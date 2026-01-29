You're in the thick of the draft and can't decide between two players. The logical choice is to target the one whose position is nearest to dropping off. But where are the drop-offs? That's what these tiers denote. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With these tiers in hand, you'll have all you need to determine in real time which position is most appropriate to draft next.

Below are the outfield tiers for 2026. The position offers plenty of volume to fill out your lineup, but there's often a lull in the middle of drafts, particularly as far as points leagues are concerned (see The Next-Best Things).

The First-Rounders: Aaron Judge, (Shohei Ohtani), Juan Soto, Kyle Tucker, Ronald Acuna Jr., Corbin Carroll, Julio Rodriguez^, (Kyle Schwarber)†

The Elite: Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Chourio, Pete Crow-Armstrong, James Wood, (Yordan Alvarez)

The Near-Elite: Cody Bellinger, Wyatt Langford, Byron Buxton, (Christian Yelich), George Springer, Brent Rooker, Randy Arozarena, Riley Greene, Seiya Suzuki, Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony

The Next-Best Things: Jose Altuve, Michael Harris^, Jackson Merrill, Tyler Soderstrom, Oneil Cruz^

The Fallback Options: Kyle Stowers, Brandon Nimmo, Andy Pages, Jo Adell, Luis Robert, Lawrence Butler, Teoscar Hernandez, Jakob Marsee, Taylor Ward, Jurickson Profar, Ian Happ, Mike Trout, Daulton Varsho, Chandler Simpson^

The Last Resorts: Noelvi Marte, Ramon Laureano, Bryan Reynolds, Ceddanne Rafaela, Brenton Doyle, Steven Kwan, Sal Frelick, Dylan Crews, Alec Burleson, Trent Grisham, Daylen Lile, Wilyer Abreu, Heliot Ramos, Kerry Carpenter, Anthony Santander, Addison Barger, Giancarlo Stanton

The Leftovers: Jasson Dominguez, Adolis Garcia, Joshua Lowe, Jac Caglianone, TJ Friedl, Mickey Moniak, Owen Caissie, (Marcell Ozuna), Jordan Beck, Cedric Mullins, Dominic Canzone, Dylan Beavers, Zach McKinstry, Chase DeLauter, Isaac Collins, Colton Cowser, Jose Caballero, Tommy Edman, Justin Crawford, Carson Benge, Spencer Jones, Zach Cole, Evan Carter, Austin Hays, Andrew Benintendi, Jake Mangum, Victor Robles, Nick Castellanos, Jung Hoo Lee, Jorge Soler, Matt Wallner, Tyler O'Neill, Victor Scott II, Harrison Bader, Lars Nootbaar, Jeff McNeil, Ryan O'Hearn, Trevor Larnach, Tyler Freeman, Cam Smith, Wenceel Perez, Parker Meadows, Jonathan India, Willi Castro, Gavin Lux

†: one tier lower in categories/Rotisserie leagues

^: one tier lower in Head-to-Head points leagues

( ): DH-only, but with some hope of becoming eligible here