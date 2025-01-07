elly-de-la-cruz.jpg

It's easy to fall victim to "prospect hugging" in Dynasty leagues, so prioritizing the long-term that you forget the short-term. But the ultimate goal is, of course, to win a championship, and to achieve that goal, established players may be of some value to you.

So how do you weigh those two competing factors? That's what I'm looking to demonstrate here and to do so, I'll need to rope in a third factor: confidence. Just as important as how good a player should be or could be is how certain I am of it. To develop these rankings, I've assigned each player a score (with one being the lowest and five the highest) for each of these three factors:

  1. Present value: What a player is expected to be in 2025
  2. Future value: What his peak looks like and how much peak he has left
  3. Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his present and future value

Add the three numbers, adjust for age and preference, and lo and behold, rankings.

Of course, the precise value of a player to you in Dynasty largely depends on where you are in the contention/rebuild cycle, to the extent you believe in such things, so even if you can't see yourself drafting in strict adherence to this list, it might have value to you as a trade guide. In fact, I'd say that's its primary use in longstanding Dynasty leagues.

Top 150 for dynasty leagues
RankPlayerAge (on 7/1)PresentFutureConfidence
1
player headshot
Bobby Witt KC SS
255 5 5
2
player headshot
Juan Soto NYM LF
26 5 5 5
3
player headshot
Shohei Ohtani LAD DH
30
 5 4
5
4
player headshot
Gunnar Henderson BAL 3B
245 5 4
5
player headshot
Corbin Carroll ARI LF
245
54
6
player headshot
Kyle Tucker CHC RF
285
54
7
player headshot
Elly De La Cruz CIN SS
235
53
8
player headshot
Julio Rodriguez SEA CF
245
5
3
9
player headshot
Fernando Tatis SD RF
26
 5 5
3
10
player headshot
Ronald Acuna ATL RF
27
55
3
11
player headshot
Vladimir Guerrero TOR 1B
26
5
5
3
12
player headshot
Paul Skenes PIT P
23
 5 5
3
13
player headshot
Jackson Chourio MIL CF
214
 5 4
14
player headshot
Jackson Merrill SD SS
22
4
5
4
15
player headshot
Aaron Judge NYY RF
33
5
3
5
16
player headshot
Yordan Alvarez HOU DH
285
4
4
17
player headshot
Tarik Skubal DET SP
285
4
4
18
player headshot
Jose Ramirez CLE 3B
32
5
3
5
19
player headshot
Mookie Betts LAD RF
325
35
20
player headshot
Rafael Devers BOS 3B
28
4
4
5
21
player headshot
Austin Riley ATL 3B
28
4
4
5
22
player headshot
Francisco Lindor NYM SS
31
5
3
4
23
player headshot
Jarren Duran BOS CF
284
4
4
24
player headshot
William Contreras MIL C
27
44
4
25
player headshot
Trea Turner PHI SS
32
4
3
4
26
player headshot
Bryce Harper PHI DH
32
43
4
27
player headshot
Jazz Chisholm NYY CF
27
4
4
3
28
player headshot
Corbin Burnes ARI SP
30
4
3
4
29
player headshot
Logan Gilbert SEA SP
284
4
3
30
player headshot
Cole Ragans KC RP
274
4
3
31
player headshot
James Wood WAS OF
223
5
3
32
player headshot
Corey Seager TEX SS
31
4
3
4
33
player headshot
Manny Machado SD 3B
32
 4 3
4
34
player headshot
Matt Olson ATL 1B
31
 4 3
4
35
player headshot
Pete Alonso NYM 1B
30
43
4
36
player headshot
Ozzie Albies ATL 2B
28443
37
player headshot
Garrett Crochet BOS RP
2645
2
38
player headshot
George Kirby SEA SP
274
4
3
39
player headshot
Adley Rutschman BAL C
273
4
4
40
player headshot
Yoshinobu Yamamoto LAD P
264
5
2
41
player headshot
C.J. Abrams WAS SS
243
4
3
42
player headshot
Michael Harris ATL CF
2434
3
43
player headshot
Wyatt Langford TEX OF
2335
2
44
player headshot
Junior Caminero TB 3B
2135
2
45
player headshot
Roman Anthony BOS OF
211
54
46
player headshot
Dylan Crews WAS CF
23
3
5
2
47
player headshot
Oneil Cruz PIT SS
26
3
5
2
48
player headshot
Ketel Marte ARI 2B
3143
3
49
player headshot
Dylan Cease SD SP
29
44
2
50
player headshot
Spencer Strider ATL SP
263
5
2
51
player headshot
Emmanuel Clase CLE RP
273
3
4
52
player headshot
Zack Wheeler PHI SP
35
5
1
4
53
player headshot
Freddie Freeman LAD 1B
35
4
1
5
54
player headshot
Grayson Rodriguez BAL SP
25
3
4
3
55
player headshot
Bo Bichette TOR SS
27
4
4
2
56
player headshot
Kyle Schwarber PHI LF
32
4
2
4
57
player headshot
Framber Valdez HOU SP
314
2
4
58
player headshot
Michael King SD RP
3043
3
59
player headshot
Matt Shaw CHC SS
23
2
5
2
60
player headshot
Jasson Dominguez NYY CF
222
5
2
61
player headshot
Kristian Campbell BOS 2B
23
1
5
3
62
player headshot
Travis Bazzana CLE 2B
22
1
5
3
63
player headshot
Lawrence Butler ATH CF
243
5
1
64
player headshot
Luis Robert CHW CF
274
4
1
65
player headshot
Yainer Diaz HOU C
2634
2
66
player headshot
Jordan Westburg BAL 2B
263
42
67
player headshot
Willy Adames SF SS
293
3
3
68
player headshot
Josh Naylor CLE 1B
28
3
4
2
69
player headshot
Royce Lewis MIN 3B
26
3
4
2
70
player headshot
Anthony Santander BAL RF
303
3
3
71
player headshot
Devin Williams NYY RP
30
3
3
3
72
player headshot
Will Smith LAD C
30
3
2
4
73
player headshot
Cal Raleigh SEA C
28
3
3
3
74
player headshot
Logan Webb SF SP
28
3
33
75
player headshot
Bryce Miller SEA SP
263
4
2
76
player headshot
Hunter Greene CIN SP
25
34
2
77
player headshot
Riley Greene DET CF
2434
2
78
player headshot
Matt McLain CIN SS
2434
2
79
player headshot
Triston Casas BOS 1B
2534
2
80
player headshot
Pete Crow-Armstrong CHC CF
23
2
4
3
81
player headshot
Jordan Lawlar ARI SS
22
2
4
3
82
player headshot
Andrew Painter PHI P
222
5
2
83
player headshot
Jackson Jobe DET P
222
5
2
84
player headshot
Coby Mayo BAL 3B
232
5
2
85
player headshot
Jose Altuve HOU 2B
354
1
4
86
player headshot
Chris Sale ATL SP
36
5
1
3
87
player headshot
Marcus Semien TEX 2B
34
4
2
3
88
player headshot
Marcell Ozuna ATL DH
34
4
2
3
89
player headshot
Blake Snell LAD SP
32
4
3
 2
90
player headshot
Gerrit Cole NYY SP
34
4
2
3
91
player headshot
Luis Garcia WAS 2B
2534
2
92
player headshot
Vinnie Pasquantino KC 1B
273
4
2
93
player headshot
Pablo Lopez MIN SP
29
3
3
3
94
player headshot
Shota Imanaga CHC RP
314
3
2
95
player headshot
Tyler Glasnow LAD SP
31
4
3
2
96
player headshot
Alex Bregman HOU 3B
313
2
4
97
player headshot
Aaron Nola PHI SP
32
3
2
4
98
player headshot
Max Fried NYY SP
31
3
2
4
99
player headshot
Walker Jenkins MIN RF
201
5
2
100
player headshot
Jackson Holliday BAL SS
21
152
101
player headshot
Noah Schultz CHW SP
211
5
2
102
player headshot
Bubba Chandler PIT P
222
5
1
103
player headshot
Spencer Schwellenbach ATL P
253
4
1
104
player headshot
Zachary Neto LAA SS
243
41
105
player headshot
Nick Kurtz ATH 1B
22
1
5
2
106
player headshot
Marcelo Mayer BOS SS
22
1
4
3
107
player headshot
JJ Wetherholt STL SS
22
1
5
2
108
player headshot
Brent Rooker ATH DH
30
4
3
1
109
player headshot
Brenton Doyle COL CF
27
34
1
110
player headshot
Spencer Steer CIN 1B
27
33
2
111
player headshot
Mason Miller ATH SP
263
4
1
112
player headshot
Hunter Brown HOU SP
263
3
2
113
player headshot
Cody Bellinger NYY CF
29
33
2
114
player headshot
Justin Steele CHC SP
29
3
3
2
115
player headshot
Zac Gallen ARI SP
29
3
3
2
116
player headshot
Mark Vientos NYM DH
252
42
117
player headshot
Xavier Edwards MIA 2B
252
42
118
player headshot
Bryan Woo SEA SP
25
3
4
1
119
player headshot
Tanner Bibee CLE SP
26
3
3
2
120
player headshot
Jared Jones PIT SP
232
42
121
player headshot
Quinn Mathews STL SP
242
5
1
122
player headshot
Samuel Basallo BAL C
201
5
2
123
player headshot
Charlie Condon COL RF
221
5
 2
124
player headshot
Emmanuel Rodriguez MIN CF
2215 2
125
player headshot
Colt Emerson SEA SS
19
1
5
2
126
player headshot
Leo De Vries SD SS
18
1
5
2
127
player headshot
Christian Yelich MIL LF
33
4
2
2
128
player headshot
Teoscar Hernandez LAD RF
32
3
2
3
129
player headshot
Bailey Ober MIN SP
29
33
2
130
player headshot
Bryan Reynolds PIT LF
30
32
3
131
player headshot
Seiya Suzuki CHC RF
30
3
2
3
132
player headshot
Josh Hader HOU RP
31
3
2
3
133
player headshot
Edwin Diaz NYM RP
313
2
3
134
player headshot
Evan Carter TEX LF
222
4
2
135
player headshot
Chase Burns CIN SP
221
5
2
136
player headshot
Hagen Smith CHW SP
21
1
5
2
137
player headshot
Sebastian Walcott TEX SS
19
1
5
2
138
player headshot
Jesus Made MIL SS
18
1
5
2
139
player headshot
Ian Happ CHC LF
30
3
2
3
140
player headshot
Joe Ryan MIN SP
293
3
2
141
player headshot
Freddy Peralta MIL SP
293
3
2
142
player headshot
Shane McClanahan TB SP
283
41
143
player headshot
Kumar Rocker TEX P
25
2
4
2
144
player headshot
Brandon Sproat NYM SP
242
42
145
player headshot
Bryce Eldridge SF SP
201
5
1
146
player headshot
Jac Caglianone KC 1B
221
5
1
147
player headshot
Jordan Walker STL RF
232
4
1
148
player headshot
Steven Kwan CLE LF
2722
3
149
player headshot
Alec Bohm PHI 3B
282
2
3
150
player headshot
Nico Hoerner CHC 2B
282
3
2