Maybe you think AL- and NL-only leagues are old fashioned, but there's an intensity to them that I find exhilarating. They leave no margin for error. Players of a certain type actually do run out, and when the dust has settled at the end of the draft, you'll find nothing on the waiver wire but tumbleweeds.

That's especially true when using standard Rotisserie lineups, which run 23 players deep. Add another seven reserve spots for each team, and that's 360 players rostered in all. It's almost the same amount that's actually played in the NL (or the AL, which we've covered already).

Did I mention we were distributing these players via a salary cap draft, otherwise known as an auction? That ratchets up the intensity even further.

Before we get into the results, let's meet the 12 who signed up for this stress fest -- which I'll note is an actual league and not just a mock, despite what the headline says:

Grey Albright , Razzball (@Razzball)

, Razzball (@Razzball) Raymond Atherton , Fantasy Aceball (@RaymondAtherton)



, Fantasy Aceball (@RaymondAtherton) B_Don , Razzball (@RazzBDon)



, Razzball (@RazzBDon) Brant Chesser , Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)

, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser) Scott Engel , The Game Day (@scotteTheKing)

, The Game Day (@scotteTheKing) Tim Kanak , Fantasy Aceball (@fantasyaceball

, Fantasy Aceball (@fantasyaceball Mike Gianella , Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella)



, Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella) The Itch , Razzball (@theprospectitch)



, Razzball (@theprospectitch) Chris Mitchell , FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

, FantasyData (@CJMitch73) Jeff Nix , lucky reader (and defending champ!)



, lucky reader (and defending champ!) Phil Ponebshek , Patton & Company

, Patton & Company Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

The bidding for the studs was a bit high for my liking. Generally, in leagues of such extreme depth, I prefer to distribute my dollars more evenly since the penalty for a miss is so devastating. My goal is to spend no more than $30 on any one player -- and I actually followed through on it this time.

But the NL is the league where Ronald Acuna plays, and when it comes to bidding on Acuña right now, there can be no constraints (understandably, given that he's coming off arguably the best Fantasy performance in history). Tim Kanak, a newcomer to the league, was the winning bidder at $62, which I'm fairly confident is the most I've seen spent on a player in an AL- or NL-only league.

What's interesting about Tim's build, though, is that despite spending all that money upfront, he only had to settle for two $1 players at the back end of his roster. That's fewer than I have, for all my restraint. What I'm saying is his roster isn't as hole-ridden as you'd expect it to be. His biggest purchases otherwise were starting pitchers, which makes sense given the advantages Acuña provides in all the hitting categories, and while there are some low-dollar gambles to be sure, you could see enough of those picks going right to make the Acuña splurge worth it.

Brant Chesser pulled off a similar trick, escaping with just one $1 guy despite spending a combined $138, or more than half his $260 budget, on four players (though if we're being honest, some of his $2 players could have easily gone for a buck). It's fun to go through each team and try to think along with the person who built it.

As for my own build, it revolved around Kyle Schwarber, who I hadn't planned on drafting but who fell in my lap for the discounted price of $24. For being the extreme player he is, I knew I had to compensate in both batting average and stolen bases and was fortunate to get in at the last second on Nico Hoerner ($25), who addresses both needs. The Nolan Jones ($27), Xander Bogaerts ($21) and Bryson Stott ($20) purchases were also made with the idea of balancing out Schwarber. Of those three, Jones was the only one who I planned to draft going in.

Some notable bids that might catch you off guard:

Jordan Walker for $28 was the surprise of the draft. It happened late -- I think just one of those instances where several people presumed they'd be the one to get him and didn't feel like there was much else to pivot to -- but it's funny to see him go for a dollar more than Manny Machado, among the many other comparisons you could make.

Jordan Lawlar for $15 was another surprise, considering he's expected to begin the year in the minors. Was it a stolen base thing? A fixation with prospects? It happened fairly early, when people were being maybe a little too loose with their money, but even with that context, it's an outlier.

I overdid it a little with Jake Burger ($21) and Rhys Hoskins ($18), but I was chasing power at that point and corner infield had taken a turn for the ugly. If you want to know which scarcities are unique to the NL, third and especially first base fit that description.

If you're wondering why Blake Snell only went for $10, J.D. Martinez for $2, Matt Chapman for $2 and Jordan Montgomery for $1, it's because they're free agents still, and if they sign with an AL team, they're of no use in this league. That seems to be the more likely scenario for the two starting pitchers, I'll point out, but no one can say for sure.

(Note: Players listed as RES were selected in the reserve rounds immediately after the salary cap portion of the draft. They make up each team's bench.)