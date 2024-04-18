ronald-acuna-braves-usatsi.jpg
Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade, too. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value, obviously. 

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Ronald Acuna52OF
2Mookie Betts442B-OF-SS
3Juan Soto42OF
4Freddie Freeman381B
5Fernando Tatis38OF
6Corbin Carroll36OF
7Aaron Judge34DH-OF
8Kyle Tucker34OF
9Jose Ramirez343B-DH
10Yordan Alvarez34DH-OF
11Julio Rodriguez33OF
12Bobby Witt33SS
13Shohei Ohtani33DH-SP
14Matt Olson331B
15Bryce Harper331B-DH
16Corbin Burnes30SP
17Corey Seager30SS
18Trea Turner29SS
19Pete Alonso291B
20Marcus Semien282B
21Gunnar Henderson283B-SS
22Francisco Lindor27SS
23Vladimir Guerrero261B-DH
24Austin Riley263B
25Rafael Devers263B
26Jose Altuve252B
27Zack Wheeler24SP
28Pablo Lopez23SP
29Zac Gallen23SP
30Kevin Gausman23SP
31Luis Castillo23SP
32Tarik Skubal23SP
33George Kirby23SP
34Mike Trout23OF
35Bo Bichette23SS
36Logan Webb22SP
37Alex Bregman213B
38Elly De La Cruz213B-SS
39Logan Gilbert21SP
40C.J. Abrams21SS
41Yoshinobu Yamamoto21SP
42Aaron Nola21SP
43Tyler Glasnow21SP
44Cole Ragans21RP-SP
45Randy Arozarena20OF
46Ozzie Albies202B
47Zach Eflin20SP
48Michael Harris20OF
49Adolis Garcia20OF
50Kyle Schwarber20DH-OF
51Manny Machado193B-DH
52Nolan Jones18OF
53Bryan Reynolds18OF
54Grayson Rodriguez18SP
55Blake Snell18SP
56Oneil Cruz18SS
57Edwin Diaz15RP
58Paul Goldschmidt151B-DH
59Christian Walker151B
60Adley Rutschman15C-DH
61Freddy Peralta15SP
62Josh Hader15RP
63Triston Casas151B
64Ketel Marte152B
65Max Fried15SP
66Emmanuel Clase15RP
67Jazz Chisholm15OF
68Nico Hoerner152B-SS
69Yandy Diaz151B
70Dylan Cease15SP
71William Contreras15C-DH
72Framber Valdez14SP
73Will Smith14C
74J.T. Realmuto14C
75Wyatt Langford14DH-OF
76Max Muncy143B
77George Springer14DH-OF
78Camilo Doval14RP
79Josh Naylor141B-DH
80Riley Greene14OF
81Chris Bassitt14SP
82Sonny Gray14SP
83Joe Musgrove14SP
84Raisel Iglesias13RP
85Yainer Diaz13C-DH
86Xander Bogaerts132B-SS
87Jesus Luzardo13SP
88Christian Yelich13DH-OF
89Tanner Bibee13SP
90Cody Bellinger121B-OF
91Gleyber Torres122B
92Jose Berrios12SP
93Nolan Arenado123B
94Ian Happ12OF
95Bobby Miller12SP
96Evan Carter12OF
97Chris Sale12SP
98Justin Steele12SP
99Seiya Suzuki12OF
100Alexis Diaz12RP
101Ha-seong Kim122B-3B-SS
102Bryson Stott122B
103Dansby Swanson12SS
104Spencer Steer121B-3B-OF
105Andres Gimenez112B
106Bailey Ober11SP
107Nick Castellanos11OF
108Merrill Kelly11SP
109Jackson Chourio11OF
110Vinnie Pasquantino111B
111Andres Munoz11RP
112Jarren Duran11OF
113Ryan Helsley11RP
114Marcell Ozuna11DH
115Jordan Romano11RP
116David Bednar11RP
117Luis Robert10OF
118Teoscar Hernandez10DH-OF
119Christian Encarnacion-Strand101B-DH
120Joe Ryan10SP
121Jared Jones10SP
122Pete Fairbanks10RP
123Evan Phillips10RP
124Steven Kwan10OF
125Walker Buehler10SP
126Kodai Senga10SP
127Joshua Lowe10DH-OF
128Mitch Keller10SP
129Garrett Crochet9RP
130Luis Arraez92B
131Shota Imanaga8SP
132Tyler O'Neill8OF
133Clay Holmes8RP
134Anthony Santander8DH-OF
135Justin Verlander8SP
136Spencer Torkelson81B
137Jordan Montgomery8SP
138Jorge Soler8DH-OF
139Brandon Nimmo8OF
140Willson Contreras7C-DH
141Carlos Rodon7SP
142Anthony Volpe7SS
143Gerrit Cole7SP
144Adbert Alzolay7RP
145Kenley Jansen7RP
146Jordan Walker7OF
147Cal Raleigh7C
148Salvador Perez71B-C-DH
149Jhoan Duran7RP
150Francisco Alvarez7C
151Craig Kimbrel7RP
152Willy Adames7SS
153Rhys Hoskins71B-DH
154Gavin Williams7SP
155Cristian Javier7SP
156Jack Flaherty7SP
157Masataka Yoshida7DH-OF
158Jonathan India72B-DH
159Alec Bohm71B-3B
160Bryce Miller7SP
161Hunter Greene7SP
162Michael King7RP-SP
163Ke'Bryan Hayes73B
164Michael Busch71B-3B
165MacKenzie Gore7SP
166Tanner Houck7SP
167Jordan Hicks6RP
168Aaron Civale6SP
169Logan O'Hoppe6C
170Paul Sewald6RP
171Mitch Garver6C-DH
172Isaac Paredes61B-3B
173Jake Burger61B-3B-DH
174Christopher Morel63B-DH-OF
175Yu Darvish6SP
176Gabriel Moreno6C
177Bo Naylor6C
178Tanner Scott5RP
179Zack Gelof52B
180Jung-Hoo Lee5OF
181Spencer Strider5SP
182Keibert Ruiz5C
183James Outman5OF
184Cedric Mullins5OF
185Nathan Eovaldi5SP
186Byron Buxton5DH-OF
187Nolan Gorman52B-DH
188Henry Davis5C-OF
189Reid Detmers4SP
190Yusei Kikuchi4SP
191Nick Lodolo4SP
192Cristopher Sanchez4SP
193Nick Pivetta4RP-SP
194Thairo Estrada42B-SS
195Ezequiel Tovar4SS
196Max Scherzer4SP
197Zack Littell4RP-SP
198Brandon Pfaadt3SP
199Gavin Stone3SP
200Eloy Jimenez3DH
201Garrett Whitlock3RP-SP
202Mason Miller3SP
203Jordan Westburg32B-3B
204Lane Thomas3OF
205Maikel Garcia33B
206Jonah Heim3C
207Ryan Pepiot3RP
208Abner Uribe3RP
209Bryan Woo3SP
210Taylor Ward3OF
211Michael Kopech3SP
212Carlos Correa3SS
213J.P. Crawford3SS
214Charlie Morton3SP
215Joel Payamps3RP
216Kutter Crawford3SP
217Jackson Merrill3OF-SS
218Chas McCormick3OF
219Edward Cabrera3SP
220Daulton Varsho3OF
221Sal Frelick3OF

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Ronald Acuna53OF
2Bobby Witt45SS
3Julio Rodriguez41OF
4Mookie Betts392B-OF-SS
5Fernando Tatis38OF
6Corbin Carroll37OF
7Freddie Freeman341B
8Kyle Tucker34OF
9Juan Soto34OF
10Trea Turner34SS
11Shohei Ohtani33DH-SP
12Jose Ramirez333B-DH
13Yordan Alvarez33DH-OF
14Aaron Judge33DH-OF
15Matt Olson301B
16Corbin Burnes30SP
17Bryce Harper291B-DH
18Elly De La Cruz293B-SS
19Pete Alonso291B
20Francisco Lindor28SS
21Marcus Semien282B
22Austin Riley273B
23Rafael Devers263B
24Gunnar Henderson263B-SS
25Zack Wheeler26SP
26Vladimir Guerrero251B-DH
27Corey Seager25SS
28Jose Altuve252B
29Luis Castillo25SP
30C.J. Abrams24SS
31Kevin Gausman24SP
32Pablo Lopez24SP
33Tarik Skubal24SP
34Bo Bichette23SS
35Zac Gallen23SP
36Michael Harris22OF
37Randy Arozarena22OF
38Adolis Garcia22OF
39Yoshinobu Yamamoto22SP
40Ozzie Albies222B
41Mike Trout21OF
42Tyler Glasnow21SP
43George Kirby21SP
44Logan Gilbert21SP
45Nolan Jones20OF
46Logan Webb20SP
47Jazz Chisholm20OF
48Aaron Nola20SP
49Kyle Schwarber20DH-OF
50Oneil Cruz18SS
51Edwin Diaz18RP
52Josh Hader18RP
53Zach Eflin18SP
54Adley Rutschman18C-DH
55Cole Ragans18RP-SP
56Alex Bregman183B
57Emmanuel Clase17RP
58Bryan Reynolds17OF
59William Contreras17C-DH
60Manny Machado173B-DH
61Nico Hoerner172B-SS
62Camilo Doval17RP
63Freddy Peralta17SP
64Grayson Rodriguez16SP
65Paul Goldschmidt161B-DH
66J.T. Realmuto16C
67Christian Walker161B
68Christian Yelich16DH-OF
69Max Fried16SP
70Will Smith16C
71Jesus Luzardo16SP
72Raisel Iglesias16RP
73Ketel Marte162B
74Triston Casas161B
75Gleyber Torres162B
76Riley Greene15OF
77Blake Snell15SP
78Dylan Cease15SP
79Nolan Arenado153B
80Ha-seong Kim152B-3B-SS
81Yainer Diaz15C-DH
82Josh Naylor151B-DH
83Yandy Diaz151B
84George Springer15DH-OF
85Andres Munoz14RP
86Framber Valdez14SP
87Joe Musgrove14SP
88Dansby Swanson14SS
89Cody Bellinger141B-OF
90Jackson Chourio14OF
91Wyatt Langford14DH-OF
92Evan Carter14OF
93Alexis Diaz14RP
94Pete Fairbanks14RP
95Spencer Steer141B-3B-OF
96Teoscar Hernandez14DH-OF
97Jarren Duran14OF
98Ryan Helsley14RP
99Chris Sale14SP
100Evan Phillips14RP
101Cal Raleigh14C
102Xander Bogaerts142B-SS
103Clay Holmes14RP
104Seiya Suzuki14OF
105Bryson Stott142B
106Christian Encarnacion-Strand141B-DH
107Nick Castellanos13OF
108Marcell Ozuna13DH
109Andres Gimenez132B
110Kenley Jansen13RP
111Vinnie Pasquantino131B
112Ian Happ13OF
113Willson Contreras13C-DH
114Joe Ryan13SP
115Jared Jones13SP
116Chris Bassitt13SP
117Sonny Gray13SP
118David Bednar13RP
119Anthony Volpe13SS
120Tanner Bibee13SP
121Bailey Ober12SP
122Tyler O'Neill11OF
123Justin Steele11SP
124Adbert Alzolay10RP
125Francisco Alvarez10C
126Rhys Hoskins91B-DH
127Luis Robert9OF
128Luis Arraez92B
129Bobby Miller9SP
130Jordan Walker9OF
131Spencer Torkelson91B
132Justin Verlander9SP
133Walker Buehler9SP
134Jordan Romano9RP
135Carlos Rodon9SP
136Jorge Soler8DH-OF
137Kodai Senga8SP
138Anthony Santander8DH-OF
139Shota Imanaga8SP
140Merrill Kelly7SP
141Willy Adames7SS
142Logan O'Hoppe7C
143Salvador Perez71B-C-DH
144Cedric Mullins7OF
145Joshua Lowe7DH-OF
146Max Muncy73B
147Michael Busch71B-3B
148Jake Burger71B-3B-DH
149Gabriel Moreno7C
150Craig Kimbrel7RP
151Mitch Garver7C-DH
152Brandon Nimmo7OF
153Garrett Crochet7RP
154Steven Kwan7OF
155Mitch Keller7SP
156Christopher Morel73B-DH-OF
157Gerrit Cole7SP
158Zack Gelof72B
159Masataka Yoshida7DH-OF
160Tanner Scott7RP
161Jose Berrios7SP
162Thairo Estrada72B-SS
163Jordan Montgomery7SP
164Daulton Varsho7OF
165Nolan Gorman72B-DH
166Isaac Paredes71B-3B
167Ke'Bryan Hayes63B
168Alec Bohm61B-3B
169Aaron Civale6SP
170Cristian Javier6SP
171Keibert Ruiz6C
172Eloy Jimenez6DH
173Jonah Heim6C
174Byron Buxton6DH-OF
175Lane Thomas6OF
176Bo Naylor6C
177Bryce Miller6SP
178MacKenzie Gore5SP
179Mason Miller5SP
180Jhoan Duran5RP
181Jonathan India52B-DH
182Taylor Ward5OF
183Chas McCormick5OF
184James Outman5OF
185Reid Detmers5SP
186Yusei Kikuchi5SP
187Nick Lodolo5SP
188Hunter Greene5SP
189Michael Kopech4SP
190Kerry Carpenter4DH-OF
191Henry Davis4C-OF
192Jackson Merrill4OF-SS
193Jack Flaherty4SP
194Tanner Houck4SP
195Joel Payamps4RP
196Brice Turang42B-SS
197Carlos Correa4SS
198Kutter Crawford3SP
199Jung-Hoo Lee3OF
200Gavin Williams3SP
201Cristopher Sanchez3SP
202Yu Darvish3SP
203Nathan Eovaldi3SP
204J.D. Martinez3DH
205Paul Sewald3RP
206Jordan Westburg32B-3B
207Michael King3RP-SP
208Abner Uribe3RP
209Nick Pivetta3RP-SP
210Jason Foley3RP
211Lars Nootbaar3OF
212Maikel Garcia33B
213Tommy Edman32B-OF-SS
214Carlos Estevez3RP
215Ezequiel Tovar3SS
216Ryan Mountcastle31B-DH
217Luis Campusano3C
218Starling Marte3OF
219Brandon Drury31B-2B
220Edward Cabrera3SP
221Jeimer Candelario31B-3B
222Colt Keith22B-3B
223Spencer Strider2SP
224Matt Chapman23B
225Ryan McMahon22B-3B
226Anthony Rizzo21B
227Nate Lowe21B
228Lourdes Gurriel2DH-OF
229Kyle Bradish2SP
230Robert Suarez2RP
231Gavin Stone2SP
232Jordan Hicks2RP
233Max Scherzer2SP
234James McArthur2RP
235Brandon Pfaadt2SP
236Andrew Vaughn21B
237Jose Alvarado2RP
238Kyle Finnegan2RP
239Charlie Morton2SP
240Hunter Brown2SP
241Braxton Garrett2SP
242Royce Lewis23B
243Ranger Suarez2SP
244Jeremy Pena2SS
245Nestor Cortes2SP
246Tyler Stephenson2C-DH
247Luis Severino2SP
248Jorge Polanco22B
249Max Kepler2OF
250Kevin Ginkel2RP
251Josh Bell21B-DH
252Luis Rengifo22B-3B-OF-SS
253Josh Jung23B
254MJ Melendez2OF
255Will Benson2OF
256Jack Suwinski2OF