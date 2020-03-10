Angels' David Fletcher: Makes appearance in center field
Fletcher played center field "for the first time in his life" Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Fletcher has been getting reps in the outfield with the hope that expanding his defensive versatility will better allow the Angels to get his bat into the lineup. Fletcher ranked among the baseball's best contact hitters last season, but the acquisition of Anthony Rendon and return of Tommy La Stella figure to significantly cut down the playing time he sees as an infielder in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Verlander Injury: Out of the Big Four?
Justin Verlander was part of the Big Four at starting pitcher, but his lat injury changes that....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...