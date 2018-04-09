Kinsler (groin) said he's unsure if he'll be activated from the DL when first eligible on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Kinsler said he feels ready, but the Angels want to be play it safe with the veteran second baseman in an effort to keep the injury from becoming a lingering issue. He's been on the shelf since aggravating the ailment in the season opener.

