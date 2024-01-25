Dynasty leagues are perceived as being all about the long haul, and while that's certainly part of the equation, the goal, ultimately, is to win a championship. Older, more established players can help with that, particularly if they're sliding down draft boards in favor of younger, less proven players.
So how do you weigh these two competing factors? That's what these rankings are intended to demonstrate. And actually, there's a third factor to consider. Whether you're talking about a player's short-term or long-term value, you're talking about something that hasn't happened yet, so just as important as how good he should be or could be is how certain you are of it. To develop these rankings, then, I've assigned each player a score (with one being the lowest and five the highest) across the three different factors:
- Present value: What a player is expected to be in 2024
- Future value: What his peak looks like and how much peak he has left
- Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his present and future value
Add the three numbers, adjust for age and preference, and lo and behold, rankings.
Of course, the value of a player to you in Dynasty largely depends on where you are in the contention/rebuild cycle, to the extent you believe in such things, so even if you can't see yourself drafting in strict adherence to this list, it might have value to you as a trade guide. In fact, I'd say that's its primary use in longstanding Dynasty leagues.
|Rank
|Player
|Age (on 7/1)
|Present
|Future
|Confidence
|1
Ronald Acuna ATL RF
|26
|5
|5
|5
|2
Bobby Witt KC SS
|24
|5
|5
|5
|3
Julio Rodriguez SEA CF
|23
|5
|5
|5
|4
Corbin Carroll ARI LF
|23
|5
|5
|5
|5
Fernando Tatis SD RF
|25
|5
|5
|4
|6
Juan Soto NYY LF
|25
|5
|5
|4
|7
Kyle Tucker HOU RF
|27
|5
|5
|4
|8
Shohei Ohtani LAD DH
|29
|5
|4
|4
|9
Yordan Alvarez HOU DH
|27
|5
|5
|3
|10
Mookie Betts LAD RF
|31
|5
|3
|5
|11
Corey Seager TEX SS
|30
|5
|4
|4
|12
Matt Olson ATL 1B
|30
|5
|4
|4
|13
Spencer Strider ATL SP
|25
|5
|5
|3
|14
Austin Riley ATL 3B
|27
|4
|4
|5
|15
Rafael Devers BOS 3B
|27
|4
|4
|5
|16
Vladimir Guerrero TOR 1B
|25
|4
|5
|4
|17
Gunnar Henderson BAL 3B
|23
|4
|5
|4
|18
Trea Turner PHI SS
|31
|5
|3
|4
|19
Jose Ramirez CLE 3B
|31
|5
|3
|4
|20
Bryce Harper PHI DH
|31
|5
|3
|4
|21
Freddie Freeman LAD 1B
|34
|5
|2
|5
|22
Ozzie Albies ATL 2B
|27
|4
|4
|4
|23
Pete Alonso NYM 1B
|29
|4
|3
|5
|24
Francisco Lindor NYM SS
|30
|4
|3
|5
|25
Bo Bichette TOR SS
|26
|4
|4
|4
|26
Michael Harris ATL CF
|23
|4
|5
|3
|27
Aaron Judge NYY RF
|32
|5
|3
|3
|28
Gerrit Cole NYY SP
|33
|5
|2
|4
|29
Jackson Holliday BAL SS
|20
|2
|5
|4
|30
Jackson Chourio MIL CF
|20
|3
|5
|3
|31
Wyatt Langford TEX LF
|22
|3
|5
|3
|32
Elly De La Cruz CIN SS
|22
|3
|5
|3
|33
Luis Robert CHW CF
|26
|4
|4
|3
|34
Yoshinobu Yamamoto LAD SP
|25
|4
|5
|2
|35
Manny Machado SD 3B
|31
|4
|3
|4
|36
Zac Gallen ARI SP
|28
|4
|4
|3
|37
Tarik Skubal DET SP
|27
|4
|5
|2
|38
Adley Rutschman BAL C
|26
|3
|4
|4
|39
Corbin Burnes MIL SP
|29
|4
|3
|3
|40
C.J. Abrams WAS SS
|23
|3
|4
|3
|41
Junior Caminero TB 3B
|20
|2
|5
|3
|42
Oneil Cruz PIT SS
|25
|3
|5
|2
|43
Matt McLain CIN SS
|24
|3
|4
|3
|44
Triston Casas BOS 1B
|24
|3
|4
|3
|45
Eury Perez MIA SP
|21
|3
|5
|2
|46
Evan Carter TEX LF
|21
|3
|4
|3
|47
Cody Bellinger CHC CF
|28
|4
|4
|2
|48
Luis Castillo SEA SP
|31
|4
|3
|3
|49
Jose Altuve HOU 2B
|34
|4
|2
|4
|50
Randy Arozarena TB LF
|29
|4
|3
|3
|51
Pablo Lopez MIN SP
|28
|3
|4
|3
|52
Nico Hoerner CHC 2B
|27
|3
|3
|4
|53
Cole Ragans KC RP
|26
|3
|5
|2
|54
Logan Webb SF SP
|27
|3
|3
|4
|55
George Kirby SEA SP
|26
|3
|4
|3
|56
Max Fried ATL SP
|30
|3
|3
|4
|57
Mike Trout LAA CF
|32
|4
|3
|3
|58
Alex Bregman HOU 3B
|30
|3
|3
|4
|59
Marcus Semien TEX 2B
|33
|4
|2
|3
|60
Kevin Gausman TOR SP
|33
|4
|2
|3
|61
Zack Wheeler PHI SP
|34
|4
|2
|3
|62
Royce Lewis MIN 3B
|25
|3
|4
|2
|63
Nolan Jones COL LF
|26
|3
|4
|2
|64
Joshua Lowe TB RF
|26
|3
|4
|2
|65
Jazz Chisholm MIA CF
|26
|3
|4
|2
|66
Dylan Crews WAS CF
|22
|1
|5
|3
|67
Paul Skenes PIT SP
|22
|1
|5
|3
|68
Adolis Garcia TEX RF
|31
|4
|2
|3
|69
Kyle Schwarber PHI LF
|31
|4
|2
|3
|70
Tyler Glasnow LAD SP
|30
|4
|3
|2
|71
Blake Snell SD SP
|31
|4
|3
|2
|72
Freddy Peralta MIL SP
|28
|3
|4
|2
|73
Devin Williams MIL RP
|29
|3
|3
|3
|74
Josh Hader SD RP
|30
|3
|3
|3
|75
Edwin Diaz NYM RP
|29
|3
|3
|3
|76
Aaron Nola PHI SP
|31
|3
|3
|3
|77
Justin Steele CHC SP
|28
|3
|3
|3
|78
Kyle Bradish BAL SP
|27
|3
|3
|3
|79
William Contreras MIL C
|26
|3
|3
|3
|80
Noelvi Marte CIN 3B
|22
|2
|5
|2
|81
Bobby Miller LAD SP
|25
|3
|4
|2
|82
Grayson Rodriguez BAL SP
|24
|3
|4
|2
|83
Spencer Torkelson DET 1B
|24
|3
|4
|2
|84
Jordan Walker STL RF
|22
|3
|4
|2
|85
Tanner Bibee CLE SP
|25
|3
|4
|2
|86
Framber Valdez HOU SP
|30
|3
|3
|3
|87
Nolan Arenado STL 3B
|33
|4
|2
|3
|88
Will Smith LAD C
|29
|3
|2
|4
|89
Walker Buehler LAD SP
|29
|3
|4
|2
|90
Vinnie Pasquantino KC 1B
|26
|3
|4
|2
|91
Jesus Luzardo MIA SP
|26
|3
|4
|2
|92
Logan Gilbert SEA SP
|27
|3
|3
|3
|93
Kodai Senga NYM SP
|31
|4
|2
|3
|94
James Wood WAS OF
|21
|1
|5
|2
|95
Emmanuel Clase CLE RP
|26
|3
|3
|2
|96
Jasson Dominguez NYY CF
|21
|1
|4
|3
|97
Jordan Lawlar ARI SS
|21
|2
|4
|2
|98
Colson Montgomery CHW SS
|22
|1
|4
|3
|99
Marcelo Mayer BOS SS
|21
|1
|4
|3
|100
Jackson Merrill SD SS
|21
|1
|5
|2
|101
Bryson Stott PHI 2B
|26
|3
|3
|2
|102
Spencer Steer CIN 1B
|26
|3
|3
|2
|103
Josh Jung TEX 3B
|26
|3
|3
|2
|104
Gavin Williams CLE SP
|24
|3
|4
|1
|105
Mitch Keller PIT SP
|28
|3
|4
|1
|106
Dylan Cease CHW SP
|28
|3
|4
|1
|107
Shane Baz TB SP
|25
|2
|4
|2
|108
Ha-seong Kim SD 2B
|28
|3
|3
|2
|109
Bryan Reynolds PIT LF
|29
|3
|2
|3
|110
Zack Gelof OAK 3B
|24
|3
|4
|1
|111
Gleyber Torres NYY 2B
|27
|3
|3
|2
|112
Andres Gimenez CLE 2B
|25
|3
|3
|2
|113
Yainer Diaz HOU C
|25
|3
|4
|1
|114
Andrew Painter PHI P
|21
|1
|5
|2
|115
Samuel Basallo BAL C
|19
|1
|5
|2
|116
Coby Mayo BAL 3B
|22
|1
|4
|3
|117
Adael Amador COL SS
|21
|1
|4
|3
|118
Colt Keith DET 3B
|22
|1
|4
|3
|119
Ethan Salas SD C
|18
|1
|5
|2
|120
Eloy Jimenez CHW LG
|27
|3
|4
|1
|121
Francisco Alvarez NYM C
|22
|2
|4
|2
|122
Hunter Greene CIN SP
|24
|2
|4
|2
|123
Jackson Jobe DET SP
|21
|1
|5
|2
|124
Ricky Tiedemann TOR P
|21
|1
|5
|2
|125
Christian Encarnacion-Strand CIN 1B
|24
|2
|4
|2
|126
Jett Williams NYM SS
|20
|1
|5
|2
|127
Walker Jenkins MIN RF
|19
|1
|5
|2
|128
Paul Goldschmidt STL 1B
|36
|4
|1
|3
|129
Christian Yelich MIL LF
|32
|3
|2
|3
|130
Seiya Suzuki CHC RF
|29
|3
|3
|2
|131
Zach Eflin TB SP
|30
|3
|3
|2
|132
Ketel Marte ARI 2B
|30
|3
|3
|2
|133
Joe Musgrove SD SP
|31
|3
|2
|3
|134
Josh Naylor CLE 1B
|27
|3
|3
|2
|135
Xander Bogaerts SD SS
|31
|3
|2
|3
|136
Kyle Manzardo CLE 1B
|23
|1
|5
|2
|137
Anthony Volpe NYY SS
|23
|2
|4
|2
|138
Sal Frelick MIL RF
|24
|2
|3
|3
|139
Spencer Jones NYY CF
|23
|1
|5
|2
|140
Kyle Harrison SF SP
|22
|2
|4
|2
|141
Jake Burger MIA 3B
|28
|3
|3
|2
|142
Ke'Bryan Hayes PIT 3B
|27
|3
|4
|1
|143
Luis Arraez MIA 2B
|27
|3
|3
|2
|144
Nolan Gorman STL 2B
|24
|3
|4
|1
|145
Kerry Carpenter DET RF
|26
|2
|3
|3
|146
Bo Naylor CLE C
|24
|2
|4
|2
|147
Riley Greene DET CF
|23
|2
|4
|2
|148
Michael Busch LAD 3B
|26
|2
|4
|2
|149
Brett Baty NYM 3B
|24
|2
|4
|2
|150
Jonathan Aranda TB 1B
|26
|2
|4
|2