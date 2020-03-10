Fletcher played center field "for the first time in his life" Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Fletcher has been getting reps in the outfield with the hope that expanding his defensive versatility will better allow the Angels to get his bat into the lineup. Fletcher ranked among the baseball's best contact hitters last season, but the acquisition of Anthony Rendon and return of Tommy La Stella figure to significantly cut down the playing time he sees as an infielder in 2020.