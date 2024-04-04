garrett-crochet.jpg

There are few better feelings in Fantasy Baseball than absolutely nailing your draft picks after just a week, and if you took Shane Bieber in the middle rounds this season, you should probably feel pretty good right now. One of the few better feelings than that is hitting on an early-waiver add who turns into a star, and if you took the chance on Garrett Crochet after his first start, you're probably feeling great right now. 

You know what can make those feelings even more fulfilling? If you can turn them into even better players via trade. Yep, we're already talking about selling high on two of the best stories of the first week of the season, because that's what we do here in the Fantasy Baseball world. 

I do want to be clear, though: There's an emphasis on the second half of that "sell-high" phrase, because if you're going to be moving Bieber or Crochet, it needs to be a clear win for your team. You're sitting on found money here, and what you don't want to do is trade either Bieber or Crochet just because. It's possible the bottom is about to fall out for both of them, in which case, getting something for them would be a net-win, but you can say that about any player, and there's not much in either Bieber or Crochet's early-season profile that suggests an implosion is imminent. 

So, what would a sell-high trade for either of them look like? Let's start with Bieber, who I moved into the top 30 of my starting pitcher rankings in my first big update of the season Wednesday afternoon. That's already pretty high, though maybe not high enough for some who might see Bieber's 0.00 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 12 innings and assume he's back to being the Cy Young contender we once knew. Those are the players you should be sending offers for Bieber to right now, of course.

Which is to say, no, I don't think Bieber is back to being one of the best pitchers in baseball again. I think he's clearly improved, as the offseason work he put in has his velocity up a bit in his first two starts – more so in the first than the second – and has his slider looking like a devastating weapon again. Bieber's changeup is also playing up, and he already has three strikeouts with the pitch, the most he has had in a season since he recorded six with the changeup in 2019. But Bieber's velocity is still well south of where it was at his best, and his curveball hasn't made the same kind of return to form that his slider has, and that was such a key for him at his best. 

If you're going to move Bieber, I think it needs to be for a clear upgrade, someone in the top-24 range. That probably wouldn't be someone like Joe Musgrove, my SP24, but it might be someone like Jesus Luzardo, Bobby Miller, or Cole Ragans. You might not be able to move Bieber for either Ragans or Miller, given the hype they're carrying around with them these days, but you might be able to do it for Luzardo. And if you really want to shoot for the moon, go ask Kevin Gausman's manager if he'll do that swap straight up. Shoot your shot. 

And here's one important thing to keep in mind with Bieber: Even if you buy the improvements he's shown, this is still a pitcher who missed several months in two of the past three seasons, first with a shoulder injury and then with a forearm strain last season. Which is to say, there are more ways that this could go wrong than just Bieber regressing. 

Crochet is at once both a much more straightforward sell-high case and also a much more difficult one. We're talking about a pitcher who absolutely looks like an ace coming off a terrific start against the Braves Tuesday night, and he's sitting in the high-90s with his fastball, while also sporting massive extension, a nightmare for opposing hitters to try to deal with before they even begin to think about his terrific slider. 

Crochet certainly passes the eye test, and it's entirely possible we're talking about the next Tarik Skubal or Cole Ragans. The problem is, it's a miniscule sample size, from a pitcher with a lengthy injury history who has thrown less than 100 innings since being drafted in 2020. Can he sustain this level of pitching after 50 innings? 100? Will the White Sox even let him reach 100 innings this season? 

Further complicating matters is Crochet's status as a SPaRP, making him a potential cheat code in H2H points leagues if he can keep this up. I've moved him into the top 150 of my rankings already in both H2H and Roto, which is by far the biggest jump any player has made so far this season.

But it's pretty easy to see how things could blow up. This could be the next Kris Bubic, an April star whose breakout was derailed almost exactly a year ago by a torn ligament in his elbow. Crochet's history suggests there's a ton of injury risk, but there's also a ton of risk that he just won't be able to sustain this level of success – though I am more confident in him remaining very good than I am in him remaining healthy.

You can make a case that getting anything for a player with that kind of blowup potential could be worthwhile. Even someone relatively boring like Merrill Kelley or Mitch Keller. But, I'm going to be honest: Getting just Mitch Keller for Garret Crochet isn't going to get it done right now. You need to aim higher, probably in the top 30 of the SP ranks to trade someone with the kind of upside Crochet is showing right now. See if you can turn him into Dylan Cease or Tanner Bibee; or, if you're blessed with tons of depth at pitcher, even an injury stash like Walker Buehler could be worth the wait. 

But you need to target someone with significant upside, is what I'm saying. Because Crochet has that in spades, and you don't have to move him. It has to be a significant win for your side to do it. 

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Ronald Acuna55OF
2Mookie Betts422B-OF-SS
3Juan Soto41OF
4Freddie Freeman381B
5Fernando Tatis38OF
6Spencer Strider38SP
7Corbin Carroll34OF
8Aaron Judge34DH-OF
9Kyle Tucker34OF
10Jose Ramirez343B-DH
11Yordan Alvarez33DH-OF
12Julio Rodriguez33OF
13Bobby Witt33SS
14Shohei Ohtani33DH-SP
15Matt Olson331B
16Bryce Harper301B-DH
17Corbin Burnes30SP
18Corey Seager29SS
19Trea Turner29SS
20Pete Alonso281B
21Marcus Semien282B
22Francisco Lindor27SS
23Vladimir Guerrero261B-DH
24Austin Riley263B
25Rafael Devers263B
26Jose Altuve252B
27Gunnar Henderson243B-SS
28Zack Wheeler23SP
29Kevin Gausman23SP
30Luis Castillo23SP
31Pablo Lopez23SP
32Tarik Skubal23SP
33Zac Gallen23SP
34Ozzie Albies232B
35George Kirby23SP
36Framber Valdez22SP
37Bo Bichette21SS
38Logan Webb21SP
39Alex Bregman213B
40Elly De La Cruz213B-SS
41Logan Gilbert21SP
42C.J. Abrams21SS
43Yoshinobu Yamamoto21SP
44Aaron Nola21SP
45Tyler Glasnow20SP
46Cole Ragans20RP-SP
47Nico Hoerner202B-SS
48Randy Arozarena20OF
49Luis Robert20OF
50Mike Trout20OF
51Zach Eflin19SP
52Michael Harris18OF
53Christian Yelich18DH-OF
54Adolis Garcia18OF
55Kyle Schwarber18DH-OF
56Max Fried18SP
57Cody Bellinger151B-OF
58Oneil Cruz15SS
59Manny Machado153B-DH
60Nolan Jones15OF
61Bryan Reynolds15OF
62Grayson Rodriguez15SP
63Jazz Chisholm15OF
64Blake Snell15SP
65Jesus Luzardo15SP
66Edwin Diaz15RP
67Paul Goldschmidt151B-DH
68Christian Walker151B
69Adley Rutschman15C-DH
70Freddy Peralta15SP
71Josh Hader15RP
72Bobby Miller15SP
73Triston Casas151B
74Ketel Marte152B
75Emmanuel Clase15RP
76Yandy Diaz151B
77Joe Musgrove15SP
78Tanner Bibee15SP
79Dylan Cease15SP
80Seiya Suzuki15OF
81William Contreras15C-DH
82Will Smith15C
83Nolan Arenado153B
84J.T. Realmuto15C
85Nick Castellanos15OF
86Wyatt Langford15OF
87Max Muncy153B
88Riley Greene15OF
89Xander Bogaerts152B-SS
90George Springer15DH-OF
91Camilo Doval15RP
92Josh Naylor151B-DH
93Chris Bassitt15SP
94Sonny Gray15SP
95Raisel Iglesias15RP
96Yainer Diaz15C-DH
97Gleyber Torres152B
98Andres Gimenez152B
99Ha-seong Kim152B-3B-SS
100Bryson Stott152B
101Spencer Torkelson151B
102Luis Arraez152B
103Jose Berrios15SP
104Anthony Santander15DH-OF
105Ian Happ15OF
106Evan Carter15OF
107Vinnie Pasquantino151B
108Chris Sale15SP
109Shane Bieber14SP
110Justin Steele14SP
111Jordan Walker14OF
112David Bednar14RP
113Jordan Romano13RP
114Alexis Diaz13RP
115Dansby Swanson13SS
116Bailey Ober13SP
117Merrill Kelly13SP
118Jackson Chourio13OF
119Ke'Bryan Hayes133B
120Andres Munoz13RP
121Spencer Steer131B-3B-OF
122Jarren Duran13OF
123Carlos Rodon13SP
124Ryan Helsley13RP
125Marcell Ozuna12DH
126Teoscar Hernandez12DH-OF
127Christian Encarnacion-Strand111B-DH
128Joe Ryan10SP
129Pete Fairbanks9RP
130Evan Phillips9RP
131Steven Kwan8OF
132Jorge Soler8DH-OF
133Hunter Greene8SP
134Walker Buehler8SP
135Gerrit Cole8SP
136Kodai Senga8SP
137Gavin Williams8SP
138Mitch Keller8SP
139Nick Pivetta8RP-SP
140Garrett Crochet7RP
141Shota Imanaga7SP
142Clay Holmes7RP
143Justin Verlander7SP
144Jordan Montgomery7SP
145Jake Burger73B-DH
146Brandon Nimmo7OF
147Willson Contreras7C-DH
148Francisco Alvarez7C
149Thairo Estrada72B-SS
150Adbert Alzolay7RP
151Kenley Jansen7RP
152Zack Gelof72B
153Cal Raleigh7C
154Salvador Perez71B-C-DH
155Eury Perez7SP
156Abner Uribe7RP
157Jhoan Duran7RP
158Craig Kimbrel7RP
159Yu Darvish7SP
160Willy Adames7SS
161Mitch Garver7C-DH
162Rhys Hoskins71B
163Cristian Javier7SP
164Jack Flaherty7SP
165Masataka Yoshida7DH-OF
166Jonathan India72B
167Alec Bohm61B-3B
168Henry Davis6OF
169Bryce Miller6SP
170Michael King6RP-SP
171Joshua Lowe6DH-OF
172Anthony Volpe6SS
173Logan O'Hoppe6C
174Hunter Brown6SP
175Gabriel Moreno6C
176Bo Naylor6C
177Keibert Ruiz6C
178Aaron Civale5SP
179Paul Sewald5RP
180Isaac Paredes51B-3B
181Tanner Scott5RP
182Jung-Hoo Lee5OF
183James Outman5OF
184Cedric Mullins5OF
185Chas McCormick5OF
186Nathan Eovaldi5SP
187Trevor Story5SS
188Byron Buxton5DH
189Nolan Gorman42B-DH
190Edouard Julien42B-DH
191Bryan Woo4SP
192Ezequiel Tovar4SS
193Jose Leclerc4RP
194Zack Littell4RP-SP
195Josh Jung43B
196Brandon Pfaadt4SP
197Gavin Stone4SP
198Eloy Jimenez3DH
199Garrett Whitlock3RP-SP
200Yusei Kikuchi3SP
201Lane Thomas3OF
202Maikel Garcia33B
203Andrew Vaughn31B
204Jonah Heim3C
205Ryan Pepiot3RP
206Taylor Ward3OF
207Carlos Correa3SS
208J.P. Crawford3SS
209Charlie Morton3SP
210Eduardo Rodriguez3SP
211Tyler O'Neill3OF
212Jackson Merrill3OF-SS
213Max Scherzer3SP
214Christopher Morel3DH-OF
215Daulton Varsho3OF
216Jose Alvarado3RP
217Jared Jones3SP
218Reid Detmers3SP
219Jeremy Pena3SS
220Brandon Lowe32B
221Josh Bell31B-DH

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Ronald Acuna55OF
2Julio Rodriguez42OF
3Bobby Witt41SS
4Mookie Betts392B-OF-SS
5Fernando Tatis38OF
6Corbin Carroll38OF
7Freddie Freeman341B
8Kyle Tucker34OF
9Spencer Strider34SP
10Juan Soto34OF
11Trea Turner33SS
12Shohei Ohtani33DH-SP
13Jose Ramirez333B-DH
14Yordan Alvarez33DH-OF
15Aaron Judge33DH-OF
16Matt Olson301B
17Corbin Burnes30SP
18Bryce Harper291B-DH
19Austin Riley293B
20Rafael Devers283B
21Pete Alonso281B
22Francisco Lindor27SS
23Ozzie Albies262B
24Marcus Semien262B
25Zack Wheeler26SP
26Vladimir Guerrero251B-DH
27Gunnar Henderson253B-SS
28Elly De La Cruz253B-SS
29Corey Seager25SS
30Jose Altuve242B
31Luis Robert24OF
32Luis Castillo24SP
33Kevin Gausman24SP
34Pablo Lopez23SP
35Bo Bichette23SS
36Michael Harris22OF
37Randy Arozarena22OF
38Adolis Garcia22OF
39Tarik Skubal22SP
40Yoshinobu Yamamoto22SP
41Zac Gallen21SP
42C.J. Abrams21SS
43Framber Valdez21SP
44Tyler Glasnow21SP
45Nico Hoerner202B-SS
46George Kirby20SP
47Logan Gilbert20SP
48Nolan Jones20OF
49Logan Webb20SP
50Jazz Chisholm20OF
51Mike Trout19OF
52Aaron Nola18SP
53Max Fried18SP
54Christian Yelich18DH-OF
55Kyle Schwarber18DH-OF
56Oneil Cruz18SS
57Edwin Diaz17RP
58Josh Hader17RP
59Zach Eflin17SP
60Adley Rutschman17C-DH
61Alex Bregman173B
62Emmanuel Clase17RP
63Bryan Reynolds17OF
64William Contreras16C-DH
65Manny Machado163B-DH
66Camilo Doval16RP
67Freddy Peralta16SP
68Grayson Rodriguez16SP
69Paul Goldschmidt161B-DH
70Cole Ragans16RP-SP
71J.T. Realmuto16C
72Gleyber Torres162B
73Cody Bellinger161B-OF
74Christian Walker161B
75Nolan Arenado163B
76Will Smith16C
77Jesus Luzardo15SP
78Raisel Iglesias15RP
79Bobby Miller15SP
80Seiya Suzuki15OF
81Nick Castellanos15OF
82Ketel Marte152B
83Triston Casas151B
84Ha-seong Kim152B-3B-SS
85Xander Bogaerts152B-SS
86Riley Greene14OF
87Bryson Stott142B
88Blake Snell14SP
89Dylan Cease14SP
90Tanner Bibee14SP
91Andres Gimenez142B
92Yainer Diaz14C-DH
93Josh Naylor141B-DH
94Spencer Torkelson141B
95Yandy Diaz141B
96George Springer14DH-OF
97Andres Munoz14RP
98David Bednar14RP
99Joe Musgrove14SP
100Jordan Walker14OF
101Dansby Swanson14SS
102Jackson Chourio14OF
103Wyatt Langford14OF
104Evan Carter14OF
105Alexis Diaz14RP
106Pete Fairbanks14RP
107Vinnie Pasquantino131B
108Spencer Steer131B-3B-OF
109Teoscar Hernandez13DH-OF
110Jarren Duran13OF
111Ryan Helsley13RP
112Chris Sale13SP
113Evan Phillips13RP
114Shane Bieber13SP
115Cal Raleigh13C
116Luis Arraez132B
117Clay Holmes13RP
118Christian Encarnacion-Strand131B-DH
119Marcell Ozuna13DH
120Kenley Jansen13RP
121Ian Happ13OF
122Willson Contreras13C-DH
123Joe Ryan13SP
124Hunter Greene13SP
125Chris Bassitt12SP
126Jake Burger123B-DH
127Ke'Bryan Hayes113B
128Bailey Ober10SP
129Justin Steele9SP
130Jorge Soler9DH-OF
131Anthony Santander9DH-OF
132Jordan Romano9RP
133Abner Uribe9RP
134Adbert Alzolay9RP
135Francisco Alvarez9C
136Mitch Garver8C-DH
137Carlos Rodon8SP
138Rhys Hoskins81B
139Justin Verlander8SP
140Walker Buehler7SP
141Sonny Gray7SP
142Gerrit Cole7SP
143Kodai Senga7SP
144Eury Perez7SP
145Anthony Volpe7SS
146Shota Imanaga7SP
147Merrill Kelly7SP
148Zack Gelof72B
149Thairo Estrada72B-SS
150Willy Adames7SS
151Logan O'Hoppe7C
152Salvador Perez71B-C-DH
153Joshua Lowe7DH-OF
154Max Muncy73B
155Isaac Paredes71B-3B
156Alec Bohm71B-3B
157Gabriel Moreno7C
158Trevor Story7SS
159Craig Kimbrel7RP
160Brandon Nimmo7OF
161Garrett Crochet7RP
162Steven Kwan7OF
163Chas McCormick7OF
164Mitch Keller7SP
165Masataka Yoshida7DH-OF
166Henry Davis7OF
167Tanner Scott6RP
168Jose Berrios6SP
169Cedric Mullins6OF
170Tyler O'Neill6OF
171Jordan Montgomery6SP
172Daulton Varsho6OF
173Nolan Gorman62B-DH
174Yu Darvish6SP
175Aaron Civale6SP
176Nick Pivetta6RP-SP
177Cristian Javier6SP
178Keibert Ruiz5C
179Eloy Jimenez5DH
180Jonah Heim5C
181Byron Buxton5DH
182Gavin Williams5SP
183Lane Thomas5OF
184Bo Naylor5C
185Christopher Morel5DH-OF
186Bryce Miller5SP
187Jhoan Duran5RP
188Jonathan India52B
189James Outman4OF
190Hunter Brown4SP
191Jack Flaherty4SP
192Nathan Eovaldi4SP
193Jose Alvarado4RP
194Kerry Carpenter4DH-OF
195Taylor Ward4OF
196Jackson Merrill4OF-SS
197Carlos Correa4SS
198Jung-Hoo Lee3OF
199Jose Leclerc3RP
200J.D. Martinez3DH
201Paul Sewald3RP
202Michael King3RP-SP
203Victor Scott II3OF
204Jason Foley3RP
205Lars Nootbaar3OF
206Josh Jung33B
207Maikel Garcia33B
208Tommy Edman32B-OF-SS
209Carlos Estevez3RP
210Ezequiel Tovar3SS
211Ryan Mountcastle31B-DH
212Luis Campusano3C
213Starling Marte3OF
214Brandon Drury31B-2B
215Jeimer Candelario31B-3B
216Colt Keith33B
217Matt Chapman33B
218Ryan McMahon32B-3B
219Anthony Rizzo31B
220Nate Lowe31B
221Lourdes Gurriel3DH-OF
222Kyle Bradish2SP
223Mason Miller2SP
224Robert Suarez2RP
225Reid Detmers2SP
226Gavin Stone2SP
227Yusei Kikuchi2SP
228Max Scherzer2SP
229Brandon Pfaadt2SP
230Andrew Vaughn21B
231Kyle Finnegan2RP
232Charlie Morton2SP
233Jarred Kelenic2OF
234Braxton Garrett2SP
235Kenta Maeda2SP
236Brice Turang22B-SS
237Royce Lewis23B
238Eduardo Rodriguez2SP
239Jeremy Pena2SS
240Nestor Cortes2SP
241Nick Lodolo2SP
242Will Smith2RP
243Tyler Stephenson2C-DH
244Luis Severino2SP
245Jared Jones2SP
246Jorge Polanco22B
247Max Kepler2OF
248Kevin Ginkel2RP
249Josh Bell21B-DH
250Luis Rengifo22B-3B-OF-SS
251Kutter Crawford2SP
252MJ Melendez2OF
253Will Benson2OF
254Jack Suwinski2OF
255Tanner Houck2SP
256Cristopher Sanchez2SP