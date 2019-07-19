Angels' Keynan Middleton: Returned from rehab stint
Middleton has been returned from his rehab assignment after being diagnosed with mild ulnar neuritis in his right elbow.
Middleton moved his rehab to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday after making three appearances in the lower levels, but he'll be shut down until further notice following this setback. An MRI showed that his repaired UCL is still intact, however, which is good news for the right-hander.
