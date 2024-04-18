Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade, too. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value, obviously.
H2H Trade Values Chart
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|53
|OF
|2
|Bobby Witt
|45
|SS
|3
|Julio Rodriguez
|41
|OF
|4
|Mookie Betts
|39
|2B-OF-SS
|5
|Fernando Tatis
|38
|OF
|6
|Corbin Carroll
|37
|OF
|7
|Freddie Freeman
|34
|1B
|8
|Kyle Tucker
|34
|OF
|9
|Juan Soto
|34
|OF
|10
|Trea Turner
|34
|SS
|11
|Shohei Ohtani
|33
|DH-SP
|12
|Jose Ramirez
|33
|3B-DH
|13
|Yordan Alvarez
|33
|DH-OF
|14
|Aaron Judge
|33
|DH-OF
|15
|Matt Olson
|30
|1B
|16
|Corbin Burnes
|30
|SP
|17
|Bryce Harper
|29
|1B-DH
|18
|Elly De La Cruz
|29
|3B-SS
|19
|Pete Alonso
|29
|1B
|20
|Francisco Lindor
|28
|SS
|21
|Marcus Semien
|28
|2B
|22
|Austin Riley
|27
|3B
|23
|Rafael Devers
|26
|3B
|24
|Gunnar Henderson
|26
|3B-SS
|25
|Zack Wheeler
|26
|SP
|26
|Vladimir Guerrero
|25
|1B-DH
|27
|Corey Seager
|25
|SS
|28
|Jose Altuve
|25
|2B
|29
|Luis Castillo
|25
|SP
|30
|C.J. Abrams
|24
|SS
|31
|Kevin Gausman
|24
|SP
|32
|Pablo Lopez
|24
|SP
|33
|Tarik Skubal
|24
|SP
|34
|Bo Bichette
|23
|SS
|35
|Zac Gallen
|23
|SP
|36
|Michael Harris
|22
|OF
|37
|Randy Arozarena
|22
|OF
|38
|Adolis Garcia
|22
|OF
|39
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|22
|SP
|40
|Ozzie Albies
|22
|2B
|41
|Mike Trout
|21
|OF
|42
|Tyler Glasnow
|21
|SP
|43
|George Kirby
|21
|SP
|44
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|45
|Nolan Jones
|20
|OF
|46
|Logan Webb
|20
|SP
|47
|Jazz Chisholm
|20
|OF
|48
|Aaron Nola
|20
|SP
|49
|Kyle Schwarber
|20
|DH-OF
|50
|Oneil Cruz
|18
|SS
|51
|Edwin Diaz
|18
|RP
|52
|Josh Hader
|18
|RP
|53
|Zach Eflin
|18
|SP
|54
|Adley Rutschman
|18
|C-DH
|55
|Cole Ragans
|18
|RP-SP
|56
|Alex Bregman
|18
|3B
|57
|Emmanuel Clase
|17
|RP
|58
|Bryan Reynolds
|17
|OF
|59
|William Contreras
|17
|C-DH
|60
|Manny Machado
|17
|3B-DH
|61
|Nico Hoerner
|17
|2B-SS
|62
|Camilo Doval
|17
|RP
|63
|Freddy Peralta
|17
|SP
|64
|Grayson Rodriguez
|16
|SP
|65
|Paul Goldschmidt
|16
|1B-DH
|66
|J.T. Realmuto
|16
|C
|67
|Christian Walker
|16
|1B
|68
|Christian Yelich
|16
|DH-OF
|69
|Max Fried
|16
|SP
|70
|Will Smith
|16
|C
|71
|Jesus Luzardo
|16
|SP
|72
|Raisel Iglesias
|16
|RP
|73
|Ketel Marte
|16
|2B
|74
|Triston Casas
|16
|1B
|75
|Gleyber Torres
|16
|2B
|76
|Riley Greene
|15
|OF
|77
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|78
|Dylan Cease
|15
|SP
|79
|Nolan Arenado
|15
|3B
|80
|Ha-seong Kim
|15
|2B-3B-SS
|81
|Yainer Diaz
|15
|C-DH
|82
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|83
|Yandy Diaz
|15
|1B
|84
|George Springer
|15
|DH-OF
|85
|Andres Munoz
|14
|RP
|86
|Framber Valdez
|14
|SP
|87
|Joe Musgrove
|14
|SP
|88
|Dansby Swanson
|14
|SS
|89
|Cody Bellinger
|14
|1B-OF
|90
|Jackson Chourio
|14
|OF
|91
|Wyatt Langford
|14
|DH-OF
|92
|Evan Carter
|14
|OF
|93
|Alexis Diaz
|14
|RP
|94
|Pete Fairbanks
|14
|RP
|95
|Spencer Steer
|14
|1B-3B-OF
|96
|Teoscar Hernandez
|14
|DH-OF
|97
|Jarren Duran
|14
|OF
|98
|Ryan Helsley
|14
|RP
|99
|Chris Sale
|14
|SP
|100
|Evan Phillips
|14
|RP
|101
|Cal Raleigh
|14
|C
|102
|Xander Bogaerts
|14
|2B-SS
|103
|Clay Holmes
|14
|RP
|104
|Seiya Suzuki
|14
|OF
|105
|Bryson Stott
|14
|2B
|106
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|14
|1B-DH
|107
|Nick Castellanos
|13
|OF
|108
|Marcell Ozuna
|13
|DH
|109
|Andres Gimenez
|13
|2B
|110
|Kenley Jansen
|13
|RP
|111
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|13
|1B
|112
|Ian Happ
|13
|OF
|113
|Willson Contreras
|13
|C-DH
|114
|Joe Ryan
|13
|SP
|115
|Jared Jones
|13
|SP
|116
|Chris Bassitt
|13
|SP
|117
|Sonny Gray
|13
|SP
|118
|David Bednar
|13
|RP
|119
|Anthony Volpe
|13
|SS
|120
|Tanner Bibee
|13
|SP
|121
|Bailey Ober
|12
|SP
|122
|Tyler O'Neill
|11
|OF
|123
|Justin Steele
|11
|SP
|124
|Adbert Alzolay
|10
|RP
|125
|Francisco Alvarez
|10
|C
|126
|Rhys Hoskins
|9
|1B-DH
|127
|Luis Robert
|9
|OF
|128
|Luis Arraez
|9
|2B
|129
|Bobby Miller
|9
|SP
|130
|Jordan Walker
|9
|OF
|131
|Spencer Torkelson
|9
|1B
|132
|Justin Verlander
|9
|SP
|133
|Walker Buehler
|9
|SP
|134
|Jordan Romano
|9
|RP
|135
|Carlos Rodon
|9
|SP
|136
|Jorge Soler
|8
|DH-OF
|137
|Kodai Senga
|8
|SP
|138
|Anthony Santander
|8
|DH-OF
|139
|Shota Imanaga
|8
|SP
|140
|Merrill Kelly
|7
|SP
|141
|Willy Adames
|7
|SS
|142
|Logan O'Hoppe
|7
|C
|143
|Salvador Perez
|7
|1B-C-DH
|144
|Cedric Mullins
|7
|OF
|145
|Joshua Lowe
|7
|DH-OF
|146
|Max Muncy
|7
|3B
|147
|Michael Busch
|7
|1B-3B
|148
|Jake Burger
|7
|1B-3B-DH
|149
|Gabriel Moreno
|7
|C
|150
|Craig Kimbrel
|7
|RP
|151
|Mitch Garver
|7
|C-DH
|152
|Brandon Nimmo
|7
|OF
|153
|Garrett Crochet
|7
|RP
|154
|Steven Kwan
|7
|OF
|155
|Mitch Keller
|7
|SP
|156
|Christopher Morel
|7
|3B-DH-OF
|157
|Gerrit Cole
|7
|SP
|158
|Zack Gelof
|7
|2B
|159
|Masataka Yoshida
|7
|DH-OF
|160
|Tanner Scott
|7
|RP
|161
|Jose Berrios
|7
|SP
|162
|Thairo Estrada
|7
|2B-SS
|163
|Jordan Montgomery
|7
|SP
|164
|Daulton Varsho
|7
|OF
|165
|Nolan Gorman
|7
|2B-DH
|166
|Isaac Paredes
|7
|1B-3B
|167
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|6
|3B
|168
|Alec Bohm
|6
|1B-3B
|169
|Aaron Civale
|6
|SP
|170
|Cristian Javier
|6
|SP
|171
|Keibert Ruiz
|6
|C
|172
|Eloy Jimenez
|6
|DH
|173
|Jonah Heim
|6
|C
|174
|Byron Buxton
|6
|DH-OF
|175
|Lane Thomas
|6
|OF
|176
|Bo Naylor
|6
|C
|177
|Bryce Miller
|6
|SP
|178
|MacKenzie Gore
|5
|SP
|179
|Mason Miller
|5
|SP
|180
|Jhoan Duran
|5
|RP
|181
|Jonathan India
|5
|2B-DH
|182
|Taylor Ward
|5
|OF
|183
|Chas McCormick
|5
|OF
|184
|James Outman
|5
|OF
|185
|Reid Detmers
|5
|SP
|186
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5
|SP
|187
|Nick Lodolo
|5
|SP
|188
|Hunter Greene
|5
|SP
|189
|Michael Kopech
|4
|SP
|190
|Kerry Carpenter
|4
|DH-OF
|191
|Henry Davis
|4
|C-OF
|192
|Jackson Merrill
|4
|OF-SS
|193
|Jack Flaherty
|4
|SP
|194
|Tanner Houck
|4
|SP
|195
|Joel Payamps
|4
|RP
|196
|Brice Turang
|4
|2B-SS
|197
|Carlos Correa
|4
|SS
|198
|Kutter Crawford
|3
|SP
|199
|Jung-Hoo Lee
|3
|OF
|200
|Gavin Williams
|3
|SP
|201
|Cristopher Sanchez
|3
|SP
|202
|Yu Darvish
|3
|SP
|203
|Nathan Eovaldi
|3
|SP
|204
|J.D. Martinez
|3
|DH
|205
|Paul Sewald
|3
|RP
|206
|Jordan Westburg
|3
|2B-3B
|207
|Michael King
|3
|RP-SP
|208
|Abner Uribe
|3
|RP
|209
|Nick Pivetta
|3
|RP-SP
|210
|Jason Foley
|3
|RP
|211
|Lars Nootbaar
|3
|OF
|212
|Maikel Garcia
|3
|3B
|213
|Tommy Edman
|3
|2B-OF-SS
|214
|Carlos Estevez
|3
|RP
|215
|Ezequiel Tovar
|3
|SS
|216
|Ryan Mountcastle
|3
|1B-DH
|217
|Luis Campusano
|3
|C
|218
|Starling Marte
|3
|OF
|219
|Brandon Drury
|3
|1B-2B
|220
|Edward Cabrera
|3
|SP
|221
|Jeimer Candelario
|3
|1B-3B
|222
|Colt Keith
|2
|2B-3B
|223
|Spencer Strider
|2
|SP
|224
|Matt Chapman
|2
|3B
|225
|Ryan McMahon
|2
|2B-3B
|226
|Anthony Rizzo
|2
|1B
|227
|Nate Lowe
|2
|1B
|228
|Lourdes Gurriel
|2
|DH-OF
|229
|Kyle Bradish
|2
|SP
|230
|Robert Suarez
|2
|RP
|231
|Gavin Stone
|2
|SP
|232
|Jordan Hicks
|2
|RP
|233
|Max Scherzer
|2
|SP
|234
|James McArthur
|2
|RP
|235
|Brandon Pfaadt
|2
|SP
|236
|Andrew Vaughn
|2
|1B
|237
|Jose Alvarado
|2
|RP
|238
|Kyle Finnegan
|2
|RP
|239
|Charlie Morton
|2
|SP
|240
|Hunter Brown
|2
|SP
|241
|Braxton Garrett
|2
|SP
|242
|Royce Lewis
|2
|3B
|243
|Ranger Suarez
|2
|SP
|244
|Jeremy Pena
|2
|SS
|245
|Nestor Cortes
|2
|SP
|246
|Tyler Stephenson
|2
|C-DH
|247
|Luis Severino
|2
|SP
|248
|Jorge Polanco
|2
|2B
|249
|Max Kepler
|2
|OF
|250
|Kevin Ginkel
|2
|RP
|251
|Josh Bell
|2
|1B-DH
|252
|Luis Rengifo
|2
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|253
|Josh Jung
|2
|3B
|254
|MJ Melendez
|2
|OF
|255
|Will Benson
|2
|OF
|256
|Jack Suwinski
|2
|OF