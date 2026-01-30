2026 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0: Tiered rankings for a position under construction
About a third of the league doesn't have an obvious front-runner for saves yet
You're in the thick of the draft and can't decide between two players. The logical choice is to target the one whose position is nearest to dropping off. But where are the drop-offs? That's what these tiers denote. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With these tiers in hand, you'll have all you need to determine in real time which position is most appropriate to draft next.
Below are the relief pitcher tiers for 2026, which show a starker contrast than usual between the haves and have-nots as far as saves are concerned. This is still subject to change as the offseason plays out. About a third of the league, as depicted in The Last Resorts, doesn't have an obvious closer front-runner, leaving me to take my best guess.
The Elite: Mason Miller, Edwin Diaz, Josh Hader, Andres Munoz, Cade Smith, Aroldis Chapman, Jhoan Duran
The Near-Elite: David Bednar, Devin Williams, Raisel Iglesias
The Next-Best Things: Jeff Hoffman, Ryan Helsley, Emilio Pagan
The Fallback Options: Carlos Estevez, Trevor Megill, Daniel Palencia, Kenley Jansen, Pete Fairbanks, Dennis Santana, Seranthony Dominguez
The Last Resorts: Edwin Uceta, Ryan Walker, Riley O'Brien, Kirby Yates, Alexis Diaz, Seth Halvorsen, Cole Sands, Justin Sterner, Clayton Beeter, Andrew Saalfrank
The Next-in-Line: Abner Uribe, Robert Suarez, Griffin Jax, Bryan Abreu, JoJo Romero, Taylor Rogers, Elvis Alvarado, Yimi Garcia, Tyler Rogers, Grant Taylor, Garrett Cleavinger, Victor Vodnik
^: one tier lower in Head-to-Head points leagues
†: one tier lower in categories/Rotisserie leagues