, FA

RES

Jace Peterson, ARI

RES

 

Ryne Nelson, SP, ARI

RES

Graham Pauley, SD

RES

 

Spencer Howard, SP, SF

RES

Andruw Monasterio, MIL

RES

 

Adalberto Mondesi, SS, FA

RES

Edmundo Sosa, PHI

RES

 

BRANT CHESSER

 

Carter Kieboom, WAS

RES

 

PLAYER

SALARY

SHORTSTOP

 
 

Mookie Betts, OF, LAD

45

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Michael Harris, OF, ATL

33

Trea Turner, PHI

36

 

C.J. Abrams, SS, WAS

32

Francisco Lindor, NYM

32

 

Cody Bellinger, OF, CHC

28

C.J. Abrams, WAS

32

 

Evan Phillips, RP, LAD

20

Elly De La Cruz, CIN

31

 

Ian Happ, OF, CHC

14

Oneil Cruz, PIT

29

 

Shota Imanaga, SP, CHC

14

Nico Hoerner, CHC

25

 

Braxton Garrett, SP, MIA

13

Ha-seong Kim, SD

23

 

Brandon Nimmo, OF, NYM

12

Xander Bogaerts, SD

21

 

Ryan McMahon, 3B, COL

9

Dansby Swanson, CHC

19

 

Jake Cronenworth, 1B, SD

8

Jordan Lawlar, ARI

15

 

Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL

4

Willy Adames, MIL

14

 

Yan Gomes, C, CHC

4

Orlando Arcia, ATL

11

 

Wilmer Flores, 3B, SF

4

Masyn Winn, STL

11

 

Aroldis Chapman, RP, PIT

3

Ezequiel Tovar, COL

10

 

Brusdar Graterol, RP, LAD

3

Jackson Merrill, SD

7

 

Aaron Ashby, SP, MIL

3

Tim Anderson, MIA

6

 

Stone Garrett, OF, WAS

2

Geraldo Perdomo, ARI

4

 

Sean Bouchard, OF, COL

2

Chris Taylor, LAD

3

 

Matt Chapman, 3B, FA

2

Marco Luciano, SF

2

 

Cade Horton, SP, CHC

2

Jon Berti, MIA

2

 

Kyle Hurt, SP, LAD

2

Liover Peguero, PIT

1

 

Andrew Nardi, RP, MIA

1

Enrique Hernandez, LAD

1

 

Jeff Hoffman, RP, PHI

RES

Matt Shaw, CHC

RES

 

Luis Matos, OF, SF

RES

Adalberto Mondesi, FA

RES

 

Andruw Monasterio, 3B, MIL

RES

Casey Schmitt, SF

RES

 

Alex Vesia, RP, LAD

RES

Miguel Rojas, LAD

RES

 

Robby Snelling, SP, SD

RES

Brandon Crawford, STL

RES

 

Trayce Thompson, OF, NYM

RES

OUTFIELD

 
 

Joe Kelly, RP, LAD

RES

PLAYER

SALARY

 

SCOTT ENGEL

 

Ronald Acuna, ATL

62

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Mookie Betts, LAD

45

 

Trea Turner, SS, PHI

36

Corbin Carroll, ARI

44

 

Matt Olson, 1B, ATL

36

Fernando Tatis, SD

39

 

Aaron Nola, SP, PHI

28

Michael Harris, ATL

33

 

Max Fried, SP, ATL

28

Cody Bellinger, CHC

28

 

Manny Machado, 3B, SD

27

Jordan Walker, STL

28

 

Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM

26

Nolan Jones, COL

27

 

Ha-seong Kim, SS, SD

23

Jazz Chisholm, MIA

26

 

Michael King, SP, SD

16

Jackson Chourio, MIL

25

 

Francisco Alvarez, C, NYM

15

Kyle Schwarber, PHI

24

 

Will Benson, OF, CIN

6

Nick Castellanos, PHI

24

 

Patrick Bailey, C, SF

4

Bryan Reynolds, PIT

23

 

Alek Thomas, OF, ARI

3

Christian Yelich, MIL

22

 

Wade Miley, SP, MIL

2

Teoscar Hernandez, LAD

20

 

Josiah Gray, SP, WAS

1

Spencer Steer, CIN

20

 

Mark Vientos, DH, NYM

1

Seiya Suzuki, CHC

19

 

Jordan Wicks, SP, CHC

1

Lane Thomas, WAS

17

 

Tyler Kinley, RP, COL

1

Jorge Soler, SF

15

 

Mike Tauchman, OF, CHC

1

Jake Fraley, CIN

14

 

Tylor Megill, SP, NYM

1

Jung-Hoo Lee, SF

14

 

Victor Robles, OF, WAS

1

Lars Nootbaar, STL

14

 

Jose Azocar, OF, SD

1

TJ Friedl, CIN

14

 

Jurickson Profar, OF, SD

1

Ian Happ, CHC

14

 

Luis Garcia, 2B, WAS

1

Starling Marte, NYM

13

 

Javier Assad, SP, CHC

RES

Brandon Nimmo, NYM

12

 

Jesse Winker, DH, WAS

RES

James Outman, LAD

12

 

Alec Burleson, OF, STL

RES

Lourdes Gurriel, ARI

11

 

David Peterson, SP, NYM

RES

Christopher Morel, CHC

11

 

Jacob Young, OF, WAS

RES

Charlie Blackmon, COL

9

 

Joey Lucchesi, SP, NYM

RES

Henry Davis, PIT

9

 

Michael Toglia, 1B, COL

RES

Jarred Kelenic, ATL

9

 

MIKE GIANELLA

 

Harrison Bader, NYM

8

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Edward Olivares, PIT

8

 

Fernando Tatis, OF, SD

39

Bryan De La Cruz, MIA

8

 

Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI

32

Jack Suwinski, PIT

8

 

Logan Webb, SP, SF

28

Sal Frelick, MIL

7

 

Freddy Peralta, SP, MIL

27

Kris Bryant, COL

6

 

Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL

22

Will Benson, CIN

6

 

Seiya Suzuki, OF, CHC

19

Garrett Mitchell, MIL

5

 

William Contreras, C, MIL

18

Michael Conforto, SF

4

 

Lane Thomas, OF, WAS

17

Joc Pederson, ARI

4

 

Luis Arraez, 2B, MIA

16

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC

3

 

Willy Adames, SS, MIL

14

Alek Thomas, ARI

3

 

Tommy Edman, SS, STL

13

LaMonte Wade, SF

3

 

Elias Diaz, C, COL

3

Brenton Doyle, COL

3

 

Rowdy Tellez, 1B, PIT

2

Jake McCarthy, ARI

3

 

Mike Yastrzemski, OF, SF

1

Dylan Crews, WAS

3

 

Matt Strahm, RP, PHI

1

Johan Rojas, PHI

2

 

Liover Peguero, SS, PIT

1

Stone Garrett, WAS

2

 

DJ Stewart, OF, NYM

1

Brandon Marsh, PHI

2

 

Tyler Black, 3B, MIL

1

Sean Bouchard, COL

2

 

Robbie Ray, SP, SF

1

Jason Heyward, LAD

1

 

Colin Rea, SP, MIL

1

Joey Gallo, WAS

1

 

Randy Vasquez, SP, SD

1

Mike Yastrzemski, SF

1

 

Joel Payamps, RP, MIL

1

Jesus Sanchez, MIA

1

 

Julian Merryweather, RP, CHC

1

Hunter Goodman, COL

1

 

Avisail Garcia, OF, MIA

RES

Tommy Pham, FA

1

 

Hurston Waldrep, SP, ATL

RES

Joey Wiemer, MIL

1

 

Luis Ortiz, SP, PIT

RES

Mike Tauchman, CHC

1

 

Bailey Falter, SP, PIT

RES

DJ Stewart, NYM

1

 

Austin Slater, OF, SF

RES

James Wood, WAS

1

 

Jake Irvin, SP, WAS

RES

Victor Robles, WAS

1

 

Marco Gonzales, SP, PIT

RES

Jose Azocar, SD

1

 

THE ITCH

 

Jurickson Profar, SD

1

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Randal Grichuk, ARI

RES

 

Freddie Freeman, 1B, LAD

40

Avisail Garcia, MIA

RES

 

Elly De La Cruz, SS, CIN

31

Jakob Marsee, SD

RES

 

Jordan Walker, OF, STL

28

Dylan Carlson, STL

RES

 

Will Smith, C, LAD

20

Tyrone Taylor, NYM

RES

 

Camilo Doval, RP, SF

20

Luis Matos, SF

RES

 

Thairo Estrada, SS, SF

18

Victor Scott, STL

RES

 

Adbert Alzolay, RP, CHC

16

Alec Burleson, STL

RES

 

Sean Murphy, C, ATL

14

Nick Gordon, MIA

RES

 

Christopher Morel, OF, CHC

11

Connor Joe, PIT

RES

 

Henry Davis, OF, PIT

9

Eddie Rosario, FA

RES

 

Cristopher Sanchez, SP, PHI

9

Adam Duvall, FA

RES

 

Frankie Montas, SP, CIN

8

Drew Gilbert, NYM

RES

 

Jackson Merrill, SS, SD

7

Jacob Young, WAS

RES

 

Josh Bell, 1B, MIA

6

Forrest Wall, ATL

RES

 

Kris Bryant, OF, COL

6

Austin Slater, SF

RES

 

Tim Anderson, SS, MIA

6

Phillip Evans, ATL

RES

 

Justin Lawrence, RP, COL

4

Josh Palacios, PIT

RES

 

Johan Rojas, OF, PHI

2

Trayce Thompson, NYM

RES

 

Joey Meneses, DH, WAS

1

Zac Veen, COL

RES

 

Jhony Brito, SP, SD

1

DESIGNATED HITTER

 
 

Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC

1

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Drew Thorpe, SP, SD

1

Shohei Ohtani, LAD

42

 

Martin Perez, SP, PIT

1

Marcell Ozuna, ATL

18

 

Elehuris Montero, 1B, COL

RES

J.D. Martinez, FA

2

 

Matt Shaw, SS, CHC

RES

Andrew McCutchen, PIT

2

 

Matt Mervis, 1B, CHC

RES

Joey Meneses, WAS

1

 

Quinn Priester, SP, PIT

RES

Mark Vientos, NYM

1

 

Rhett Lowder, SP, CIN

RES

Jesse Winker, WAS

RES

 

Cade Cavalli, SP, WAS

RES

STARTING PITCHER

 
 

Davidjohn Herz, SP, WAS

RES

PLAYER

SALARY

 

TIM KANAK

 

Spencer Strider, ATL

38

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD

34

 

Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL

62

Zack Wheeler, PHI

32

 

Joe Musgrove, SP, SD

26

Zac Gallen, ARI

29

 

Bobby Miller, SP, LAD

26

Logan Webb, SF

28

 

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL

25

Aaron Nola, PHI

28

 

Spencer Steer, OF, CIN

20

Max Fried, ATL

28

 

Ryan Helsley, RP, STL

18

Freddy Peralta, MIL

27

 

Willson Contreras, C, STL

15

Tyler Glasnow, LAD

26

 

Masyn Winn, SS, STL

11

Joe Musgrove, SD

26

 

Brendan Donovan, 2B, STL

9

Eury Perez, MIA

26

 

Charlie Morton, SP, ATL

9

Bobby Miller, LAD

26

 

Jarred Kelenic, OF, ATL

9

Jesus Luzardo, MIA

22

 

A.J. Puk, SP, MIA

4

Justin Steele, CHC

20

 

Jordan Hicks, SP, SF

4

Hunter Greene, CIN

20

 

Joc Pederson, OF, ARI

4

Sonny Gray, STL

20

 

Nick Martinez, SP, CIN

3

Chris Sale, ATL

19

 

LaMonte Wade, OF, SF

3

Mitch Keller, PIT

17

 

Kyle Gibson, SP, STL

2

Michael King, SD

16

 

Marco Luciano, SS, SF

2

Merrill Kelly, ARI

16

 

Jon Berti, SS, MIA

2

Eduardo Rodriguez, ARI

15

 

Brandon Marsh, OF, PHI

2

Yu Darvish, SD

14

 

Andrew McCutchen, DH, PIT

2

Shota Imanaga, CHC

14

 

Ivan Herrera, C, STL

1

Braxton Garrett, MIA

13

 

Alex Cobb, SP, SF

1

Walker Buehler, LAD

12

 

Jared Jones, SP, PIT

RES

Edward Cabrera, MIA

12

 

Jakob Marsee, OF, SD

RES

Blake Snell, FA

10

 

Brandon Belt, 1B, FA

RES

Brandon Pfaadt, ARI

10

 

Woo-Suk Go, RP, SD

RES

Kodai Senga, NYM

10

 

Mason Black, SP, SF

RES

Trevor Rogers, MIA

10

 

Phillip Evans, OF, ATL

RES

MacKenzie Gore, WAS

10

 

Carson Whisenhunt, SP, SF

RES

Kyle Harrison, SF

10

 

CHRIS MITCHELL

 

Lance Lynn, STL

9

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Charlie Morton, ATL

9

 

Corbin Carroll, OF, ARI

44

Cristopher Sanchez, PHI

9

 

Oneil Cruz, SS, PIT

29

DL Hall, MIL

8

 

Matt McLain, SS, CIN

27

Emmet Sheehan, LAD

8

 

Jazz Chisholm, OF, MIA

26

Frankie Montas, CIN

8

 

Tyler Glasnow, SP, LAD

26

Jameson Taillon, CHC

7

 

Hunter Greene, SP, CIN

20

Paul Skenes, PIT

7

 

Jordan Lawlar, SS, ARI

15

Nick Lodolo, CIN

7

 

Yu Darvish, SP, SD

14

Ranger Suarez, PHI

6

 

Trevor Rogers, SP, MIA

10

Sean Manaea, NYM

5

 

MacKenzie Gore, SP, WAS

10

Bryce Elder, ATL

4

 

Lance Lynn, SP, STL

9

A.J. Puk, MIA

4

 

Paul Skenes, SP, PIT

7

Jordan Hicks, SF

4

 

Sean Manaea, SP, NYM

5

Andrew Abbott, CIN

4

 

Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, CHC

3

Aaron Ashby, MIL

3

 

Chris Taylor, SS, LAD

3

Nick Martinez, CIN

3

 

Jake McCarthy, OF, ARI

3

James Paxton, LAD

3

 

Hunter Harvey, RP, WAS

2

Luis Severino, NYM

3

 

Patrick Wisdom, 3B, CHC

2

Clayton Kershaw, LAD

2

 

Tommy Pham, OF, FA

1

Kyle Gibson, STL

2

 

Jacob Stallings, C, COL

1

Jose Quintana, NYM

2

 

Garrett Stubbs, C, PHI

1

Miles Mikolas, STL

2

 

Matthew Batten, 3B, SD

1

Wade Miley, MIL

2

 

Owen Miller, 2B, MIL

1

Max Meyer, MIA

2

 

A.J. Minter, RP, ATL

RES

Cade Horton, CHC

2

 

Jace Peterson, 3B, ARI

RES

Kyle Hurt, LAD

2

 

Spencer Turnbull, SP, PHI

RES

Reynaldo Lopez, ATL

1

 

Omar Narvaez, C, NYM

RES

Josiah Gray, WAS

1

 

Carter Kieboom, 3B, WAS

RES

Jhony Brito, SD

1

 

Austin Gomber, SP, COL

RES

Kyle Hendricks, CHC

1

 

Brandon Crawford, SS, STL

RES

Jordan Wicks, CHC

1

 

JEFF NIX

 

Taijuan Walker, PHI

1

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Jordan Montgomery, FA

1

 

Spencer Strider, SP, ATL

38

Graham Ashcraft, CIN

1

 

J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI

21

Steven Matz, STL

1

 

Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI

20

A.J. Smith-Shawver, ATL

1

 

Paul Sewald, RP, ARI

20

Alex Cobb, SF

1

 

Noelvi Marte, 3B, CIN

19

Drew Thorpe, SD

1

 

Dansby Swanson, SS, CHC

19

Jake Junis, MIL

1

 

Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT

18

Martin Perez, PIT

1

 

Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI

17

Adrian Houser, NYM

1

 

Lars Nootbaar, OF, STL

14

Tylor Megill, NYM

1

 

Kyle Harrison, SP, SF

10

Keaton Winn, SF

1

 

Luis Campusano, C, SD

9

Robbie Ray, SF

1

 

DL Hall, SP, MIL

8

Colin Rea, MIL

1

 

Brett Baty, 3B, NYM

8

Randy Vasquez, SD

1

 

Sal Frelick, OF, MIL

7

Gavin Stone, LAD

RES

 

Gavin Lux, 2B, LAD

7

Robert Gasser, MIL

RES

 

Robert Suarez, RP, SD

6

Javier Assad, CHC

RES

 

Garrett Mitchell, OF, MIL

5

Dustin May, LAD

RES

 

Orion Kerkering, RP, PHI

4

Jared Jones, PIT

RES

 

Brenton Doyle, OF, COL

3

Hurston Waldrep, ATL

RES

 

Dylan Crews, OF, WAS

3

Patrick Corbin, WAS

RES

 

Miles Mikolas, SP, STL

2

Michael Grove, LAD

RES

 

Taijuan Walker, SP, PHI

1

Connor Phillips, CIN

RES

 

Adam Ottavino, RP, NYM

1

Spencer Turnbull, PHI

RES

 

Dustin May, SP, LAD

RES

Huascar Ynoa, ATL

RES

 

Dylan Carlson, OF, STL

RES

Luis Ortiz, PIT

RES

 

Kevin Ginkel, RP, ARI

RES

Bailey Falter, PIT

RES

 

Nick Gordon, OF, MIA

RES

Roansy Contreras, PIT

RES

 

Edmundo Sosa, 3B, PHI

RES

David Peterson, NYM

RES

 

JoJo Romero, RP, STL

RES

Peter Lambert, COL

RES

 

Andrew Kittredge, RP, STL

RES

Quinn Priester, PIT

RES

 

PHIL PONEBSHEK

 

Rhett Lowder, CIN

RES

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Robby Snelling, SD

RES

 

Bryce Harper, 1B, PHI

33

Ryne Nelson, ARI

RES

 

Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM

32

Drew Smyly, CHC

RES

 

Devin Williams, RP, MIL

25

Mason Black, SF

RES

 

David Bednar, RP, PIT

20

Jake Irvin, WAS

RES

 

Chris Sale, SP, ATL

19

Austin Gomber, COL

RES

 

Marcell Ozuna, DH, ATL

18

Joey Lucchesi, NYM

RES

 

Max Muncy, 3B, LAD

18

Michael Lorenzen, FA

RES

 

Jorge Soler, OF, SF

15

Spencer Howard, SF

RES

 

Starling Marte, OF, NYM

13

Christian Scott, NYM

RES

 

Gabriel Moreno, C, ARI

13

Cade Cavalli, WAS

RES

 

Walker Buehler, SP, LAD

12

Davidjohn Herz, WAS

RES

 

Lourdes Gurriel, OF, ARI

11

Carson Whisenhunt, SF

RES

 

Eugenio Suarez, 3B, ARI

10

Marco Gonzales, PIT

RES

 

Michael Conforto, OF, SF

4

RELIEF PITCHER

 
 

Luis Severino, SP, NYM

3

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Tom Murphy, C, SF

2

Edwin Diaz, NYM

26

 

Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD

2

Devin Williams, MIL

25

 

Jose Quintana, SP, NYM

2

Alexis Diaz, CIN

21

 

Hector Neris, RP, CHC

2

Camilo Doval, SF

20

 

Brendan Rodgers, 2B, COL

2

David Bednar, PIT

20

 

Brice Turang, 2B, MIL

2

Paul Sewald, ARI

20

 

Jesus Sanchez, OF, MIA

1

Evan Phillips, LAD

20

 

Jordan Montgomery, SP, FA

1

Raisel Iglesias, ATL

18

 

Tanner Rainey, RP, WAS

RES

Ryan Helsley, STL

18

 

Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS

RES

Tanner Scott, MIA

16

 

Huascar Ynoa, SP, ATL

RES

Adbert Alzolay, CHC

16

 

Roansy Contreras, SP, PIT

RES

Jose Alvarado, PHI

12

 

Forrest Wall, OF, ATL

RES

Robert Suarez, SD

6

 

Blake Sabol, C, SF

RES

Kyle Finnegan, WAS

5

 

Daniel Bard, RP, COL

RES

Yuki Matsui, SD

4

 

SCOTT WHITE

 

Justin Lawrence, COL

4

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Orion Kerkering, PHI

4

 

Nolan Jones, OF, COL

27

Aroldis Chapman, PIT

3

 

Nico Hoerner, SS, CHC

25

Brusdar Graterol, LAD

3

 

Kyle Schwarber, OF, PHI

24

Abner Uribe, MIL

2

 

Xander Bogaerts, SS, SD

21

Hunter Harvey, WAS

2

 

Jake Burger, 3B, MIA

21

Hector Neris, CHC

2

 

Justin Steele, SP, CHC

20

Giovanny Gallegos, STL

2

 

Bryson Stott, 2B, PHI

20

Andrew Nardi, MIA

1

 

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, MIL

18

Matt Strahm, PHI

1

 

Mitch Keller, SP, PIT

17

Tyler Kinley, COL

1

 

Jose Alvarado, RP, PHI

12

Adam Ottavino, NYM

1

 

James Outman, OF, LAD

12

Joel Payamps, MIL

1

 

Kodai Senga, SP, NYM

10

Julian Merryweather, CHC

1

 

Tyler Stephenson, C, CIN

7

Jeff Hoffman, PHI

RES

 

Kyle Finnegan, RP, WAS

5

A.J. Minter, ATL

RES

 

Yuki Matsui, RP, SD

4

Tanner Rainey, WAS

RES

 

Andrew Abbott, SP, CIN

4

Seranthony Dominguez, PHI

RES

 

James Paxton, SP, LAD

3

Kevin Ginkel, ARI

RES

 

Michael Busch, 3B, CHC

3

Woo-Suk Go, SD

RES

 

Yasmani Grandal, C, PIT

2

Alex Vesia, LAD

RES

 

J.D. Martinez, DH, FA

2

JoJo Romero, STL

RES

 

Jason Heyward, OF, LAD

1

Joe Kelly, LAD

RES

 

Graham Ashcraft, SP, CIN

1

Andrew Kittredge, STL

RES

 

Joey Wiemer, OF, MIL

1

Daniel Bard, COL

RES

 

Miguel Vargas, 2B, LAD

RES

 
 
 

Graham Pauley, 3B, SD

RES

 
 
 

Victor Scott, OF, STL

RES

 
 
 

Adam Duvall, OF, FA

RES

 
 
 

Drew Gilbert, OF, NYM

RES

 
 
 

Christian Scott, SP, NYM

RES

 
 
 

Zac Veen, OF, COL

RES