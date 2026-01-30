You're in the thick of the draft and can't decide between two players. The logical choice is to target the one whose position is nearest to dropping off. But where are the drop-offs? That's what these tiers denote. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With these tiers in hand, you'll have all you need to determine in real time which position is most appropriate to draft next.

Position Tiers: C 1B 2B 3B SS OF

Below are the relief pitcher tiers for 2026, which show a starker contrast than usual between the haves and have-nots as far as saves are concerned. This is still subject to change as the offseason plays out. About a third of the league, as depicted in The Last Resorts, doesn't have an obvious closer front-runner, leaving me to take my best guess.

The Elite: Mason Miller, Edwin Diaz, Josh Hader, Andres Munoz, Cade Smith, Aroldis Chapman, Jhoan Duran

The Near-Elite: David Bednar, Devin Williams, Raisel Iglesias

The Next-Best Things: Jeff Hoffman, Ryan Helsley, Emilio Pagan

The Fallback Options: Carlos Estevez, Trevor Megill, Daniel Palencia, Kenley Jansen, Pete Fairbanks, Dennis Santana, Seranthony Dominguez

The Last Resorts: Edwin Uceta, Ryan Walker, Riley O'Brien, Kirby Yates, Alexis Diaz, Seth Halvorsen, Cole Sands, Justin Sterner, Clayton Beeter, Andrew Saalfrank

The Next-in-Line: Abner Uribe, Robert Suarez, Griffin Jax, Bryan Abreu, JoJo Romero, Taylor Rogers, Elvis Alvarado, Yimi Garcia, Tyler Rogers, Grant Taylor, Garrett Cleavinger, Victor Vodnik

^: one tier lower in Head-to-Head points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories/Rotisserie leagues