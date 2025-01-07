It's easy to fall victim to "prospect hugging" in Dynasty leagues, so prioritizing the long-term that you forget the short-term. But the ultimate goal is, of course, to win a championship, and to achieve that goal, established players may be of some value to you.

So how do you weigh those two competing factors? That's what I'm looking to demonstrate here and to do so, I'll need to rope in a third factor: confidence. Just as important as how good a player should be or could be is how certain I am of it. To develop these rankings, I've assigned each player a score (with one being the lowest and five the highest) for each of these three factors:

Present value: What a player is expected to be in 2025

Future value: What his peak looks like and how much peak he has left

Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his present and future value

Add the three numbers, adjust for age and preference, and lo and behold, rankings.

Of course, the precise value of a player to you in Dynasty largely depends on where you are in the contention/rebuild cycle, to the extent you believe in such things, so even if you can't see yourself drafting in strict adherence to this list, it might have value to you as a trade guide. In fact, I'd say that's its primary use in longstanding Dynasty leagues.