It's easy to fall victim to "prospect hugging" in Dynasty leagues, so prioritizing the long-term that you forget the short-term. But the ultimate goal is, of course, to win a championship, and to achieve that goal, established players may be of some value to you.
So how do you weigh those two competing factors? That's what I'm looking to demonstrate here and to do so, I'll need to rope in a third factor: confidence. Just as important as how good a player should be or could be is how certain I am of it. To develop these rankings, I've assigned each player a score (with one being the lowest and five the highest) for each of these three factors:
- Present value: What a player is expected to be in 2025
- Future value: What his peak looks like and how much peak he has left
- Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his present and future value
Add the three numbers, adjust for age and preference, and lo and behold, rankings.
Of course, the precise value of a player to you in Dynasty largely depends on where you are in the contention/rebuild cycle, to the extent you believe in such things, so even if you can't see yourself drafting in strict adherence to this list, it might have value to you as a trade guide. In fact, I'd say that's its primary use in longstanding Dynasty leagues.
|Rank
|Player
|Age (on 7/1)
|Present
|Future
|Confidence
|1
Bobby Witt KC SS
|25
|5
|5
|5
|2
Juan Soto NYM LF
|26
|5
|5
|5
|3
Shohei Ohtani LAD DH
|30
|5
|4
|5
|4
Gunnar Henderson BAL 3B
|24
|5
|5
|4
|5
Corbin Carroll ARI LF
|24
|5
|5
|4
|6
Kyle Tucker CHC RF
|28
|5
|5
|4
|7
Elly De La Cruz CIN SS
|23
|5
|5
|3
|8
Julio Rodriguez SEA CF
|24
|5
|5
|3
|9
Fernando Tatis SD RF
|26
|5
|5
|3
|10
Ronald Acuna ATL RF
|27
|5
|5
|3
|11
Vladimir Guerrero TOR 1B
|26
|5
|5
|3
|12
Paul Skenes PIT P
|23
|5
|5
|3
|13
Jackson Chourio MIL CF
|21
|4
|5
|4
|14
Jackson Merrill SD SS
|22
|4
|5
|4
|15
Aaron Judge NYY RF
|33
|5
|3
|5
|16
Yordan Alvarez HOU DH
|28
|5
|4
|4
|17
Tarik Skubal DET SP
|28
|5
|4
|4
|18
Jose Ramirez CLE 3B
|32
|5
|3
|5
|19
Mookie Betts LAD RF
|32
|5
|3
|5
|20
Rafael Devers BOS 3B
|28
|4
|4
|5
|21
Austin Riley ATL 3B
|28
|4
|4
|5
|22
Francisco Lindor NYM SS
|31
|5
|3
|4
|23
Jarren Duran BOS CF
|28
|4
|4
|4
|24
William Contreras MIL C
|27
|4
|4
|4
|25
Trea Turner PHI SS
|32
|4
|3
|4
|26
Bryce Harper PHI DH
|32
|4
|3
|4
|27
Jazz Chisholm NYY CF
|27
|4
|4
|3
|28
Corbin Burnes ARI SP
|30
|4
|3
|4
|29
Logan Gilbert SEA SP
|28
|4
|4
|3
|30
Cole Ragans KC RP
|27
|4
|4
|3
|31
James Wood WAS OF
|22
|3
|5
|3
|32
Corey Seager TEX SS
|31
|4
|3
|4
|33
Manny Machado SD 3B
|32
|4
|3
|4
|34
Matt Olson ATL 1B
|31
|4
|3
|4
|35
Pete Alonso NYM 1B
|30
|4
|3
|4
|36
Ozzie Albies ATL 2B
|28
|4
|4
|3
|37
Garrett Crochet BOS RP
|26
|4
|5
|2
|38
George Kirby SEA SP
|27
|4
|4
|3
|39
Adley Rutschman BAL C
|27
|3
|4
|4
|40
Yoshinobu Yamamoto LAD P
|26
|4
|5
|2
|41
C.J. Abrams WAS SS
|24
|3
|4
|3
|42
Michael Harris ATL CF
|24
|3
|4
|3
|43
Wyatt Langford TEX OF
|23
|3
|5
|2
|44
Junior Caminero TB 3B
|21
|3
|5
|2
|45
Roman Anthony BOS OF
|21
|1
|5
|4
|46
Dylan Crews WAS CF
|23
|3
|5
|2
|47
Oneil Cruz PIT SS
|26
|3
|5
|2
|48
Ketel Marte ARI 2B
|31
|4
|3
|3
|49
Dylan Cease SD SP
|29
|4
|4
|2
|50
Spencer Strider ATL SP
|26
|3
|5
|2
|51
Emmanuel Clase CLE RP
|27
|3
|3
|4
|52
Zack Wheeler PHI SP
|35
|5
|1
|4
|53
Freddie Freeman LAD 1B
|35
|4
|1
|5
|54
Grayson Rodriguez BAL SP
|25
|3
|4
|3
|55
Bo Bichette TOR SS
|27
|4
|4
|2
|56
Kyle Schwarber PHI LF
|32
|4
|2
|4
|57
Framber Valdez HOU SP
|31
|4
|2
|4
|58
Michael King SD RP
|30
|4
|3
|3
|59
Matt Shaw CHC SS
|23
|2
|5
|2
|60
Jasson Dominguez NYY CF
|22
|2
|5
|2
|61
Kristian Campbell BOS 2B
|23
|1
|5
|3
|62
Travis Bazzana CLE 2B
|22
|1
|5
|3
|63
Lawrence Butler ATH CF
|24
|3
|5
|1
|64
Luis Robert CHW CF
|27
|4
|4
|1
|65
Yainer Diaz HOU C
|26
|3
|4
|2
|66
Jordan Westburg BAL 2B
|26
|3
|4
|2
|67
Willy Adames SF SS
|29
|3
|3
|3
|68
Josh Naylor CLE 1B
|28
|3
|4
|2
|69
Royce Lewis MIN 3B
|26
|3
|4
|2
|70
Anthony Santander BAL RF
|30
|3
|3
|3
|71
Devin Williams NYY RP
|30
|3
|3
|3
|72
Will Smith LAD C
|30
|3
|2
|4
|73
Cal Raleigh SEA C
|28
|3
|3
|3
|74
Logan Webb SF SP
|28
|3
|3
|3
|75
Bryce Miller SEA SP
|26
|3
|4
|2
|76
Hunter Greene CIN SP
|25
|3
|4
|2
|77
Riley Greene DET CF
|24
|3
|4
|2
|78
Matt McLain CIN SS
|24
|3
|4
|2
|79
Triston Casas BOS 1B
|25
|3
|4
|2
|80
Pete Crow-Armstrong CHC CF
|23
|2
|4
|3
|81
Jordan Lawlar ARI SS
|22
|2
|4
|3
|82
Andrew Painter PHI P
|22
|2
|5
|2
|83
Jackson Jobe DET P
|22
|2
|5
|2
|84
Coby Mayo BAL 3B
|23
|2
|5
|2
|85
Jose Altuve HOU 2B
|35
|4
|1
|4
|86
Chris Sale ATL SP
|36
|5
|1
|3
|87
Marcus Semien TEX 2B
|34
|4
|2
|3
|88
Marcell Ozuna ATL DH
|34
|4
|2
|3
|89
Blake Snell LAD SP
|32
|4
|3
|2
|90
Gerrit Cole NYY SP
|34
|4
|2
|3
|91
Luis Garcia WAS 2B
|25
|3
|4
|2
|92
Vinnie Pasquantino KC 1B
|27
|3
|4
|2
|93
Pablo Lopez MIN SP
|29
|3
|3
|3
|94
Shota Imanaga CHC RP
|31
|4
|3
|2
|95
Tyler Glasnow LAD SP
|31
|4
|3
|2
|96
Alex Bregman HOU 3B
|31
|3
|2
|4
|97
Aaron Nola PHI SP
|32
|3
|2
|4
|98
Max Fried NYY SP
|31
|3
|2
|4
|99
Walker Jenkins MIN RF
|20
|1
|5
|2
|100
Jackson Holliday BAL SS
|21
|1
|5
|2
|101
Noah Schultz CHW SP
|21
|1
|5
|2
|102
Bubba Chandler PIT P
|22
|2
|5
|1
|103
Spencer Schwellenbach ATL P
|25
|3
|4
|1
|104
Zachary Neto LAA SS
|24
|3
|4
|1
|105
Nick Kurtz ATH 1B
|22
|1
|5
|2
|106
Marcelo Mayer BOS SS
|22
|1
|4
|3
|107
JJ Wetherholt STL SS
|22
|1
|5
|2
|108
Brent Rooker ATH DH
|30
|4
|3
|1
|109
Brenton Doyle COL CF
|27
|3
|4
|1
|110
Spencer Steer CIN 1B
|27
|3
|3
|2
|111
Mason Miller ATH SP
|26
|3
|4
|1
|112
Hunter Brown HOU SP
|26
|3
|3
|2
|113
Cody Bellinger NYY CF
|29
|3
|3
|2
|114
Justin Steele CHC SP
|29
|3
|3
|2
|115
Zac Gallen ARI SP
|29
|3
|3
|2
|116
Mark Vientos NYM DH
|25
|2
|4
|2
|117
Xavier Edwards MIA 2B
|25
|2
|4
|2
|118
Bryan Woo SEA SP
|25
|3
|4
|1
|119
Tanner Bibee CLE SP
|26
|3
|3
|2
|120
Jared Jones PIT SP
|23
|2
|4
|2
|121
Quinn Mathews STL SP
|24
|2
|5
|1
|122
Samuel Basallo BAL C
|20
|1
|5
|2
|123
Charlie Condon COL RF
|22
|1
|5
|2
|124
Emmanuel Rodriguez MIN CF
|22
|1
|5
|2
|125
Colt Emerson SEA SS
|19
|1
|5
|2
|126
Leo De Vries SD SS
|18
|1
|5
|2
|127
Christian Yelich MIL LF
|33
|4
|2
|2
|128
Teoscar Hernandez LAD RF
|32
|3
|2
|3
|129
Bailey Ober MIN SP
|29
|3
|3
|2
|130
Bryan Reynolds PIT LF
|30
|3
|2
|3
|131
Seiya Suzuki CHC RF
|30
|3
|2
|3
|132
Josh Hader HOU RP
|31
|3
|2
|3
|133
Edwin Diaz NYM RP
|31
|3
|2
|3
|134
Evan Carter TEX LF
|22
|2
|4
|2
|135
Chase Burns CIN SP
|22
|1
|5
|2
|136
Hagen Smith CHW SP
|21
|1
|5
|2
|137
Sebastian Walcott TEX SS
|19
|1
|5
|2
|138
Jesus Made MIL SS
|18
|1
|5
|2
|139
Ian Happ CHC LF
|30
|3
|2
|3
|140
Joe Ryan MIN SP
|29
|3
|3
|2
|141
Freddy Peralta MIL SP
|29
|3
|3
|2
|142
Shane McClanahan TB SP
|28
|3
|4
|1
|143
Kumar Rocker TEX P
|25
|2
|4
|2
|144
Brandon Sproat NYM SP
|24
|2
|4
|2
|145
Bryce Eldridge SF SP
|20
|1
|5
|1
|146
Jac Caglianone KC 1B
|22
|1
|5
|1
|147
Jordan Walker STL RF
|23
|2
|4
|1
|148
Steven Kwan CLE LF
|27
|2
|2
|3
|149
Alec Bohm PHI 3B
|28
|2
|2
|3
|150
Nico Hoerner CHC 2B
|28
|2
|3
|2