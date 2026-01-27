You're in the thick of the draft and can't decide between two players. The logical choice is to target the one whose position is nearest to dropping off. But where are the drop-offs? That's what these tiers denote. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With these tiers in hand, you'll have all you need to determine in real time which position is most appropriate to draft next.

Position Tiers: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

Below are the catcher tiers for 2026. It's the position that's seen the biggest influx of talent in recent years, giving it more than enough quality options to go around in leagues that require just one.

The Elite: Cal Raleigh

The Near-Elite: Hunter Goodman, William Contreras, Ben Rice, Shea Langeliers

The Next-Best Things: Will Smith, Salvador Perez, Agustin Ramirez, Drake Baldwin, Adley Rutschman

The Fallback Options: Samuel Basallo, Yainer Diaz, Gabriel Moreno, Kyle Teel, (Ivan Herrera), Carter Jensen, Francisco Alvarez

The Last Resorts: J.T. Realmuto, Alejandro Kirk, Austin Wells, Dillon Dingler, Sean Murphy, Logan O'Hoppe

The Leftovers: Carson Kelly, Edgar Quero, Tyler Stephenson, (Moises Ballesteros), Harry Ford, Ryan Jeffers, Miguel Amaya, Carlos Narvaez, Danny Jansen, Bo Naylor

( ): DH-only, but with some hope of becoming eligible here