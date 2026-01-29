You're in the thick of the draft and can't decide between two players. The logical choice is to target the one whose position is nearest to dropping off. But where are the drop-offs? That's what these tiers denote. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With these tiers in hand, you'll have all you need to determine in real time which position is most appropriate to draft next.

Position Tiers: C 1B 2B 3B SS

Below are the shortstop tiers for 2026, revealing a position that's as crowded at the top as ever. It's also the position where player values vary the most between formats, so you'll want to pay particularly close attention to the footnotes.

The First-Rounders: Bobby Witt, Elly De La Cruz^, Francisco Lindor

The Elite: Gunnar Henderson, Trea Turner, Mookie Betts†, Geraldo Perdomo†

The Near-Elite: Zachary Neto, Corey Seager, C.J. Abrams, Bo Bichette

The Next-Best Things: Jeremy Pena, Trevor Story^

The Fallback Options: Willy Adames, Dansby Swanson, Jacob Wilson†

The Last Resorts: Colson Montgomery, Xavier Edwards, Xander Bogaerts†

The Leftovers: Carlos Correa, Otto Lopez, Ezequiel Tovar, Konnor Griffin, JJ Wetherholt, Masyn Winn, Kevin McGonigle, Colt Emerson, Anthony Volpe, Zach McKinstry, Jose Caballero, Brooks Lee, J.P. Crawford, Ernie Clement, Josh Smith, Ha-seong Kim

^: one tier lower in Head-to-Head points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories/Rotisserie leagues