Maybe you think AL- and NL-only leagues are old fashioned, but there's an intensity to them that I find exhilarating. They leave no margin for error. Players of a certain type actually do run out, and when the dust has settled at the end of the draft, you'll find nothing on the waiver wire but tumbleweeds.
That's especially true when using standard Rotisserie lineups, which run 23 players deep. Add another seven reserve spots for each team, and that's 360 players rostered in all. It's almost the same amount that's actually played in the NL (or the AL, which we've covered already).
Did I mention we were distributing these players via a salary cap draft, otherwise known as an auction? That ratchets up the intensity even further.
Before we get into the results, let's meet the 12 who signed up for this stress fest -- which I'll note is an actual league and not just a mock, despite what the headline says:
- Grey Albright, Razzball (@Razzball)
- Raymond Atherton, Fantasy Aceball (@RaymondAtherton)
- B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)
- Brant Chesser, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)
- Scott Engel, The Game Day (@scotteTheKing)
- Tim Kanak, Fantasy Aceball (@fantasyaceball
- Mike Gianella, Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella)
- The Itch, Razzball (@theprospectitch)
- Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)
- Jeff Nix, lucky reader (and defending champ!)
- Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
- Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
The bidding for the studs was a bit high for my liking. Generally, in leagues of such extreme depth, I prefer to distribute my dollars more evenly since the penalty for a miss is so devastating. My goal is to spend no more than $30 on any one player -- and I actually followed through on it this time.
But the NL is the league where Ronald Acuna plays, and when it comes to bidding on Acuña right now, there can be no constraints (understandably, given that he's coming off arguably the best Fantasy performance in history). Tim Kanak, a newcomer to the league, was the winning bidder at $62, which I'm fairly confident is the most I've seen spent on a player in an AL- or NL-only league.
What's interesting about Tim's build, though, is that despite spending all that money upfront, he only had to settle for two $1 players at the back end of his roster. That's fewer than I have, for all my restraint. What I'm saying is his roster isn't as hole-ridden as you'd expect it to be. His biggest purchases otherwise were starting pitchers, which makes sense given the advantages Acuña provides in all the hitting categories, and while there are some low-dollar gambles to be sure, you could see enough of those picks going right to make the Acuña splurge worth it.
Brant Chesser pulled off a similar trick, escaping with just one $1 guy despite spending a combined $138, or more than half his $260 budget, on four players (though if we're being honest, some of his $2 players could have easily gone for a buck). It's fun to go through each team and try to think along with the person who built it.
As for my own build, it revolved around Kyle Schwarber, who I hadn't planned on drafting but who fell in my lap for the discounted price of $24. For being the extreme player he is, I knew I had to compensate in both batting average and stolen bases and was fortunate to get in at the last second on Nico Hoerner ($25), who addresses both needs. The Nolan Jones ($27), Xander Bogaerts ($21) and Bryson Stott ($20) purchases were also made with the idea of balancing out Schwarber. Of those three, Jones was the only one who I planned to draft going in.
Some notable bids that might catch you off guard:
- Jordan Walker for $28 was the surprise of the draft. It happened late -- I think just one of those instances where several people presumed they'd be the one to get him and didn't feel like there was much else to pivot to -- but it's funny to see him go for a dollar more than Manny Machado, among the many other comparisons you could make.
- Jordan Lawlar for $15 was another surprise, considering he's expected to begin the year in the minors. Was it a stolen base thing? A fixation with prospects? It happened fairly early, when people were being maybe a little too loose with their money, but even with that context, it's an outlier.
- I overdid it a little with Jake Burger ($21) and Rhys Hoskins ($18), but I was chasing power at that point and corner infield had taken a turn for the ugly. If you want to know which scarcities are unique to the NL, third and especially first base fit that description.
- If you're wondering why Blake Snell only went for $10, J.D. Martinez for $2, Matt Chapman for $2 and Jordan Montgomery for $1, it's because they're free agents still, and if they sign with an AL team, they're of no use in this league. That seems to be the more likely scenario for the two starting pitchers, I'll point out, but no one can say for sure.
(Note: Players listed as RES were selected in the reserve rounds immediately after the salary cap portion of the draft. They make up each team's bench.)
POSITION BY POSITION
|
|
TEAM BY TEAM
|
CATCHER
|
|
GREY ALBRIGHT
|
PLAYER
SALARY
|
PLAYER
SALARY
J.T. Realmuto, PHI
21
|
Austin Riley, 3B, ATL
35
Will Smith, LAD
20
|
Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
32
William Contreras, MIL
18
|
Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
32
Francisco Alvarez, NYM
15
|
Jesus Luzardo, SP, MIA
22
Willson Contreras, STL
15
|
Alexis Diaz, RP, CIN
21
Sean Murphy, ATL
14
|
Sonny Gray, SP, STL
20
Gabriel Moreno, ARI
13
|
Jung-Hoo Lee, OF, SF
14
Keibert Ruiz, WAS
11
|
TJ Friedl, OF, CIN
14
Luis Campusano, SD
9
|
Orlando Arcia, SS, ATL
11
Tyler Stephenson, CIN
7
|
Keibert Ruiz, C, WAS
11
Gary Sanchez, MIL
5
|
Jonathan India, 2B, CIN
9
Travis d'Arnaud, ATL
4
|
Harrison Bader, OF, NYM
8
Yan Gomes, CHC
4
|
Jameson Taillon, SP, CHC
7
Patrick Bailey, SF
4
|
Nick Lodolo, SP, CIN
7
Christian Bethancourt, MIA
3
|
Geraldo Perdomo, SS, ARI
4
Elias Diaz, COL
3
|
Whit Merrifield, 2B, PHI
4
Yasmani Grandal, PIT
2
|
Nick Fortes, C, MIA
2
Nick Fortes, MIA
2
|
J.D. Davis, 3B, SF
2
Tom Murphy, SF
2
|
Reynaldo Lopez, SP, ATL
1
Kyle Higashioka, SD
1
|
Hunter Goodman, OF, COL
1
Miguel Amaya, CHC
1
|
Steven Matz, SP, STL
1
Ivan Herrera, STL
1
|
Jake Junis, SP, MIL
1
Jacob Stallings, COL
1
|
Adrian Houser, SP, NYM
1
Garrett Stubbs, PHI
1
|
Gavin Stone, SP, LAD
RES
Omar Narvaez, NYM
RES
|
Tyrone Taylor, OF, NYM
RES
Blake Sabol, SF
RES
|
Seranthony Dominguez, RP, PHI
RES
FIRST BASE
|
|
Connor Joe, OF, PIT
RES
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Garrett Cooper, 1B, SD
RES
Freddie Freeman, LAD
40
|
Josh Palacios, OF, PIT
RES
Matt Olson, ATL
36
|
Casey Schmitt, SS, SF
RES
Bryce Harper, PHI
33
|
RAYMOND ATHERTON
|
Pete Alonso, NYM
32
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Paul Goldschmidt, STL
25
|
Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAD
42
Christian Walker, ARI
22
|
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SP, LAD
34
Rhys Hoskins, MIL
18
|
Eury Perez, SP, MIA
26
Christian Encarnacion-Strand, CIN
15
|
Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT
23
Jake Cronenworth, SD
8
|
Christian Yelich, OF, MIL
22
Josh Bell, MIA
6
|
Teoscar Hernandez, OF, LAD
20
Wilmer Flores, SF
4
|
Tanner Scott, RP, MIA
16
Rowdy Tellez, PIT
2
|
Nolan Gorman, 2B, STL
16
Elehuris Montero, COL
RES
|
Merrill Kelly, SP, ARI
16
Matt Mervis, CHC
RES
|
Jeimer Candelario, 3B, CIN
12
Brandon Belt, FA
RES
|
Emmet Sheehan, SP, LAD
8
Garrett Cooper, SD
RES
|
Jack Suwinski, OF, PIT
8
Michael Toglia, COL
RES
|
Gary Sanchez, C, MIL
5
SECOND BASE
|
|
Abner Uribe, RP, MIL
2
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Max Meyer, SP, MIA
2
Ozzie Albies, ATL
32
|
Joey Gallo, OF, WAS
1
Matt McLain, CIN
27
|
Miguel Amaya, C, CHC
1
Ketel Marte, ARI
20
|
Nick Senzel, 3B, WAS
1
Bryson Stott, PHI
20
|
A.J. Smith-Shawver, SP, ATL
1
Thairo Estrada, SF
18
|
Ji-Hwan Bae, 2B, PIT
1
Luis Arraez, MIA
16
|
James Wood, OF, WAS
1
Nolan Gorman, STL
16
|
Keaton Winn, SP, SF
1
Tommy Edman, STL
13
|
Enrique Hernandez, SS, LAD
1
Jonathan India, CIN
9
|
Robert Gasser, SP, MIL
RES
Brendan Donovan, STL
9
|
Michael Grove, SP, LAD
RES
Jeff McNeil, NYM
8
|
Connor Phillips, SP, CIN
RES
Gavin Lux, LAD
7
|
Peter Lambert, SP, COL
RES
Joseph Ortiz, MIL
6
|
Drew Smyly, SP, CHC
RES
Whit Merrifield, PHI
4
|
Michael Lorenzen, SP, FA
RES
Brendan Rodgers, COL
2
|
Miguel Rojas, SS, LAD
RES
Brice Turang, MIL
2
|
B_DON
|
Ji-Hwan Bae, PIT
1
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Owen Miller, MIL
1
|
Zac Gallen, SP, ARI
29
Luis Garcia, WAS
1
|
Jackson Chourio, OF, MIL
25
Miguel Vargas, LAD
RES
|
Nick Castellanos, OF, PHI
24
Xavier Edwards, MIA
RES
|
Christian Walker, 1B, ARI
22
Vidal Brujan, MIA
RES
|
Raisel Iglesias, RP, ATL
18
THIRD BASE
|
|
Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B, CIN
15
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, ARI
15
Austin Riley, ATL
35
|
Jake Fraley, OF, CIN
14
Manny Machado, SD
27
|
Edward Cabrera, SP, MIA
12
Nolan Arenado, STL
22
|
Blake Snell, SP, FA
10
Jake Burger, MIA
21
|
Brandon Pfaadt, SP, ARI
10
Noelvi Marte, CIN
19
|
Ezequiel Tovar, SS, COL
10
Max Muncy, LAD
18
|
Charlie Blackmon, OF, COL
9
Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT
18
|
Edward Olivares, OF, PIT
8
Alec Bohm, PHI
17
|
Jeff McNeil, 2B, NYM
8
Jeimer Candelario, CIN
12
|
Bryan De La Cruz, OF, MIA
8
Eugenio Suarez, ARI
10
|
Ranger Suarez, SP, PHI
6
Ryan McMahon, COL
9
|
Joseph Ortiz, 2B, MIL
6
Brett Baty, NYM
8
|
Bryce Elder, SP, ATL
4
Michael Busch, CHC
3
|
Christian Bethancourt, C, MIA
3
J.D. Davis, SF
2
|
Giovanny Gallegos, RP, STL
2
Patrick Wisdom, CHC
2
|
Kyle Higashioka, C, SD
1
Matt Chapman, FA
2
|
Nick Madrigal, 3B, CHC
1
Nick Senzel, WAS
1
|
Randal Grichuk, OF, ARI
RES
Nick Madrigal, CHC
1
|
Xavier Edwards, 2B, MIA
RES
Matthew Batten, SD
1
|
Vidal Brujan, 2B, MIA
RES
Tyler Black, MIL
1
|
Eddie Rosario, OF, FA
RES
Jace Peterson, ARI
RES
|
Ryne Nelson, SP, ARI
RES
Graham Pauley, SD
RES
|
Spencer Howard, SP, SF
RES
Andruw Monasterio, MIL
RES
|
Adalberto Mondesi, SS, FA
RES
Edmundo Sosa, PHI
RES
|
BRANT CHESSER
|
Carter Kieboom, WAS
RES
|
PLAYER
SALARY
SHORTSTOP
|
|
Mookie Betts, OF, LAD
45
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Michael Harris, OF, ATL
33
Trea Turner, PHI
36
|
C.J. Abrams, SS, WAS
32
Francisco Lindor, NYM
32
|
Cody Bellinger, OF, CHC
28
C.J. Abrams, WAS
32
|
Evan Phillips, RP, LAD
20
Elly De La Cruz, CIN
31
|
Ian Happ, OF, CHC
14
Oneil Cruz, PIT
29
|
Shota Imanaga, SP, CHC
14
Nico Hoerner, CHC
25
|
Braxton Garrett, SP, MIA
13
Ha-seong Kim, SD
23
|
Brandon Nimmo, OF, NYM
12
Xander Bogaerts, SD
21
|
Ryan McMahon, 3B, COL
9
Dansby Swanson, CHC
19
|
Jake Cronenworth, 1B, SD
8
Jordan Lawlar, ARI
15
|
Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL
4
Willy Adames, MIL
14
|
Yan Gomes, C, CHC
4
Orlando Arcia, ATL
11
|
Wilmer Flores, 3B, SF
4
Masyn Winn, STL
11
|
Aroldis Chapman, RP, PIT
3
Ezequiel Tovar, COL
10
|
Brusdar Graterol, RP, LAD
3
Jackson Merrill, SD
7
|
Aaron Ashby, SP, MIL
3
Tim Anderson, MIA
6
|
Stone Garrett, OF, WAS
2
Geraldo Perdomo, ARI
4
|
Sean Bouchard, OF, COL
2
Chris Taylor, LAD
3
|
Matt Chapman, 3B, FA
2
Marco Luciano, SF
2
|
Cade Horton, SP, CHC
2
Jon Berti, MIA
2
|
Kyle Hurt, SP, LAD
2
Liover Peguero, PIT
1
|
Andrew Nardi, RP, MIA
1
Enrique Hernandez, LAD
1
|
Jeff Hoffman, RP, PHI
RES
Matt Shaw, CHC
RES
|
Luis Matos, OF, SF
RES
Adalberto Mondesi, FA
RES
|
Andruw Monasterio, 3B, MIL
RES
Casey Schmitt, SF
RES
|
Alex Vesia, RP, LAD
RES
Miguel Rojas, LAD
RES
|
Robby Snelling, SP, SD
RES
Brandon Crawford, STL
RES
|
Trayce Thompson, OF, NYM
RES
OUTFIELD
|
|
Joe Kelly, RP, LAD
RES
PLAYER
SALARY
|
SCOTT ENGEL
|
Ronald Acuna, ATL
62
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Mookie Betts, LAD
45
|
Trea Turner, SS, PHI
36
Corbin Carroll, ARI
44
|
Matt Olson, 1B, ATL
36
Fernando Tatis, SD
39
|
Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
28
Michael Harris, ATL
33
|
Max Fried, SP, ATL
28
Cody Bellinger, CHC
28
|
Manny Machado, 3B, SD
27
Jordan Walker, STL
28
|
Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM
26
Nolan Jones, COL
27
|
Ha-seong Kim, SS, SD
23
Jazz Chisholm, MIA
26
|
Michael King, SP, SD
16
Jackson Chourio, MIL
25
|
Francisco Alvarez, C, NYM
15
Kyle Schwarber, PHI
24
|
Will Benson, OF, CIN
6
Nick Castellanos, PHI
24
|
Patrick Bailey, C, SF
4
Bryan Reynolds, PIT
23
|
Alek Thomas, OF, ARI
3
Christian Yelich, MIL
22
|
Wade Miley, SP, MIL
2
Teoscar Hernandez, LAD
20
|
Josiah Gray, SP, WAS
1
Spencer Steer, CIN
20
|
Mark Vientos, DH, NYM
1
Seiya Suzuki, CHC
19
|
Jordan Wicks, SP, CHC
1
Lane Thomas, WAS
17
|
Tyler Kinley, RP, COL
1
Jorge Soler, SF
15
|
Mike Tauchman, OF, CHC
1
Jake Fraley, CIN
14
|
Tylor Megill, SP, NYM
1
Jung-Hoo Lee, SF
14
|
Victor Robles, OF, WAS
1
Lars Nootbaar, STL
14
|
Jose Azocar, OF, SD
1
TJ Friedl, CIN
14
|
Jurickson Profar, OF, SD
1
Ian Happ, CHC
14
|
Luis Garcia, 2B, WAS
1
Starling Marte, NYM
13
|
Javier Assad, SP, CHC
RES
Brandon Nimmo, NYM
12
|
Jesse Winker, DH, WAS
RES
James Outman, LAD
12
|
Alec Burleson, OF, STL
RES
Lourdes Gurriel, ARI
11
|
David Peterson, SP, NYM
RES
Christopher Morel, CHC
11
|
Jacob Young, OF, WAS
RES
Charlie Blackmon, COL
9
|
Joey Lucchesi, SP, NYM
RES
Henry Davis, PIT
9
|
Michael Toglia, 1B, COL
RES
Jarred Kelenic, ATL
9
|
MIKE GIANELLA
|
Harrison Bader, NYM
8
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Edward Olivares, PIT
8
|
Fernando Tatis, OF, SD
39
Bryan De La Cruz, MIA
8
|
Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI
32
Jack Suwinski, PIT
8
|
Logan Webb, SP, SF
28
Sal Frelick, MIL
7
|
Freddy Peralta, SP, MIL
27
Kris Bryant, COL
6
|
Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL
22
Will Benson, CIN
6
|
Seiya Suzuki, OF, CHC
19
Garrett Mitchell, MIL
5
|
William Contreras, C, MIL
18
Michael Conforto, SF
4
|
Lane Thomas, OF, WAS
17
Joc Pederson, ARI
4
|
Luis Arraez, 2B, MIA
16
Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC
3
|
Willy Adames, SS, MIL
14
Alek Thomas, ARI
3
|
Tommy Edman, SS, STL
13
LaMonte Wade, SF
3
|
Elias Diaz, C, COL
3
Brenton Doyle, COL
3
|
Rowdy Tellez, 1B, PIT
2
Jake McCarthy, ARI
3
|
Mike Yastrzemski, OF, SF
1
Dylan Crews, WAS
3
|
Matt Strahm, RP, PHI
1
Johan Rojas, PHI
2
|
Liover Peguero, SS, PIT
1
Stone Garrett, WAS
2
|
DJ Stewart, OF, NYM
1
Brandon Marsh, PHI
2
|
Tyler Black, 3B, MIL
1
Sean Bouchard, COL
2
|
Robbie Ray, SP, SF
1
Jason Heyward, LAD
1
|
Colin Rea, SP, MIL
1
Joey Gallo, WAS
1
|
Randy Vasquez, SP, SD
1
Mike Yastrzemski, SF
1
|
Joel Payamps, RP, MIL
1
Jesus Sanchez, MIA
1
|
Julian Merryweather, RP, CHC
1
Hunter Goodman, COL
1
|
Avisail Garcia, OF, MIA
RES
Tommy Pham, FA
1
|
Hurston Waldrep, SP, ATL
RES
Joey Wiemer, MIL
1
|
Luis Ortiz, SP, PIT
RES
Mike Tauchman, CHC
1
|
Bailey Falter, SP, PIT
RES
DJ Stewart, NYM
1
|
Austin Slater, OF, SF
RES
James Wood, WAS
1
|
Jake Irvin, SP, WAS
RES
Victor Robles, WAS
1
|
Marco Gonzales, SP, PIT
RES
Jose Azocar, SD
1
|
THE ITCH
|
Jurickson Profar, SD
1
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Randal Grichuk, ARI
RES
|
Freddie Freeman, 1B, LAD
40
Avisail Garcia, MIA
RES
|
Elly De La Cruz, SS, CIN
31
Jakob Marsee, SD
RES
|
Jordan Walker, OF, STL
28
Dylan Carlson, STL
RES
|
Will Smith, C, LAD
20
Tyrone Taylor, NYM
RES
|
Camilo Doval, RP, SF
20
Luis Matos, SF
RES
|
Thairo Estrada, SS, SF
18
Victor Scott, STL
RES
|
Adbert Alzolay, RP, CHC
16
Alec Burleson, STL
RES
|
Sean Murphy, C, ATL
14
Nick Gordon, MIA
RES
|
Christopher Morel, OF, CHC
11
Connor Joe, PIT
RES
|
Henry Davis, OF, PIT
9
Eddie Rosario, FA
RES
|
Cristopher Sanchez, SP, PHI
9
Adam Duvall, FA
RES
|
Frankie Montas, SP, CIN
8
Drew Gilbert, NYM
RES
|
Jackson Merrill, SS, SD
7
Jacob Young, WAS
RES
|
Josh Bell, 1B, MIA
6
Forrest Wall, ATL
RES
|
Kris Bryant, OF, COL
6
Austin Slater, SF
RES
|
Tim Anderson, SS, MIA
6
Phillip Evans, ATL
RES
|
Justin Lawrence, RP, COL
4
Josh Palacios, PIT
RES
|
Johan Rojas, OF, PHI
2
Trayce Thompson, NYM
RES
|
Joey Meneses, DH, WAS
1
Zac Veen, COL
RES
|
Jhony Brito, SP, SD
1
DESIGNATED HITTER
|
|
Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC
1
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Drew Thorpe, SP, SD
1
Shohei Ohtani, LAD
42
|
Martin Perez, SP, PIT
1
Marcell Ozuna, ATL
18
|
Elehuris Montero, 1B, COL
RES
J.D. Martinez, FA
2
|
Matt Shaw, SS, CHC
RES
Andrew McCutchen, PIT
2
|
Matt Mervis, 1B, CHC
RES
Joey Meneses, WAS
1
|
Quinn Priester, SP, PIT
RES
Mark Vientos, NYM
1
|
Rhett Lowder, SP, CIN
RES
Jesse Winker, WAS
RES
|
Cade Cavalli, SP, WAS
RES
STARTING PITCHER
|
|
Davidjohn Herz, SP, WAS
RES
PLAYER
SALARY
|
TIM KANAK
|
Spencer Strider, ATL
38
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD
34
|
Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL
62
Zack Wheeler, PHI
32
|
Joe Musgrove, SP, SD
26
Zac Gallen, ARI
29
|
Bobby Miller, SP, LAD
26
Logan Webb, SF
28
|
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
25
Aaron Nola, PHI
28
|
Spencer Steer, OF, CIN
20
Max Fried, ATL
28
|
Ryan Helsley, RP, STL
18
Freddy Peralta, MIL
27
|
Willson Contreras, C, STL
15
Tyler Glasnow, LAD
26
|
Masyn Winn, SS, STL
11
Joe Musgrove, SD
26
|
Brendan Donovan, 2B, STL
9
Eury Perez, MIA
26
|
Charlie Morton, SP, ATL
9
Bobby Miller, LAD
26
|
Jarred Kelenic, OF, ATL
9
Jesus Luzardo, MIA
22
|
A.J. Puk, SP, MIA
4
Justin Steele, CHC
20
|
Jordan Hicks, SP, SF
4
Hunter Greene, CIN
20
|
Joc Pederson, OF, ARI
4
Sonny Gray, STL
20
|
Nick Martinez, SP, CIN
3
Chris Sale, ATL
19
|
LaMonte Wade, OF, SF
3
Mitch Keller, PIT
17
|
Kyle Gibson, SP, STL
2
Michael King, SD
16
|
Marco Luciano, SS, SF
2
Merrill Kelly, ARI
16
|
Jon Berti, SS, MIA
2
Eduardo Rodriguez, ARI
15
|
Brandon Marsh, OF, PHI
2
Yu Darvish, SD
14
|
Andrew McCutchen, DH, PIT
2
Shota Imanaga, CHC
14
|
Ivan Herrera, C, STL
1
Braxton Garrett, MIA
13
|
Alex Cobb, SP, SF
1
Walker Buehler, LAD
12
|
Jared Jones, SP, PIT
RES
Edward Cabrera, MIA
12
|
Jakob Marsee, OF, SD
RES
Blake Snell, FA
10
|
Brandon Belt, 1B, FA
RES
Brandon Pfaadt, ARI
10
|
Woo-Suk Go, RP, SD
RES
Kodai Senga, NYM
10
|
Mason Black, SP, SF
RES
Trevor Rogers, MIA
10
|
Phillip Evans, OF, ATL
RES
MacKenzie Gore, WAS
10
|
Carson Whisenhunt, SP, SF
RES
Kyle Harrison, SF
10
|
CHRIS MITCHELL
|
Lance Lynn, STL
9
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Charlie Morton, ATL
9
|
Corbin Carroll, OF, ARI
44
Cristopher Sanchez, PHI
9
|
Oneil Cruz, SS, PIT
29
DL Hall, MIL
8
|
Matt McLain, SS, CIN
27
Emmet Sheehan, LAD
8
|
Jazz Chisholm, OF, MIA
26
Frankie Montas, CIN
8
|
Tyler Glasnow, SP, LAD
26
Jameson Taillon, CHC
7
|
Hunter Greene, SP, CIN
20
Paul Skenes, PIT
7
|
Jordan Lawlar, SS, ARI
15
Nick Lodolo, CIN
7
|
Yu Darvish, SP, SD
14
Ranger Suarez, PHI
6
|
Trevor Rogers, SP, MIA
10
Sean Manaea, NYM
5
|
MacKenzie Gore, SP, WAS
10
Bryce Elder, ATL
4
|
Lance Lynn, SP, STL
9
A.J. Puk, MIA
4
|
Paul Skenes, SP, PIT
7
Jordan Hicks, SF
4
|
Sean Manaea, SP, NYM
5
Andrew Abbott, CIN
4
|
Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, CHC
3
Aaron Ashby, MIL
3
|
Chris Taylor, SS, LAD
3
Nick Martinez, CIN
3
|
Jake McCarthy, OF, ARI
3
James Paxton, LAD
3
|
Hunter Harvey, RP, WAS
2
Luis Severino, NYM
3
|
Patrick Wisdom, 3B, CHC
2
Clayton Kershaw, LAD
2
|
Tommy Pham, OF, FA
1
Kyle Gibson, STL
2
|
Jacob Stallings, C, COL
1
Jose Quintana, NYM
2
|
Garrett Stubbs, C, PHI
1
Miles Mikolas, STL
2
|
Matthew Batten, 3B, SD
1
Wade Miley, MIL
2
|
Owen Miller, 2B, MIL
1
Max Meyer, MIA
2
|
A.J. Minter, RP, ATL
RES
Cade Horton, CHC
2
|
Jace Peterson, 3B, ARI
RES
Kyle Hurt, LAD
2
|
Spencer Turnbull, SP, PHI
RES
Reynaldo Lopez, ATL
1
|
Omar Narvaez, C, NYM
RES
Josiah Gray, WAS
1
|
Carter Kieboom, 3B, WAS
RES
Jhony Brito, SD
1
|
Austin Gomber, SP, COL
RES
Kyle Hendricks, CHC
1
|
Brandon Crawford, SS, STL
RES
Jordan Wicks, CHC
1
|
JEFF NIX
|
Taijuan Walker, PHI
1
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Jordan Montgomery, FA
1
|
Spencer Strider, SP, ATL
38
Graham Ashcraft, CIN
1
|
J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
21
Steven Matz, STL
1
|
Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI
20
A.J. Smith-Shawver, ATL
1
|
Paul Sewald, RP, ARI
20
Alex Cobb, SF
1
|
Noelvi Marte, 3B, CIN
19
Drew Thorpe, SD
1
|
Dansby Swanson, SS, CHC
19
Jake Junis, MIL
1
|
Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT
18
Martin Perez, PIT
1
|
Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI
17
Adrian Houser, NYM
1
|
Lars Nootbaar, OF, STL
14
Tylor Megill, NYM
1
|
Kyle Harrison, SP, SF
10
Keaton Winn, SF
1
|
Luis Campusano, C, SD
9
Robbie Ray, SF
1
|
DL Hall, SP, MIL
8
Colin Rea, MIL
1
|
Brett Baty, 3B, NYM
8
Randy Vasquez, SD
1
|
Sal Frelick, OF, MIL
7
Gavin Stone, LAD
RES
|
Gavin Lux, 2B, LAD
7
Robert Gasser, MIL
RES
|
Robert Suarez, RP, SD
6
Javier Assad, CHC
RES
|
Garrett Mitchell, OF, MIL
5
Dustin May, LAD
RES
|
Orion Kerkering, RP, PHI
4
Jared Jones, PIT
RES
|
Brenton Doyle, OF, COL
3
Hurston Waldrep, ATL
RES
|
Dylan Crews, OF, WAS
3
Patrick Corbin, WAS
RES
|
Miles Mikolas, SP, STL
2
Michael Grove, LAD
RES
|
Taijuan Walker, SP, PHI
1
Connor Phillips, CIN
RES
|
Adam Ottavino, RP, NYM
1
Spencer Turnbull, PHI
RES
|
Dustin May, SP, LAD
RES
Huascar Ynoa, ATL
RES
|
Dylan Carlson, OF, STL
RES
Luis Ortiz, PIT
RES
|
Kevin Ginkel, RP, ARI
RES
Bailey Falter, PIT
RES
|
Nick Gordon, OF, MIA
RES
Roansy Contreras, PIT
RES
|
Edmundo Sosa, 3B, PHI
RES
David Peterson, NYM
RES
|
JoJo Romero, RP, STL
RES
Peter Lambert, COL
RES
|
Andrew Kittredge, RP, STL
RES
Quinn Priester, PIT
RES
|
PHIL PONEBSHEK
|
Rhett Lowder, CIN
RES
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Robby Snelling, SD
RES
|
Bryce Harper, 1B, PHI
33
Ryne Nelson, ARI
RES
|
Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM
32
Drew Smyly, CHC
RES
|
Devin Williams, RP, MIL
25
Mason Black, SF
RES
|
David Bednar, RP, PIT
20
Jake Irvin, WAS
RES
|
Chris Sale, SP, ATL
19
Austin Gomber, COL
RES
|
Marcell Ozuna, DH, ATL
18
Joey Lucchesi, NYM
RES
|
Max Muncy, 3B, LAD
18
Michael Lorenzen, FA
RES
|
Jorge Soler, OF, SF
15
Spencer Howard, SF
RES
|
Starling Marte, OF, NYM
13
Christian Scott, NYM
RES
|
Gabriel Moreno, C, ARI
13
Cade Cavalli, WAS
RES
|
Walker Buehler, SP, LAD
12
Davidjohn Herz, WAS
RES
|
Lourdes Gurriel, OF, ARI
11
Carson Whisenhunt, SF
RES
|
Eugenio Suarez, 3B, ARI
10
Marco Gonzales, PIT
RES
|
Michael Conforto, OF, SF
4
RELIEF PITCHER
|
|
Luis Severino, SP, NYM
3
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Tom Murphy, C, SF
2
Edwin Diaz, NYM
26
|
Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD
2
Devin Williams, MIL
25
|
Jose Quintana, SP, NYM
2
Alexis Diaz, CIN
21
|
Hector Neris, RP, CHC
2
Camilo Doval, SF
20
|
Brendan Rodgers, 2B, COL
2
David Bednar, PIT
20
|
Brice Turang, 2B, MIL
2
Paul Sewald, ARI
20
|
Jesus Sanchez, OF, MIA
1
Evan Phillips, LAD
20
|
Jordan Montgomery, SP, FA
1
Raisel Iglesias, ATL
18
|
Tanner Rainey, RP, WAS
RES
Ryan Helsley, STL
18
|
Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS
RES
Tanner Scott, MIA
16
|
Huascar Ynoa, SP, ATL
RES
Adbert Alzolay, CHC
16
|
Roansy Contreras, SP, PIT
RES
Jose Alvarado, PHI
12
|
Forrest Wall, OF, ATL
RES
Robert Suarez, SD
6
|
Blake Sabol, C, SF
RES
Kyle Finnegan, WAS
5
|
Daniel Bard, RP, COL
RES
Yuki Matsui, SD
4
|
SCOTT WHITE
|
Justin Lawrence, COL
4
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Orion Kerkering, PHI
4
|
Nolan Jones, OF, COL
27
Aroldis Chapman, PIT
3
|
Nico Hoerner, SS, CHC
25
Brusdar Graterol, LAD
3
|
Kyle Schwarber, OF, PHI
24
Abner Uribe, MIL
2
|
Xander Bogaerts, SS, SD
21
Hunter Harvey, WAS
2
|
Jake Burger, 3B, MIA
21
Hector Neris, CHC
2
|
Justin Steele, SP, CHC
20
Giovanny Gallegos, STL
2
|
Bryson Stott, 2B, PHI
20
Andrew Nardi, MIA
1
|
Rhys Hoskins, 1B, MIL
18
Matt Strahm, PHI
1
|
Mitch Keller, SP, PIT
17
Tyler Kinley, COL
1
|
Jose Alvarado, RP, PHI
12
Adam Ottavino, NYM
1
|
James Outman, OF, LAD
12
Joel Payamps, MIL
1
|
Kodai Senga, SP, NYM
10
Julian Merryweather, CHC
1
|
Tyler Stephenson, C, CIN
7
Jeff Hoffman, PHI
RES
|
Kyle Finnegan, RP, WAS
5
A.J. Minter, ATL
RES
|
Yuki Matsui, RP, SD
4
Tanner Rainey, WAS
RES
|
Andrew Abbott, SP, CIN
4
Seranthony Dominguez, PHI
RES
|
James Paxton, SP, LAD
3
Kevin Ginkel, ARI
RES
|
Michael Busch, 3B, CHC
3
Woo-Suk Go, SD
RES
|
Yasmani Grandal, C, PIT
2
Alex Vesia, LAD
RES
|
J.D. Martinez, DH, FA
2
JoJo Romero, STL
RES
|
Jason Heyward, OF, LAD
1
Joe Kelly, LAD
RES
|
Graham Ashcraft, SP, CIN
1
Andrew Kittredge, STL
RES
|
Joey Wiemer, OF, MIL
1
Daniel Bard, COL
RES
|
Miguel Vargas, 2B, LAD
RES
|
|
|
Graham Pauley, 3B, SD
RES
|
|
|
Victor Scott, OF, STL
RES
|
|
|
Adam Duvall, OF, FA
RES
|
|
|
Drew Gilbert, OF, NYM
RES
|
|
|
Christian Scott, SP, NYM
RES
|
|
|
Zac Veen, OF, COL
RES